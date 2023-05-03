Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Conspiracy theories and fear of government secrecy are not new. But in recent years, false rumors of clandestine and sinister activities like pizzagate, QAnon, the deep state and nefarious cabals of Satanists and child pornographers hidden within the government have found a large, eager audience both in the United States and abroad.

Added to this simmering cauldron of anxiety is paranoia about “Havana syndrome,” the mysterious ailment that has been affecting many U.S. diplomats. Many fear that a “foreign adversary” is responsible, despite claims spanning multiple U.S. agencies that it is “highly unlikely.” Reports first surfaced in 2016 of strange symptoms such as vertigo, migraines and memory loss suffered by diplomats stationed in Havana, in cities in China and other locations overseas. But secrecy shrouding these reports troubled the public, as did the surprising explanations, such as malfunctioning heating units or preexisting health conditions, offered as reasons for these odd ailments. Thus, the reports spurred more questions and did little to calm unsupported theories that surfaced around the issue.

This tension and unease around secrecy has been long central to democracy. Political theories since the Enlightenment have considered government transparency a sine qua non of democratic regimes. For centuries, though, governments were expected to keep secrets from citizens, and secrecy was a way to ensure and maintain power. Only late in the 18th century, during the revolutionary periods in France and America, did journalists and other writers begin to call for government transparency. Today, concerns over government secrecy reflect those ideas forged in the crucible of revolution and that have since crystallized in the Western imagination: that secrecy is dangerous and can facilitate the illegitimate use of power.

The deep-seated mistrust of government secrecy is rooted in the 18th century as governments in the West were becoming more bureaucratized. With “modernization” came increased surveillance of the populace, a new intrusion into their lives which their ancestors in earlier centuries had not encountered. And with the growth of government surveillance came the feeling on the part of citizens that the government violated their privacy while remaining opaque.

In the 17th and 18th centuries, European governments, inspired by the Scientific Revolution and its emphasis on the value of order, began to expand police forces and the ranks of bureaucrats, to more efficiently tax the populace and, at the same time, effectively crack down on dissent, especially in the form of subversive literature. The goal was to ferret out any threats to national security. As the government’s resources and powers of surveillance increased, French citizens complained about police spies listening in on private conversations in taverns, restaurants and even at dinner parties.

The Enlightenment partly took hold as a response to perceived encroachment on the part of the state. Many thinkers began to articulate ideas of individual rights and privacy as well as the possibility of having a say in government. Enlightenment thinkers also began to promote the importance of public opinion and democratic values. Resistance to a state that seemed to intrude in private lives while remaining secretive then led to calls for government transparency.

For example, the French journalist Jean-Paul Marat wrote that it was necessary to have a free press that would keep a vigilant eye on the state and “open the entrails of wickedness” since tyrants always “concocted their plots in secret.” Marat penned his book on tyrants while in exile in England, and American journalists wrote in much the same language during the era of the Revolution. The Independent Chronicle, a patriot newspaper published in Boston, wrote in 1778, “If the despotic measures and deep-laid plots of a British court had not been freely canvassed and laid open by means of these publications, we might, before this time, have been fast bound by the chains of tyranny.” The Massachusetts Spy declared in 1783 that “the Press is the great Palladium of Liberty, every man may express his sentiments — every man may be acquainted with what his rulers are doing … and guard against the encroachments of Tyranny.” The American revolutionary press saw a tight connection between secrecy and tyranny, and between transparency and freedom.

Transparency became a way to fight against such tyranny in both the United States and France. Benjamin Franklin, who was postmaster general at the time, leaked the letters of the lieutenant governor and governor of Massachusetts, which claimed that the American colonists could not enjoy the same liberties as English citizens in the metropole. Tensions between the colonists and the British Crown were already at a fever pitch, and this news only exacerbated fear and anger toward perceived English tyranny. It looked as if the government was only pretending to relent on some of its “abuses,” like the stamp tax or the tea tax, while still denying citizens their rights.

Likewise in France, many called for the national budget to be released to the public for the first time in history, an unheard-of practice at the time. The minister of finance, Jacques Necker, had published a pamphlet on how public opinion was a force for good, and that governments ignored it at their peril. Already popular, Necker enjoyed even more fame and adulation after the publication of his pamphlet. Emboldened by his popularity and his beliefs in government transparency, shared by much of the reading public in France in the 1780s, he published the budget.

Once revealed, the public could see what looked like gross inefficiencies and inequalities, taxes on the struggling poor and bloated pensions for aristocrats who seemed to do nothing for the state or society. The king then dismissed Necker. The popular minister’s dismissal became one of the major events that enraged the populace of Paris and triggered the storming of the Bastille prison — a symbol of royal despotism, and also an armory where the rebels hoped to find ammunition to defend themselves against a retaliatory attack from the king’s forces.

During the French Revolution especially, many linked government secrecy explicitly to abuses of power and, in a related way, saw transparency as a safeguard against despotism. For example, when revolutionaries stormed the Bastille in 1789, the popular press feverishly wrote about the prison’s “horrifying mysteries” and “the dark details of history” buried in the prison’s records, the “archives of despotism.” The government never officially refuted the rumors of secret abuses of power, only exacerbating public anxieties about tyranny.

When government agencies today state that “foreign adversaries” were not to blame for diplomats suddenly suffering from debilitating illnesses, we might find it understandable that some would be dissatisfied and believe that officials are obfuscating an unsavory truth — as if saying, “Nothing to see here!”

In modern democracies, governments tout transparency and the people come to expect it. The Havana syndrome mystery suggests, however, that any hint of secrecy spurs distrust and anxiety, and history shows that when governments unveil the entire truth, it is almost never as terrible as what comes to mind when imaginations run wild.

