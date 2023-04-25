Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Thursday, to break a stalemate over the state budget, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to table her housing plan that included proposals for building more affordable units in the suburbs. The move was a victory for suburban elected officials and residents. State Sen. Jack Martins (R-Great Neck) had called Hochul’s proposal an “existential threat to our way of life,” while grass-roots groups disseminated mailers warning that it would “flood YOUR neighborhood with THOUSANDS of new apartments.”

The indefinite postponement of Hochul’s plan portends ominously for a growing movement that aims to make affordable housing more available as well as the many politicians — from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to President Biden — who have promised to upend exclusionary zoning practices. Yet history tells us we shouldn’t be surprised. Instead, the defeat is a throwback to an all-but-forgotten “battle of the suburbs” that occurred in the late 1960s and early 1970s on a variety of different fronts. That past fight exposes how difficult it will be to overcome suburban resistance today.

In 1968, stakeholders around the country took notice after a presidential commission convened by President Lyndon B. Johnson — the Kerner Commission — warned that continuing “with our present policies” risked permanently fracturing the United States into a poor “largely Negro” society located in cities, and a “predominantly white and affluent” one centered in the suburbs.

The NAACP launched a legal attack against exclusionary housing practices in affluent suburbs, which its executive director, Roy Wilkins, deemed “the new frontier in the civil rights struggle.” President Richard M. Nixon’s housing secretary, George Romney — father of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — also undertook an ambitious program called Open Communities, which withheld federal funds from suburbs that opposed HUD-sponsored affordable housing developments.

This effort spread to the grass-roots level, too.

Many suburban residents, particularly in affluent liberal communities, began crusading to build affordable housing that could racially and economically diversify their predominantly White and affluent communities.

In Newton, a Boston suburb known for its excellent schools and liberal values, a group of citizens formed the Newton Community Development Foundation (NCDF) in 1968 and created a plan to build over 200 units on 10 sites around the 100,000-person community. At the same time, suburban liberals from Newton and nearby Lexington lobbied the state to pass the so-called Anti-Snob Zoning Act in 1969, which provided a mechanism for low-income housing developers to appeal zoning regulations in communities with less than 10 percent of their housing affordably priced.

This law was the first state-level effort to try to curb the exclusionary zoning practices of suburban municipalities.

These plans encountered fierce resistance. A particularly active and well-mobilized group sprung up in Newton to block the NCDF’s plan. The opponents disclaimed any racial motive, instead stressing that building affordable housing would hamper “Newton’s ability to maintain its excellent school system” due to the perception that the residents would have large families. The opponents also warned the developments would cause flooding and drainage problems, increase traffic flows, affect the historical character of the town’s housing stock and remove local control over land use policy.

The fight drew thousands of residents to normally sparsely attended town meetings, where many stayed well past midnight to debate the issue. The battle continued for more than nine years, extending from yard signs to courtrooms. The NCDF ultimately only built a single 50-unit development. Its neighboring suburbs like Lexington and Concord failed even to get that much constructed.

By the mid-1970s, the war of attrition waged by opponents of affordable housing led developers to either significantly scale back or discard altogether plans for mixed-income projects in the Boston suburbs. This all but nullified laws like the Anti-Snob Zoning Act. Twenty years after its passage, most of the state’s wealthiest suburbs had not built even a single low-income unit, and those that did, primarily constructed units to serve elderly White residents, which did little to address the larger problems of exclusion and residential and school segregation.

And this fight wasn’t unique to Boston. New York experienced something similar. In 1968, the legislature created the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), which sought to build affordable townhouses and garden apartments in the exclusive communities that ringed New York City, especially in Westchester County.

Residents, however, quickly mobilized to fight the plan using the same arguments about schools, tax bases, town “character” and quality of life that their counterparts had used in Massachusetts. They also initiated legal action to delay construction. The uproar prompted the state legislature to strip the UDC of its ability to override local zoning rules, which killed the plan. Westchester County would remain a bastion of privilege — despite concerted efforts to challenge its forms of exclusion and racial homogeneity, including a 2009 case charging that the county’s zoning laws violated federal fair housing laws.

The push to challenge suburban exclusion quickly moved off the national agenda too. HUD abruptly ended its Open Communities program, as politicians from both parties recognized that the issue was a political third rail best left alone.

But the issue of affordable housing in the suburbs has reemerged both nationally and locally in the 2020s. The uprisings after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 prodded suburbanites to again consider ways of creating more affordable, multifamily housing options in their communities as a means of addressing racial injustice.

Rising worries about the lack of affordable housing have also fueled this resurgent campaign. In states like New York, Massachusetts and California, home prices and rents force the majority of residents to spend at least 30 percent of their income on housing. It has made the topic an issue that politicians can no longer ignore.

In 2021, Massachusetts passed a law mandating greater housing density near commuter rail and subway stations, as well as ferry or bus terminals. Failure to follow the law could cost communities access to state grants. Despite the resurgence of activism in favor of affordable housing, the suburbs still rose up in protest. Opponents argued that the law would overwhelm their schools and roads and compromise “community character” with “poorly designed, cheaply-built projects.”

In New York, Hochul calculated that the only way to alleviate New York’s housing woes would be to build 800,000 units over the next decade. Her plan drew on laws and programs from other states, including the Massachusetts law. It sought to make every community in New York expand its housing stock every three years by three percent downstate and one percent upstate. As in Massachusetts, Hochul wanted to require housing density around suburban commuter rail stations. The plan also proposed a fast track process for overruling local opposition when a city or town rejected a development without meeting its housing targets.

Like in Massachusetts, suburban communities, especially on Long Island and in Westchester, cried foul. Residents rehashed the same arguments about schools, taxes, traffic, quality of life and local control from the 1960s and 1970s. They even recycled the “Save Our Suburbs” slogan, which has been a fixture of suburban housing protests for more than 50 years.

But history may not be simply repeating itself. Lexington, Mass., recently voted to rezone 200 acres to meet the state housing density law. In a twist: residents saw greater housing density near public transportation as an important means of reducing the damage done by climate change. This might offer a new argument for supporters of greater housing density to win over suburban residents who might not otherwise be supportive of new developments.

Yet, the problem is even if these proposals eventually were to succeed, they are far less ambitious than those attempted in the 1960s. The Massachusetts law doesn’t even require any new construction. Instead, jurisdictions just have to allow it should developers be interested. And the New York Times estimated that Hochul’s plan would only mean adding fewer than 50 homes in most communities in the first three years.

These small and limited solutions simply aren’t enough to solve the massive gap in affordable housing in suburban areas or the racial and economic inequality in the nation’s metropolitan regions. However, they would be an important first step in ensuring that another opportunity to address the endemic problem of suburban exclusion is not wasted. Passing these laws will require state officials to resist the usual suburban campaigns and start deploying new arguments tied to issues like climate change to win over suburbanites. Crucially, history reminds us that officials will then have to enforce the laws vigorously and consistently to bring about any meaningful change. Doing so is the only way to begin addressing critical problems that have festered for more than a half-century.

