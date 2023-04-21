Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The battle of more than a year between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company that began over the Parental Rights in Education Act, which restricted discussion of LGBTQ issues and identity in schools, has escalated in recent weeks. The governor recently proclaimed that “come hell or high water” he would prevail in stripping Disney of its governing rights in Central Florida. He added, “buckle up. There’s more coming down the pike.” DeSantis (R) suggested Monday that Florida might build a state prison next to Walt Disney World, or an alternative theme park, in retaliation for the company’s move that stripped a DeSantis-appointed oversight board of its authority.

DeSantis’s statements may score political points, but they also raise serious red flags about elected officials punishing dissenting views from the private sector.

Certainly, political leaders have long sought to leverage both lawful and unlawful means to shape business behaviors. Much like DeSantis’s attacks on Disney, 61 years ago this month President John F. Kennedy waged a “war” with the nation’s steel barons. The Kennedy administration engaged in a campaign of harassment and intimidation undertaken by the FBI and the IRS to coerce the steel barons to come to heel, rather than pursuing legal means such as antitrust actions in the courts. Kennedy sought to force big steel to rescind a price increase at odds with an agreement the administration had negotiated between management and labor. While some celebrated his actions as defending the public interest, in fact, some saw such actions as a clear abuse of executive power.

The “steel war” began when Kennedy called a meeting at the White House in January 1962, between Roger Blough, head of U.S. Steel, which was the nation’s largest steel manufacturer, and David McDonald, head of the United Steelworkers. The steelworkers’ contract was set to expire later that year, and the President urged the two parties to reach a noninflationary agreement. Kennedy proposed a modest pay increase for the steelworkers, one that would allow the companies to pay higher wages while keeping prices frozen.

After weeks of negotiations, the administration believed it had forged a compromise between the industry and the union. The president praised both sides for “apply[ing] the test of the public interest” to their wage and price decisions, demonstrating “industrial statesmanship of the highest order.”

But on April 10, Blough handed Kennedy a news release announcing that his company was raising prices beyond what they had agreed upon. Kennedy was furious at this betrayal, viewing this as a slight against him and against a key element of his base, organized labor. Kennedy’s secretary of labor, Arthur Goldberg, proclaimed “this is war,” while the president told McDonald, “You’ve been screwed and I’ve been screwed.”

The next day at a news conference, Kennedy demanded the steel companies cancel the increases and accused them of engaging in “irresponsible defiance of the public interest.” Their “pursuit of private power and profit,” he maintained, “exceeds their sense of public responsibility.” The president concluded his opening statement by recalling his inaugural address: “Some time ago I asked each American to consider what he would do for his country, and I asked the steel companies. In the last twenty-four hours we had their answer.”

Kennedy’s administration used every means at its disposal to force the steel companies to rescind their price increase. It coordinated a public-relations campaign to portray the decision as unpatriotic at a time when Americans were dying in the conflict in South Vietnam, where, as the president noted at the same fiery news conference, “four [Americans] were killed in the last two days.” Defense Secretary Robert McNamara shifted contracts for submarine plating to smaller companies. Robert Kennedy’s Justice Department engaged in a vigorous examination of the practices of steel executives, including their expense accounts, and convened a grand jury to examine any potential antitrust violations. “We were going for broke,” the attorney general later observed. “I told the FBI to interview them all [the steel executives] — [and] march into their offices the next day. I agree it was a tough way to operate. But under the circumstances we couldn’t afford to lose.”

Even the FBI and the IRS got involved. One steel executive complained “that all the telephone calls of the steel executives in all the country are being tapped” and that “the income tax returns of all the steel executives in the country are being scrutinized.” FBI transcripts of the steel executives’ conversations were allegedly forwarded to the president’s office.

Kennedy reportedly relished flaunting this power. His friend and fellow PT boat commander Paul “Red” Fay recorded the president musing about the pressure applied and asking, “Do you know what you’re doing when you start bucking the power of the president of the United States?” Kennedy answered his own question, noting that “Internal Revenue agents checking all the expense accounts of their top executives” would hardly be welcomed by big steel. He added, with a certain delight, “Do you want the government to go back to hotel bills the time you were in Schenectady to find out who was with you?”

Kennedy’s war with the steel barons involved a ruthless use of federal power against the private sector, but it was widely hailed at the time by liberal scholars as an appropriate tool to check corporate power. For historian and Kennedy adviser Arthur Schlesinger Jr., the president’s showdown with big steel conjured up fond memories of Andrew Jackson’s war against Nicholas Biddle’s Bank of the United States. Schlesinger observed that Kennedy had “no direct authority available against the steel companies. Instead, he mobilized every fragment of quasi-authority he could find and, by a bravura public performance, converted weakness into strength.”

The strategy may have worked in the short term, but it had long-term consequences. By April 12, the steel war had ended, with all the major steel companies rescinding their price increases. He also won the plaudits of a majority of Americans, with 73 percent of them expressing a favorable opinion after Kennedy forced the price rollback. Republicans and business executives were less impressed, viewing the administration’s actions as a heavy-handed use of government power applied to the private sector.

And yet, Kennedy’s actions, even if motivated by a commitment to defending the public interest, set a dangerous precedent. If there were antitrust violations involving “big steel,” the Justice Department could have pursued several legal remedies.

But instead, the Kennedy administration chose a course of action that would soon become the hallmark of Richard M. Nixon’s presidency, with IRS audits and electronic surveillance designed to punish their enemies. Nixon instructed his staff to hire an IRS commissioner who “will do what he’s told that every income-tax return I want to see I see, that he will go after our enemies and not go after our friends.” A White House memo from 1971 urged that all “available federal machinery” be used “to screw our political enemies.” In addition to IRS audits, this would involve using federal antitrust laws to influence media coverage and denying federal contracts and grants to corporations and private citizens critical of the administration.

As Donald Trump’s presidency has most recently exposed, harassing private industries and media outlets opposed to presidential preferences remains an irresistible temptation. Kennedy justified his actions by claiming to defend the “public good,” but he was also personally offended by Blough’s betrayal. DeSantis’s actions in battling Disney need to be watched closely, especially since he is said to have his own eyes on the White House.

