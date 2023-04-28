Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been deeply divisive since bursting onto the national political scene in 2020. Her social media posts — some praised QAnon while others threatened Democrats with acts of violence — compelled the Democratic-led House to bar her from serving on committees in 2021. Even some Republicans tried to distance themselves from Greene as they worked to win back the majority.

A few years later, however, Greene is anything but an outcast. Instead, she’s become a major Republican kingmaker. In January, for example, Greene steadfastly championed Kevin McCarthy during his struggle to win the speakership. Amid a pivotal vote, former president Donald Trump phoned Greene on the House floor, a sign of her relevance. Even the most moderate Republicans now benefit from her fundraising largesse.

House Republicans have rewarded Greene with seats on the Homeland Security and Oversight committees, where she can paint the Biden family as corrupt and the Biden administration as soft on immigration. As a sign of Greene’s importance, McCarthy recently told a friend: “I will never leave that woman.”

Greene’s clout underscores how much politics have changed since the late-1970s and early-1980s when Rep. Larry McDonald (D-Ga.) represented much of the same geographic territory that she does now. McDonald shared Greene’s affinity for false accusations of perfidy, isolationism, cultural warfare, bigotry and a more violent, apocalyptic strain of politics.

Yet whereas Greene has become a power broker in Trump’s GOP, McDonald remained politically isolated during his nearly decade-long congressional tenure. Their differing statures reflect how powerful the far right has become in American politics.

For a political radical, McDonald carried surprisingly mainstream credentials. He graduated from Emory University medical school and maintained a thriving urology practice with his father and brother.

Yet McDonald was an ultraconservative Southern Democrat. He was also a spokesman for the John Birch Society, a secretive far-right organization that was launched in 1958 and spread across the country at the grass roots, but quickly lost respectability in mainstream politics because of its false accusations of plots against America.

By the 1970s, McDonald’s brand of politics faced a crossroads. The Birch Society had withered and become enfeebled. Meanwhile, the civil rights revolution was beginning to drive some White southerners out of the Democratic Party and into the arms of an increasingly conservative, anti-big-government GOP.

In 1972, he decided to run for Congress. He enjoyed backing from an estimated 100 Birchers, with one society leader lauding McDonald’s run as a form of dissent from “the phony national campaign [Nixon-McGovern], both sides of which are controlled, as usual, by the conspiracy.”

Despite this support, McDonald lost that race.

Two years later, however, he tried again, campaigning on an antibusing, pro-prayer-in-schools platform. This time, “even a messy dispute over alimony that briefly landed McDonald in jail,” in the words of author John Lawrence, didn't keep him from winning.

Not surprisingly, given his awkward fit in a liberalizing party, McDonald was “a loner.” He seemingly reveled in the role of pariah — in a class of 93 first-term lawmakers, he was the only one who sought a spot on the House Internal Security Committee, which had a reputation for “red-baiting” and was soon eliminated. In 1982, he refused to support Democrat Tip O’Neill’s reelection as speaker, which cost him his committee assignments.

In fact, his extremism and iconoclastic behavior meant that, as The Washington Post recounted, McDonald achieved “little influence in either party.” Fetishizing gun rights, McDonald was the proud owner of more than 200 guns, leaving him on the far edge of the gun control debate. He hung a portrait of Spain’s fascist dictator Francisco Franco on his office wall and falsely branded the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. a communist who had been “wedded to violence.”

In the 1980s, when HIV/AIDS became a public health emergency, McDonald told a Birch Society meeting that gay men should be required to pay a “user fee” to fund any new medical research. When McDonald sought to ban all trade with the Soviet Union, the House overwhelmingly rejected his proposal. So extreme was the Georgian that, along with Rep. Ron Paul (R-Tex.), he was one of only two members to vote against federal funding for a flu vaccine.

In 1983, McDonald appeared on an early version of CNN’s “Crossfire,” where he falsely charged that “an elitist core” that “has seen value in subsidizing communism” and sought “the dissolution of national sovereignty on the road to world government” has “dominated the State Department for 40 years.”

Even President Ronald Reagan, a hero to many conservatives, wasn’t good enough for McDonald. Reagan, he reasoned, was “a man who campaigned against elitism” and who pledged “that he would not be having the Council on Foreign Relations, trilateral types dominating his Cabinet.” But, the Georgia congressman complained, “[Reagan’s] got about 250 members of such in his administration.”

McDonald’s brand of politics offered a radical alternative to both major parties in the late-1970s and the early-1980s when pragmatism predominated in politics and policymaking.

There was strong bipartisan support for providing a legalization process for undocumented immigrants, accepting civil rights and voting rights as basically settled law, endorsing international alliances and military intervention, and championing free trade and the U.S. obligation to spread democracy overseas.

Both parties also shied away from making wildly false and outlandish claims about opponents. Partisan polarization and the culture wars were less entrenched. Even Reagan, though ideologically conservative, endorsed many of these propositions.

A few months after his “Crossfire” interview, McDonald was in a passenger jet bound for Seoul that accidentally strayed toward Soviet airspace. A Soviet fighter plane downed it, killing McDonald and 268 other civilians.

In death, McDonald became a martyr to his fans, the ultimate victim of the communist conspiracy. McDonald’s allies, including his widow, charged that Reagan was reluctant to punish the Soviet Union’s mass murder, which was “typical” of the president’s weakness. One particularly crazy theory appeared in Hustler magazine, falsely implicating Reagan in the assassination of McDonald, who the story asserted had to be silenced because he had dirt on the president.

Since his death, a complex intersection of forces has propelled McDonald’s ideas into the mainstream and planted them at the core of today’s GOP.

A host of canny successors, politically savvier than the Birchers, have worked to weave their ideas and style through the Republican Party. Presidential candidates such as the Rev. Pat Robertson in 1988, Pat Buchanan in 1992, 1996 and 2000, and Ron Paul in 2008, championed isolationism, nativism and seeing intentional sabotage around every corner, ensuring that the GOP paid attention to far-right ideas, values and voters.

A number of increasingly radicalized organizations including the NRA, the Conservative Political Action Coalition and Charles and David Koch’s Americans for Prosperity have exerted increasing clout, pushing uncompromising views into the Republican conservative mainstream.

Rather than fighting back, Republican leaders often campaigned on pledges to enact some elements of the far right’s agenda — and then failed to do so in office.

Reagan, for example, never secured a nationwide abortion ban, restored prayer in schools or radically reduced the size of government. Instead, he signed popularly backed legislation, including compromise immigration legislation and an extension of the Voting Rights Act, and he did a 180 on arms control and negotiated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Mikhail Gorbachev’s Soviet Union. These perceived betrayals left the likes of McDonald’s far-right ideological descendants disgruntled and determined to pull the party ever further rightward.

This battle between the mainstream right and the ultras ultimately enabled a more militant wing of the conservative coalition to overtake the GOP amid the collapse of President George W. Bush’s popularity in his second term. First Sarah Palin, then the tea party and finally Trump’s MAGA base became ascendant. What was fringy and ostracized 50 years ago is now the GOP’s mainstream — with McDonald’s ideology deeply embedded in one of the nation’s two major parties.

Greene and her allies have capitalized on this friendlier political terrain. Yet McDonald’s claims of anti-American plots, in-your-face tactics, culture-war politics and suspicion of international institutions have had a clear afterlife in Greene’s fledgling political career.

Ideas and tactics have a way of seeping into a culture, providing a template that subsequent generations update for their own ends. In that way, McDonald is proving far more impactful in 2023 than he was during his own years in Congress.

