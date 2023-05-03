Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Monday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) closed First Republic Bank after its share price fell by close to 50 percent. The federal regulator orchestrated a take over of all deposits and most of First Republic Bank’s assets by America’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase. This was the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history and will cost the FDIC an estimated $13 billion. These events followed a report published by the Federal Reserve on Friday, in which the central bank admitted supervisory failures in the handling of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which failed in March.

The report and the failure of First Republic will only fuel more anger in Congress, where lawmakers from both parties have denounced failed regulation and expensive public bailouts. While agreeing on hardly anything else, it seems Democrats and Republicans have found common ground in condemning bank executives for “hubris, entitlement, greed” and “negligence” in the bank failures that have occurred since March.

These episodes reflect a pattern that has emerged in the United States since the 1980s. The country has experienced an unprecedented expansion of financial markets over the last four decades, partly spurred by deregulation. Yet, this less regulated expansion has increased the likelihood of bank failures that require the federal government to step in — with the price tag growing steadily over decades. Central bankers and government officials see the magnitude and global reach of these financial institutions as requiring aggressive intervention, lest the entire financial system collapse. Yet, public support for these actions remains tenuous at best.

A solution lies in forcing accountable actors like the relevant congressional committees to oversee and approve emergency interventions by federal regulators like the FDIC and to base their decisions on publicly available assessments. Greater democratic involvement would produce bailout actions that better reflect common notions of fairness, and it would force lawmakers to link regulatory issues to public bailout costs.

Recent U.S. history highlights the tension between large-scale public bailouts and political backlash.

A crucial episode dates to 1984, when doubts emerged about the value of Continental Illinois Bank’s large commercial and industrial lending operation. That spooked wholesale creditors and depositors, who rapidly withdrew their funds. The FDIC decided that, due to Continental Illinois’ size and connections to other major financial institutions, it was necessary to ensure deposits without limit and make all creditors whole. This decision produced what was then the most expensive taxpayer bailout in the history of deposit insurance.

The episode led to congressional hearings in front of an angry House Committee on Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs. Rep. Fernand St. Germain (D-R.I.), who chaired the committee, charged that “the FDIC and the Federal Reserve have created, without congressional approval, a brand-new entitlement program for money center banks.” This scorn was bipartisan. Rep. Stewart McKinney (R-Conn.) famously declared: “We have a new kind of bank. It is called too big to fail. TBTF, and it is a wonderful bank.”

Despite this backlash, Congress continued to deregulate the financial system, hoping to spur the economy to come back from the stagflation of the 1970s and fitting with the ethos of President Ronald Reagan’s drive to reduce government and unleash business. But while deregulation enabled financial institutions to continue to expand their reach — it also created greater risk that banks would fail, thereby necessitating the very bailouts that lawmakers derided.

Yet, lawmakers had little incentive to change anything. They were free to spur the economy, knowing that if government bailouts followed, they could moan about the unfair imposition on taxpayers, while regulators — from agencies like the Federal Reserve and FDIC, who were insulated from the political process — would undertake the bailouts anyway, to protect the financial system. It was a win-win for elected politicians.

After the Continental Illinois failure, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan (1987-2006) became convinced that the relevant public institutions could not let big, interconnected financial companies fail. As chair of the Fed, he acted with that belief in mind, helping to orchestrate a massive public bailout of $160 billion (of which $132 billion was paid for by taxpayers) during the savings and loan crisis of 1989. Regulatory entities, led by the Fed and the FDIC, also established an increasingly wide net of insurance for markets.

In 1991, Congress finally balked and tried to set limits on these bailouts through the FDIC Improvement Act. But the bill failed to do so in a meaningful way because regulators scared members of Congress into giving them flexibility in the future to deal with what became known as “systemic risk.” As banker John LeWare, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors argued in hearings on the new law, systemic risk meant the ramifications of a potential bank failure were “so broad” and would spread “with such lightening speed” that regulators would be unable to contain them. Potential doomsday scenarios included “bringing down other banks, corporations, disrupting markets” and more.

Concerned about such dangers, Congress allowed the FDIC to extend guarantees beyond the insured limit in exceptional circumstances where systemic risk was possible. In addition, a little noticed amendment to the law actually gave the Fed additional bailout powers by allowing it to lend to nonbanks on a much wider range of collateral than in the past.

With these green lights, the Fed became ever more committed to intervening aggressively in the face of potential financial downturns or crises. Under Greenspan’s leadership, it systematically lowered interest rates in response to stock market drops in the hope of sustaining economic growth. The Fed also played a major role in orchestrating large-scale financial market rescues after the crash of Long Term Capital Management in 1998 and the burst of the dot-com bubble in 2001.

The world financial crisis of 2008-2009 marked another peak moment of confrontation between systemic risk reasoning and the politics of resentment toward bankers. Once again, the Fed invested most of the rescue funds spent in 2008-09 — which meant there was no need for democratic approval. Chairman Ben Bernanke went even further than Greenspan had in the past to provide liquidity for a wide range of bank and non-bank actors, including purchasing distressed assets, such as mortgage-backed securities.

But the magnitude of the financial crisis necessitated congressional action as well, in the form of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP). The program aimed to strengthen poorly capitalized banks with lots of bad assets on their books. Yet, with members’ deep-seated suspicions of Wall Street, the House initially rejected the program in September 2008, only to give in after a dramatic stock market drop. Tea party Republicans later exploited TARP’s unpopularity in their successful 2010 midterm campaigns. They painted their political opponents as responsible for its passage since Democrats controlled Congress — even though TARP had passed under President George W. Bush, a Republican, and his administration, most notably Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, insisted upon its necessity.

Unsurprisingly, given the globally interconnected financial marketplace, a similar pattern has also occurred in Europe. In mid-April, for example, Swiss lawmakers — in a purely symbolic vote that echoed the bipartisan backlash in the United States — refused to signify their approval of the 109 billion Swiss francs ($120.82 billion) in emergency funding that the government had allotted in March to facilitate the take over of the ailing Credit Suisse by rival megabank UBS.

Western economies with bloated financial systems face a predicament: as public bailouts become larger and more frequent, they remain deeply unpopular. The current setup risks undermining one of the constitutive pillars of society: fiscal democracy, which relies on citizens and elected politicians to struggle with and eventually decide collectively over how to spend and earn public moneys.

A key argument for insulating bailouts from the legislative process is that lawmakers will be too populist and too slow to react to immanent problems, like the ones that emerged at First Republic. Yet, rather than using this argument as an excuse, it just necessitates policymakers and elected politicians crafting practicable, democratically legitimate solutions. In the United States for instance, Congress could decide to set up a smaller committee of lawmakers that gets involved whenever public financial interventions become necessary, and to rest debates within this committee on state-of-the-art assessments of taxpayer risks by the Congressional Budget Office.

With the likelihood that crises will return time and again, and with public opposition only growing, such solutions are essential to safeguarding fiscal democracy.

