The Russian ruble is making headlines in the worlds of finance and geopolitics. Shortly after the first shots were fired as Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the ruble took a deep dive, but then it rebounded so quickly and spectacularly that Western media rushed to call it “one of the world’s top-performing currencies.”

Recently, however, the ruble has plunged, showing that celebration of its miraculous revival was premature. The track of the ruble’s roller coaster seems logical in hindsight, but few people risk predicting its future. Economists instead debate whether the West’s economic sanctions against Russia are working, and whether the ruble’s fate depends solely on the prices of oil.

The question that looms large but rarely elicits response is how the ups and downs of Russian currency affect Russia’s political stability. For a country that has demonstratively shut the doors to the West, does it really matter?

When economists find themselves in a deadlock, historians can help. A look at the ruble’s past shows that money in Russia has always been more than an economic category. When it comes to the question of the ruble’s rate vis-a-vis its Western counterparts, the government’s economic rationality fades into the background.

From the 18th to the early 20th century, Russian rulers and thinkers viewed the country’s geopolitical standing through the lens of its national currency, considering the ruble’s reputation crucial for the magnificence of the autocratic order. But while worrying about the ruble’s standing, Russian rulers were constantly engaged in imperialistic wars that dissipated the country’s finances.

In 1768, Catherine the Great introduced Russia’s first paper money, called “assignats.” The same year, she started a war against the Ottoman Empire (1768-1774) that won her the lands on the coasts of the Black and Azov seas and prepared the way for the annexation of Crimea (1783). Many wars followed. Every victory of the Russian army that enlarged the area under the scepter of the Russian czars invariably led to financial downfalls. In 1839, the government had to devaluate its currency and replace paper assignats with new “credit rubles,” but the Crimean War (1853-1856) — one of Russia’s few lost conflicts — erased the results of this change.

The rulers’ obsession with the ruble’s standing therefore did not align with their military ambitions.

Further, since the beginning of the 18th century, Russian westernized elites had developed a taste for Western goods. They spent vacations in Italy, consumed French wines, read German books and considered themselves Europeans. The demise of the ruble’s rate threatened to change the lifestyle of Russian nobility that represented the main pillar of the throne. It also affected the country’s reputation in the eyes of Western bankers who lent money to the Russian government. Caught in a vicious circle of debts, the government borrowed gold in Europe only to fix the ruble’s rate so it could borrow again.

Russian 19th-century nationalists and bureaucrats were embarrassed by the ruble’s poor standing compared with European gold-based currencies. Some suggested measuring its worth in pounds of Russian rye bread instead of in gold, francs or shillings. Others blamed insidious activities of Russia’s enemies for conspiring to bring the ruble down. Russian journalist Vladimir Meshcherskii wrote to Czar Alexander III in 1887 that the alleged speculation campaign against Russian currency in Europe was tantamount to the attack “against You, against Your Ruble.”

In 1897, Russian Finance Minister Sergei Witte succeeded in putting the ruble on the gold standard. While this change improved the Russian monarchy’s financial reputation, it could only be maintained with the help of Western loans and the increased export of grain produced by Russia’s impoverished peasantry. The Bolshevik government that came to power after the 1917 revolution refused to recognize and pay back imperial loans, thereby indirectly shifting the costs of the “gold ruble” reform onto European creditors.

Exhausted by seven years of incessant wars between 1914 and 1921, Soviet Russia quickly put the ruble back onto the gold standard in 1922. For a country where millions of peasants and workers died of starvation in 1921 and 1922, it was a stunning, if not shocking, achievement that underscored that the government prioritized the prestige of Soviet money and the state’s financial well-being over the lives of its citizens.

The Soviet gold standard soon turned into a fiction, but concerns over the ruble’s rate compared to its capitalist rivals never faded. During the Cold War, competition between the Soviet ruble and the U.S. dollar was a staple subject of Soviet caricatures and satirical propaganda that portrayed the ruble’s rivals as sick, small and furious. The purportedly strong ruble celebrated in Soviet propaganda stood for the triumph of socialism, while the ever-falling dollar symbolized the decay of the “rotting West.”

Against this historical backdrop, President Vladimir Putin’s preoccupation with the ruble and the “enemy currencies” is neither new nor surprising. In his speeches, Putin often ponders Western attempts to ruin the ruble and mocks their failure. Kremlin propaganda celebrates Russia’s “financial sovereignty,” almost verbatim repeating the words of 19th-century nationalists and Soviet economists who anticipated the end of the gold standard and the dollar’s hegemony.

In contrast to the Soviet era, however, it is now impossible to hide news about the ruble’s fall. That forces Russian propaganda media to try to present the ruble’s recent slide as only a temporary phenomenon. Media outlets remind readers that “the main beneficiary of the ruble’s low rate … is the Russian federal budget” because it increases income from the export of oil. The government tries to ensure the population’s silent support for the war in Ukraine with extra payments from the state budget, promising allowances to the families of mobilized soldiers, including “coffin money” to relatives of men killed at war. Therefore, even the ruble’s temporary fall should appear a blessing.

In addition to the war on the battlefields, a rhetorical war unfolds, with the ruble figuring as one of its glorious heroes. The preservation of the ruble’s standing is crucial for the regime, and the ruble’s demise may affect Putin and the government’s popularity as much as the Russian army’s losses in Ukraine. The Russian fixation on the ruble’s rate points to a phenomenon that was also typical in the 19th century: Despite positioning itself against the West as economically and culturally sovereign, the Russian government cannot make its people stop longing for Western goods or make its economy independent from imports. Whatever officials may say, the ruble’s falling rate ultimately affects the lives of millions of Russian consumers. The ideological fixation on the ruble’s rate paradoxically makes the regime more vulnerable and potentially susceptible to criticism at home.

Of course, no revolution has happened because of the collapse of currency, and no war has yet, regrettably, stopped for that reason. Yet in the long run, wearing down the ruble affects the prestige and the longevity of the regime. Whoever develops the economic measures aimed at stopping the war needs to consider the hidden forces that pull the mechanisms of Russia’s financial war policy, including the persistence of the century-long fears, anxieties and myths.

