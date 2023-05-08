Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Faced with the recent boom in new artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, in the past weeks, nearly 30,000 leading technologists, ethicists and civil society activists signed an open letter calling on the tech industry to hit pause on developing more advanced Large Language Models (LLM) in AI for at least six months to allow for the creation of appropriate guardrails around their potential risks. And, they suggest, if AI labs refuse to voluntarily pause then the government should step in to impose a moratorium.

While the call to slow down AI is a welcome shift from an industry infamous for “moving fast and breaking things,” not everyone agrees that a moratorium is a step in the right direction. Some have argued that by slowing down, individual companies — or the United States as a country — could lose out in a geopolitical race to develop AI tools.

But the discussion of an AI race misses a key aspect of technology policy. Indeed, it overlooks the essential question at stake in the debate: whose vision of the public interest and social good will be taken up?

As the future of artificial intelligence is being hotly debated, it’s helpful to look back to the 1970s, when microbiologists temporarily delayed creating artificial organisms in their labs to discuss the possible safety risks. Though seemingly an exercise of self-restraint, history shows how a moratorium in science and technology was also an exercise in power: the power to define the key issues and imply that after a limited set of concerns are addressed, the technology will inevitably continue along a set trajectory. Moratoriums can forestall deployment, but they also can close down discussion.

Over the course of three and a half days in February 1975, around 150 scientists, invited journalists and a handful of lawyers met at the Asilomar Conference Center in California. They gathered to contemplate the prospects and potential hazards of engineering microbial life. Scientists were on the precipice of devising new techniques for splicing together strands of DNA with the potential to create hybrid organisms with genetic compositions combined from animals and viruses, plants and bacteria. This kind of “genetic engineering” had the potential to endow life with new properties that could not be wholly predicted in advance. Such new biological power generated both excitement and deep concern from within a community of scientists, who chiefly worked in universities roiled by Vietnam, Watergate and environmental activism.

Indeed, a small cadre of molecular biologists had voted to go public with their concerns in a 1973 letter to Science magazine calling for a review of certain strands of genetic research. In response, the National Academy of Sciences assembled a panel of scientists who called for a temporary moratorium. The panel wrote that microbiologists in the United States — and their colleagues worldwide — should refrain from certain DNA experiments until the risks to the safety of lab workers could be assessed and safeguards could be enacted to prevent engineered microbes from escaping laboratories.

Conference attendees debated this idea. In fact, the suggestion that labs could be liable for occupational health harms commanded the room’s attention, as reported in the Rolling Stone coverage of the proceedings. Even without new regulations, a bioethics and legal scholar warned, existing legal conventions had the potential “to sneak up on you in the form, say, of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit.”

On the final morning, conference attendees charted a way past the self-imposed pause. They hammered out a summary statement that proclaimed most lab work could proceed, provided biological and physical barriers were in place. And certain restrictions were drawn around a class of experiments with pathogens known to be harmful to biological life. Most of these recommendations were subsequently adopted as National Institutes of Health guidelines and over time many of the initial restrictions were relaxed.

In the nearly 50 years since the gathering at Asilomar, the conference has acquired a chimeric quality in collective memory as both a touchstone and a cautionary tale, one invoked by the current debate over AI.

To some scientists and engineers, it serves as a demonstration of how temporary scientific restraint can permit self-regulation and preempt external forms of oversight. In the post-Asilomar landscape, a biotechnology industry ballooned into a multibillion dollar business that reconfigured relations between universities and industry. It delivered new innovations, but also generated vexing questions about the ownership and use of these technologies.

For others, the meeting formed a scientific parliament that was not responsive to public concerns. As Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) noted in a hearing held in Congress, “the decision to voluntarily adopt the moratorium and then to end it, were made largely by scientists alone. They weighed the risks and benefits. They refined them. They decided, and the work will go on.” Activist groups such as Science for the People protested that researchers developing a technology should not self-regulate its use. The absence of public participation and government oversight, they argued, would be akin to relying on the tobacco industry to voluntarily limit the sale of cigarettes.

Such concerns were warranted. Asilomar bracketed off other kinds of questions, such as the prospect of patenting genetic material, and focused on technical aspects within the domain of laboratory safety, grant funding review and other mechanisms internal to the institutions and expertise of scientists. Two of the chief architects of the Asilomar statement, Paul Berg and Maxine Singer, defended prioritizing immediate safety concerns over consideration of future applications, suggesting that these were speculative questions that would have forestalled an attainable consensus.

Indeed, while the name Asilomar has become synonymous with social responsibility in many science policy circles, subsequent pauses in the life sciences have gained the most traction when initiated from within communities of scientists and focused on circumscribed safety concerns.

Scientific moratoria have been invoked in several other cases, including human cloning, human germ line editing and gain-of-function research that could produce more deadly infectious pathogens. Moratoriums have been rejected as imprudent or impracticable in technologies from genetically modified foods to synthetic biology. Several of the Asilomar participants doubted that similar restraint could be voluntarily achieved in the decades that followed. And indefinite prohibitions, such as the restriction on federal funding of stem cell research during the George W. Bush administration, have been met with vigorous protest from scientists.

What does the legacy of Asilomar portend for the engineering of artificial intelligence?

First, Asilomar-style moratoriums may be helpful in focusing on questions of immediate safety or other areas widely agreed to be problematic, like AI systems hallucinating false information. But in so doing they narrow the field of concern, leaving off the table ethical and social issues that cannot be captured by a security or safety framing.

Second, independent and external forms of review are needed not simply because they can garner public trust, but because they can alter the trajectory a technology takes. The notion of a “pause” can suggest the resumption of the development is also inevitable. It is not. Courses can be changed.

Third, if the legitimacy of self-regulation was contestable in the 1970s, it has been only further complicated by the commercial interests of industry, where much AI research is being conducted. In-house teams of ethics and responsibility researchers are vulnerable to being reduced or even wiped off companies’ payrolls.

The rapid deployment of increasingly powerful AI tools merits scrutiny from governments and civil society, but we must also be wary of conceding the terms of this scrutiny, notably what is ethical or desirable, to the makers of technology. A more robust deliberative process that invites a broad range of experiences and expertise — from civil rights advocates to educators to labor unions — into the conversation will ensure that when the moratorium ends, we’re left with a richer understanding of the social stake in our collective future, rather than a narrower one.

