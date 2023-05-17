Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit hears oral arguments in the government’s appeal of Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling suspending the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug mifepristone. While the Supreme Court stayed Kacsmaryk’s ruling on April 21, the court did not weigh in on the merits of the case. In his opinion, Kacsmaryk claimed in part to be championing the “unborn humans extinguished by mifepristone — especially in the post-Dobbs era.” But, there is a paradox here: This “new era” has been rapidly rushed in by a decision that insisted on historical links to English common law. There is certainly a link, but not the one that Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. tried to make in his opinion.

Alito made the mistake of reducing the complexities of 18th-century beliefs about reproduction to what is written in a narrow range of what he terms “scholarly treatises,” writings by figures like jurist/judge William Blackstone (1723-80). But a broader study of the interaction of pregnant women and the courts in the 18th century reveals just how unsettled the question of fetal life was under English law. In fact, it shows that the cultural and legal apparatuses to manage pregnancy were not state interest in protecting fetal life, but rather a struggle for control over the bodies of women. The rulings in Dobbs and Northern District of Texas in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA go significantly further than the 18th-century state contemplated.

The 18th-century legal system rarely took an interest in whether someone was pregnant. When it did, it was because a woman’s life had become entangled with the courts for another reason — because she had stolen a bolt of cloth or found herself widowed, with her husband’s relatives eyeing the estate. Under such circumstances, declaring oneself pregnant before a judge was a strategic choice. The thorny problem of a fetus’s legal status was a wrench that female offenders or claimants could lob into the machinery of justice, generally as a Hail Mary attempt to preserve their lives or property.

Here’s one way it worked. Between the 14th and the end of the 19th centuries, English women facing capital punishment had the option to “plead the belly”: to request a delay or commutation of sentence because they were pregnant. To secure such a reprieve, a woman had to prove she was “quick with child.” “Quick” is a very old term for “alive or animate.” A woman quick with child is pregnant with a fetus that has quickened — whose movements can be sensed by its mother. Women “young with child” were not eligible to plead their bellies because the fetus was not considered sufficiently alive.

Before chemical pregnancy tests, ultrasounds or even good stethoscopes, “Am I pregnant?” was not a singular, binary question: It was a matter of growing conviction based on a variety of undependable physical signs. Changes to the breasts or menstrual cycle, for example, could be highly suggestive, but there was no reliable way to ascertain the contents of a woman’s insides short of birth or miscarriage.

In the courtroom, determination of pregnancy status fell to a “Jury of Matrons.” This body might ideally have comprised a dozen midwives, but in practice, it was usually made up of married women who happened to be nearby at the time of an offender’s court appearance. Their findings were notoriously unreliable. Often, they were suspected of lying on the offender’s behalf.

When death was the penalty for a wide range of crimes we’d now readily describe as “petty” — in his legal commentary, Blackstone himself enumerated 160 acts bearing an automatic capital sentence, most of them property crimes — pleading the belly sometimes provided an opportunity for women to extend one another a level of clemency in defiance of the demands of written law.

Such clemency could be granted only once, though. If convicted of a second offense, or if the woman became pregnant again while in court custody, a woman was deemed fit to hang regardless of potential pregnancy status. Of the approximately 10 percent of convicted women who were executed, there is no way of knowing what proportion of them may have been pregnant. Offenders could be and were found “with child, but not quick.” And there were further exceptions, such as when a woman was convicted of witchcraft, in which case even a quick pregnancy was held to fall beyond the purview of court protection (because the offspring might be a demon).

English law struggled even more with the status of the fetus in civil matters, something apparent in Blackstone’s writing. But he focused on questions of property rights and how to craft legal fictions that could uphold them. “An infant … in the mother’s womb, is supposed in law to be born for many purposes. It is capable of having a legacy, or surrender of a copyhold estate, made to it … as if it were then actually born,” he opined in 1765. The fetus here could inherit even while it was still in utero, and women used this interpretation of the law to secure the father’s inheritance. Strangely, inheritance law could conceive of the unborn fetus as already born, though its rights could be revoked if it proved to be stillborn, illegitimate or female.

In short, in legal practice, inquiry into the condition of the fetus was an instrument for establishing its mother’s status as a convict or an heiress.

And indeed, that is the one important continuity between the 18th century and the present: The health and well-being of a potential baby was a screen for the state’s interest in regulating or disciplining a woman’s body.

Women seem to have understood this principle well enough, in the 18th century and earlier. Consider, for example, the remarkable 1658 case recorded by Anthony à Wood, when the women of a community knocked a bailiff to the ground and chopped down the tree from which he had intended to hang a maid condemned to death for infanticide. Infanticide, like pregnancy itself, was difficult to prove in an age when stillbirths were sadly common; the charge of infanticide was actually a common reason for women to plead the belly. The women in this case were “exceedingly enraged” by the charges, and Henry Mallory, the offending bailiff, was socially ostracized for his perceived cruelty.

Dobbs venerates Blackstone’s “Commentaries on the Laws of England” as a magisterial touchstone of historical continuity. However, read within its historical and cultural context, this text emerges not as a simple report of jurisprudential reality, but an attempt to contain and make sense of a culture in which the common person’s relationship to the law was unsettled, sometimes unruly, and in which the privacy of the body was often fiercely protected against state intrusion. Eighteenth-century legal treatises aren’t a template for how the law might compel us to live now — rather, when read in the fullness of their historical context, they lead us to serious consideration of what role the law should play in 21st-century lives.

