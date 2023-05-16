Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden is planning to meet again with the congressional leadership on Tuesday on the looming debt ceiling. But on Monday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) expressed pessimism, noting that he didn’t “see any real movement on anything.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden and Democratic congressional leaders remain opposed to some Republican demands, especially new, stricter work requirements for recipients of social programs. Republicans have also rejected a proposal to close tax loopholes. Without a deal that both sides can agree on, the U.S. government could reach the “X date” around June 1, be unable to meet its payment obligations and default on its debts for the first time in history.

“I made clear during our meeting [last week’s meeting with the congressional leadership] that default is not an option,” Biden said. “I have been considering the 14th Amendment,” he added. The president was referring to section four of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which states: “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”

According to one interpretation, this means that the Constitution prohibits the United States from defaulting on its debts. If Congress will not raise the debt ceiling, the president could circumvent the legislative branch and continue to take on debt exceeding the current $31.4 trillion limit authorized by Congress. Such a move would almost certainly lead to a challenge in the courts, one that probably would end up before the Supreme Court.

Biden’s comment carries serious weight not only because the option is outside what any president has done in similar circumstances, but also because it reminds us of the context in which Congress passed the 14th Amendment.

To fight the Civil War, the U.S. government had issued more than $2 billion worth of bonds. To try to sell the bonds to as wide a swath of investors as possible, the government ensured bond interest payments and principal repayment were denominated in gold. This was an appealing idea as a new national currency of “greenbacks” had elevated concerns about inflation. If these bonds were gold-backed, their value would be viewed as more secure. Millions of Americans invested in them, across the socio-economic spectrum and crossing racial and gender lines.

The bonds were a financial instrument to fund the everyday operation of the U.S. Army against Confederate forces — a cost that exceeded $2 million per day by the war’s end. But it also reflected one prong in the federal government’s larger wartime expansion. This growth did not just occur on the fiscal front with the nation’s first income tax, but also through legislation — such as the Homestead Act, Pacific Railway Act and Morrill Land Grant College Act — that dramatically expanded the purview of the federal government.

But increasingly, Reconstruction Democrats — the dominant party of the postwar South — called for a change in the terms of repaying the bonds. They wanted the United States to repay its debts in depreciated greenbacks, not valuable gold. Democrats argued that the income taxes borne by the working classes were being channeled to rich bondholders.

Republicans were appalled by the suggestion. They associated such an act with “repudiation.” States such as Mississippi had defaulted on their debts before the Civil War and repudiated them, never repaying. Repudiation meant the effective closure to international capital markets — markets that the United States desperately needed after the war.

For Republicans, the question about bonds and their repayment also spoke to the democratic moment. As Sen. John Sherman of Ohio noted in 1864, “The people everywhere, in all parts of the country, came with their little earnings, some more, some less, and poured them into the Treasury, taking in return the pledge of the government to repay their loans. The money of the people in little streams and rivulets poured into the national Treasury, and thus sustained the national life.”

A circular pamphlet proclaimed in 1864: “It is your war, you proclaimed it, and you have sustained it against traitors everywhere, with a patriotic conviction unsurpassed in world’s history.”

But it was perhaps President Abraham Lincoln’s comment during his 1864 annual address that held the single most powerful endorsement. “Held, as it is, for the most part by our own people,” Lincoln proclaimed, “[the public debt] has become a substantial branch of national, though private, property. … Men readily perceive that they cannot be much oppressed by a debt which they owe to themselves.”

Many Americans viewed the sanctity of the national debt as a moral legacy of the war — second only to the emancipation of enslaved people, as the historian Eric Foner has argued. It was in this climate that Congress addressed the sanctity of the debt shortly after the war’s end in early summer 1865.

A debt crisis escalated in Washington as Republicans and Democrats sought political advantage. Questions emerged as to whether the United States would assume the Confederate debt — which stood somewhere in the neighborhood (when including Southern state debts) of $1.5 billion.

No one “outside of a lunatic asylum” thought the South would demand and succeed in payment of Confederate debt, claimed Rep. Benjamin Boyer (D-Pa.). Similarly, the New York Times cited a Republican lawmaker who equated the assumption of such debt as akin to “fighting windmills” or waiting for “the sky to fall.”

In the wake of the war, and to stem a possible resurgence of Southern political power in Washington, Congress considered and passed the 14th Amendment. Of course, the 14th Amendment is best-known for ensuring citizenship for formerly enslaved people and guaranteeing due process and equal protection under the law.

But section four, on the sanctity of the U.S. debt, also proved significant. Section four ultimately ensured that the nation would honor the debt that the Union had incurred during the Civil War. Simultaneously, section four declared that Confederate debt would not be absorbed by the federal government. Later, the Public Credit Act of 1869 solidified the payment of bonds in gold.

Section four reflected fiscal policy, but it also demonstrated strength and sturdiness, and suggested that the federal government’s stability should not be questioned — either abroad or at home by former Confederates now regaining power. The drastic expansion of U.S. debt reflected democratic buy-in from millions of Americans in the Union cause, and ultimately a shift in war aims to emancipation of the enslaved, as well as international support for the survival of the American state.

The United States had weathered a brutal civil war spanning five Aprils, but it came out the other side with a central government that had not only survived, but grown in scope. The statement to stand by the war debt signaled a commitment to the United States’ creditors and the durability of the republic into the future.

It also revealed the increasing role that the United States would play on the global stage. By 1869, more than half of the U.S. national debt was held abroad. Honoring that debt would have ramifications across the Atlantic Ocean in Europe and beyond.

Biden’s mention of the 14th Amendment, therefore, is best read as more than just a statement of a possible unilateral action to get around an intransigent Republican House with a razor-thin majority. While the debt ceiling is a 20th-century invention, Biden’s remark speaks to the gravity of the moment, the importance of honoring one’s debt and the fundamental fact that Americans have long understood that the government’s debt should be above reproach.

