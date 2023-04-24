Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

April 24 marks Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, marking the violence during which hundreds of thousands of Ottoman Armenians were killed during World War I, and still more forever removed from their homes in what would become the Republic of Turkey. The day traditionally has been an occasion for rallies around the world to recognize these undeniable events, even as the Turkish government maintains that the term “genocide” should not be used to describe wartime suffering experienced by all.

One part of this denial has been environmental. The deportation of hundreds of thousands of people to an arid, allegedly empty region offered an alibi of sorts. If deaths occurred in such inhospitable conditions, how could the Ottoman state be blamed for the violence of the desolate land and its supposedly savage inhabitants?

But the environmental dimensions of the genocide reveal the emptiness of such claims. Ecologies became conscripted into human violence in ways that were both unforeseen and intentional. The story of what happened as a result of forced deportations to the arid southern regions of the empire reveal the political choices that have made these ecologies lethal. These are lessons to bear in mind today, as people continue to struggle under the weight of forced migration into difficult terrain, whether the Sahara, the Mediterranean, the Sonoran desert or the Darién Gap.

Advertisement

Far from a product of ancient animosities, the decisions leading to the horrors of the Armenian genocide derived from modern causes, including the rise of nationalism, the threat of colonial dismemberment and efforts at imperial reform. These forces left Armenians at once integrated in the polyglot, multiethnic Ottoman Empire, yet also subject to discrimination and violence. World War I exacerbated these tensions. With Allied military advances on multiple fronts, rumors of Armenian support for such gains, and scattered instances of armed Armenian resistance to Ottoman forces, the Ottoman Interior Ministry began to deport the majority of the empire’s Armenians.

As the Ottoman interior minister, Talaat Pasha, said of the Armenians: “They can live in the desert but nowhere else.” An elaborate system of organized theft, rape and murder on the way to and in the desert ensured that few could abide by Talaat’s words. And in a reminder of how the settler colonialism and racism of the United States has been emulated, Talaat added, in conversation with U.S. ambassador Henry Morgenthau, that the goal was to treat Armenians like Americans “treat the Negroes.” In his diary, Morgenthau added, “I think he meant like the Indians.”

Thus, Armenians were sent to the empire’s southern provinces — or, as Talaat and others called it, the “desert.” They used this term because of a pervasive sense that much of these arid lands were empty.

Advertisement

But they were not, and Ottoman officials — including Talaat — knew this. While many deportees ended up scattered around Aleppo and south all the way to what is today Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories, a large number were sent to the sparsely populated region of the Jazira, the borderlands of today’s northeast Syria, southeast Turkey and northwest Iraq.

For decades, Ottoman officials had attempted to reform this arid region and its mobile population of Arabic- and Kurdish-speaking people who raised camels and sheep. On several occasions, officials had tried to “settle” these populations. Refugees fleeing ethnic cleansing in the Russian Empire were also targeted by these efforts. But they largely failed. Pastoralists continued to move and refugees — and sometimes even Ottoman government officials themselves — protested that being stationed in the region was tantamount to a death sentence. Talaat and others were aware of this history.

Part of the reason for the difficulty of expanding cultivation and settlement in the region was the Moroccan locust. As in the United States at roughly the same time — where the Rocky Mountain locust was described as the “greatest obstacle to the settlement” of the Great Plains — so, too, in the Jazira did locusts strike again and again. They most notably wiped out cotton crops during the 1860s when eager planters hoped to capitalize on the worldwide cotton shortage set in motion by the American Civil War. Hungry locusts would eat pastures, too, but nomadic pastoralists of the region could move elsewhere in the event of a locust swarm, whereas tillers of the land could not. For this and many other reasons, the idea of sending Armenians to the desert to live was preposterous.

Advertisement

The year 1915 was known as “The Year of the Locust” in greater Syria, but much less known is how the locust afflicted the Jazira during this same year and decades before. One Ottoman agricultural official compared the locusts in the Jazira and elsewhere in the empire during World War I to “an oil stain,” ever expanding, and posing more of a threat to the Ottoman war effort than the invading Allied armies.

Armenians themselves also experienced the locusts. On the road of deportation, an Armenian from Corum, Vahram Dadrian, wondered, “Weren’t we a lot like those creatures, scattered everywhere, abandoned on every road, while bloody heels crush us without mercy?”

Yet the creatures that might have at first seemed a “natural” disaster were in fact anything but.

While locusts regularly swarmed from the Jazira, expanded cultivation over the past half-century probably strengthened them, essentially bringing a buffet of cereals before the ravenous insects. Hermann Bücher, a German entomologist charged with leading the Ottoman effort against locusts, estimated there was an even more proximate cause: the war effort.

Advertisement

As a result of the mobilization of men for the front and, in Bücher’s words, “the annihilation of most of the Armenian people,” land under cultivation had fallen to roughly a third of what it had been before the war. The newly fallow fields, Bücher explained, were the “best breeding grounds for locusts.” In other words, it was not only that the deportations of Armenians to a region known for locusts represented a use of the environment as violence. It was also that deportations of Armenians made the swarms of locusts even worse.

Famished in the desert, some ate locusts, while others attempted to survive by consuming what little grass the insects had left. With these harsh conditions and ongoing executions by paramilitary forces, hundreds of thousands of Armenians died in the Jazira’s deserts during the war years.

Yet the desert environment also allowed some people, through courage and persistence, to survive.

Advertisement

Some children and teenagers survived with the region’s nomadic pastoralists, sometimes in conditions akin to enslavement and sometimes as adopted family members. A few eventually left the desert. But others stayed, committed to making a life in the Jazira after unspeakable suffering.

One of the more curious instances of survival was that of Hovhannes Toros Doumanian. Trained as an agronomist, he was deported to Aleppo with his family in 1916, and there he succeeded in securing an appointment as the chief locust control officer in the Jazira during the war. With the help of a fake name and a German official who looked the other way, Doumanian protected the region from locusts, which he recalled proudly in his memoir.

But as he undertook the work of exterminating locusts in the Jazira, he could not avoid the ongoing extermination of Armenians in the area, too. There were macabre scenes of vultures and bones, of local people wearing clothes that he suspected had recently been worn by Armenians. And yet Doumanian — thanks to his work killing locusts — managed to live.

Advertisement

While these instances of suffering and survival occurred over a century ago, they nevertheless connect to the present. There are of course many differences between the deportation and genocide of Ottoman Armenians during World War I and the migrants moving through extreme environments today, whether at the Southern border of the United States or across the Mediterranean Sea into Europe. But in all cases, the environment is enlisted as a tool of violence.

Far from an apolitical natural fact, the corridors accessible to migrants are, as anthropologist Jason De León has suggested, part of an effort to allow the environment to do “the dirty work” for humans. Until we center the environment as a realm of politics and not a space out there, people will continue to die. A few — like Doumanian and others — will survive their death sentences, their lives belying the stories we tell ourselves about “natural causes.”

GiftOutline Gift Article