Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On May 14, 1950, Turkey experienced a democratic miracle. The authoritarian party that had ruled unopposed for almost three decades suffered its first electoral defeat, cementing Turkey’s transition to a government with a multiparty parliamentary system that endured into the 21st century. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Today, Turkish democracy appears to be on life support as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to extend his rule into a third decade — a win that would almost certainly spell deepening authoritarianism.

As Turks head to the polls, the country might be on the brink of another transition. A victory for Erdogan’s opposition holds the promise of a return to the multiparty parliamentary rule that governed Turkey until a presidential system was established by referendum in 2017. Polls have suggested that the opposition party would narrowly win a free and fair election, but there is justifiable concern over both the freedom and fairness of Sunday’s vote.

Advertisement

There is also great uncertainty over whether Erdogan would hand over power peaceably if defeated. The opposition coalition is made up of factions that disagree on secularism and Kurdish inclusion, two issues that have fractured opposition groups for decades. And the clientelist system Erdogan has built over the years has rooted itself deep in certain sections of Turkish society loyal to the president.

In other words, victory for democracy might yield instability in Turkey’s political future. Still, Turkey’s long history of political transitions has demonstrated that the country’s democratic political culture is resilient and has survived many stiff authoritarian challenges over the last century.

A century ago, the Republic of Turkey was established as the independent successor state to the Ottoman Empire. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk held the role of president and chief of the ruling Republican People’s Party (today’s CHP). He ruled autocratically until his death in 1938 but held the aspiration that the country would eventually transition to multiparty politics.

Advertisement

Despite Ataturk’s stranglehold on party politics, the parliament remained a robust consultative body. Diverging political factions formed, debated and competed for political power and influence. All along, Turkish citizens — including women after 1934 — were invited into the process through general elections, which have been held on a constitutional schedule, with only two exceptions, since 1923.

After Ataturk’s death and the installation of his deputy, Ismet Inonu, as president, authoritarian rule deepened as Turkey sought to navigate neutrality in World War II, balancing threats from the Soviet Union to the east and Axis powers to the west. Much of the country was placed under martial law during the war, and censorship limited press freedom. While Turkey avoided the pains of fighting the war, by 1945 Inonu faced a frustrated public.

In the face of that frustration, Inonu signaled in the summer of 1945 that he would be open to the formation of opposition parties in parliament, which spurred members of the CHP to form the new Democrat Party (DP).

Advertisement

In early 1946, Inonu called for snap elections in parliament, the first to feature multiparty competition in Turkey. But the ruling CHP won by a wide margin — their opponents unable to politically cohere and given too short a time to build an effective party apparatus.

Four years later, however, the DP reversed the result by riding a wave of popular anti-autocratic discontent to a landslide victory.

The elections took place at the height of Turkey’s Red Scare. The government routinely shut down leftist organizations and press outlets and harassed, imprisoned and marginalized the most popular leftist intellectuals of the time. The Red Scare’s result was that the authoritarian tendencies of Inonu’s regime were rising at precisely the same moment that the political system was democratizing. This had the effect of making the DP’s victory at least as much a rejection of Inonu’s authoritarianism as it was about the differences between the competing parties.

Advertisement

Despite this, a peaceful transition of power followed those 1950 elections, surprising many.

But all was not necessarily calm. The DP’s core members deeply resented Inonu’s authoritarian rule, and because he remained chairman of the CHP, the DP treated their political opponent with intense suspicion bordering on paranoia. By the end of the decade, Prime Minister Adnan Menderes of the DP was locking up opponents and threatening military adventurism abroad. Then, in 1960, Menderes’s threats to shutter the CHP entirely led to a junior officer coup d’etat and, soon after, the executions of Menderes along with the foreign and finance ministers, also of the DP.

As shocking and dismaying as these events were for those who believed in Turkish democracy, what happened next was even more surprising. The officers who carried out the violent coup convened a constitutional committee, inviting political leaders and academics from across the country to write a new constitution, a document that became the most celebrated of its kind in Turkey’s history.

Advertisement

It demonstrated that even ruthless political upheaval in Turkey might have a democratic outcome and that, even in an authoritarian environment, Turks had developed a resiliently democratic political culture. The officers may have led a violent coup, but they knew well that a permanent return to dictatorship was untenable.

The military continued to interfere in electoral politics — including in coups in 1972 and 1980, a “postmodern” coup in 1997 and a failed putsch in 2016. These events demonstrated the challenges to Turkish electoral democracy, but each time, Turks would eventually win back their rights at the polls.

History has shown that the sanctity of the ballot box in Turkey has endured and, as far back to 1946, ballot interference has been rare and never enough to swing an election. Leaders have often veered into populism, but a clear democratic mandate has been the sole acceptable path to power.

Advertisement

Even Erdogan himself cut the figure of a democratic reformer in his early years, promising to end some restrictions on political participation, including a serious effort to grant Kurds greater civic freedoms.

In his first decade in power, Erdogan removed laws forbidding women from wearing headscarves in state-operated venues, including parliament and state-run universities. He openly challenged the military’s influence over civilian politics, resulting in key corruption cases against military and state bureaucrats.

However, even as he secured the civilian government’s primacy over the military, some of his actions proved overzealous and damaging to the rule of law. They also contributed to tensions that, in 2016, led to a violent military coup attempt targeting Erdogan himself and leaving behind bombed buildings and hundreds of civilian casualties.

Advertisement

The coup attempt gave Erdogan the political capital to punish his opponents ruthlessly and a political mandate wide enough to narrowly win the 2017 referendum that established an “executive presidency” mirroring the scope of power held by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The level of authoritarian consolidation in Turkey has been drastic. Under Erdogan, Turkish media outlets have largely been subdued. He maintains a court system that bends to his wishes and a monopoly on the administrative state, earning him accusations of being an aspiring despot.

Despite that, numerous watchdog groups are working to ensure that elections are free. Indeed, blatant vote tampering in Sunday’s election would be unprecedented. And so, too, might the reaction of the Turkish populace if vote-rigging were obvious and the mandate Erdogan desires is blatantly manufactured.

Advertisement

If Erdogan resorts to extreme measures to tamper with the vote or to secure a victory, either on Sunday or in two weeks during a runoff, it would be an unprecedented attack on the freedom to vote in Turkey.

Erdogan has famously stated that “democracy is a tramway, when you reach your stop, you get off.” Over the next two weeks, it will become clear whether Turkish democracy has truly hit a wall or simply entered a new phase.

GiftOutline Gift Article