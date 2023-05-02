Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In April, President Biden took a four-day tour of Ireland and Northern Ireland. It started in Belfast where, in a speech at Ulster University, he declared his commitment to the Good Friday Agreement that brokered peace in Northern Ireland 25 years ago. In Dublin, he met with both Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and President Michael Higgins. And before the Irish Parliament, he celebrated the “shared history” joining Ireland and the United States.

But his visit to County Mayo and County Louth — the land of his ancestors — garnered the most attention. He toured Dundalk and Ballina, shook hands, visited pubs, met with locals and, at every opportunity, loudly declared how happy he was to have “come home.”

Herein was the point and purpose of the whole trip. This was a carefully choreographed example of “memory diplomacy,” a strategy which uses history, memory and, in this instance, presidential ancestry, to secure contemporary diplomatic or political gains. Its roots can be traced to the journey made to Europe by President Woodrow Wilson shortly after the end of World War I, in December 1918.

No sitting president had traveled to Europe before, but Wilson planned to attend the Paris Peace Conference to advocate for a League of Nations. On the way, he stopped off in Britain, deploying his charm at three specific locations.

In London, he dined with King George V and met with Prime Minister David Lloyd George. In Manchester, he visited the offices of the Manchester Guardian (a potentially useful ally in his quest to “make the world safe for democracy”). And then came a rather unusual destination: the city of Carlisle, on the English-Scottish border. Carlisle was the birthplace of his mother and so Wilson framed this as a “pilgrimage of the heart.”

There was the obligatory civic reception where he was introduced to a municipal elder — a man who had supposedly known his grandfather. There was an emotional tour around his mother’s old house. And there was a visit to the cathedral, where Wilson spoke movingly of “the memories that have come to me today.” His aim was to win some British and European support before the peace negotiations, and in this he was certainly successful (although his hopes for the League of Nations were not to be realized). In Carlisle, Manchester, London and later Paris, he met with a rapturous response from the European public and was feted. Wilson found it an energizing experience.

The example has not been lost on his successors, several of whom have tried to imitate it.

Take, for instance, the trip to Ireland made by President John F. Kennedy in June 1963. Kennedy visited just eight months after the Cuban missile crisis, at the very moment when his star was on the rise, especially with European allies. Later, he described it as “the four best days of his life.” Kennedy’s trip — like Biden’s — was full of evocative moments. Speaking in Limerick, for example, he declared that Ireland was “the land for which I hold the greatest affection.” In Dublin, meanwhile, he met with cheering crowds and was warmly greeted by the Irish President Éamon de Valera.

Like Wilson, Kennedy’s memory diplomacy was about winning some popular support, this time back home — he had an eye on the 1964 election. After all, a bit of ancestor worship before adoring crowds was a useful electioneering tool, especially as the Irish American vote — solidly Democratic for many decades — was on the cusp of moving rightward. Kennedy’s assassination a few months later means we cannot know if his trip might have been successful, although that did not stop a successor from following suit: Ronald Reagan.

Reagan made an emotional trip to Ireland in June 1984, and like Wilson and Kennedy before him, he delighted in celebrating his ancestral Irish roots. Once again, presidential memory diplomacy was used partly to address contemporary geopolitics, this time the renewed tensions with the Soviet Union, which placed a considerable strain on the Atlantic Alliance. (After Ireland, Reagan went to Normandy for the 40th anniversary of D-Day, where he gave a powerful speech aimed at Moscow).

For Reagan, his visit to Ireland was a chance to show Europeans that he was bound to them by family, and thus that he understood their fears and concerns. And like Kennedy, it was all done with an eye on an upcoming election (which Reagan won handily). Nonetheless, Reagan did not always enjoy the same warm welcome Kennedy did, and he even encountered some protests over his administration’s policies in Central America.

The memory diplomacy of presidents Wilson, Kennedy and Reagan — each with mixed results — most obviously informed Biden’s recent tour of Ireland. Like these predecessors, the president’s trip “home” has been first and foremost about strengthening ties with allies in an era of heightened international tensions, and it has clearly been appreciated in Dublin.

But — again like his predecessors — it has also been done with domestic politics in mind, particularly with the launch of Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign. Hence Biden’s words to the gathered news media just before he departed: “The trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done. I told you my plan is to run again.”

Whether Biden is able to reap any reward at the polls next year remains to be seen.

