Republicans are divided on abortion. In April, former president Donald Trump incurred the wrath of SBA Pro-Life America for his opposition to a federal ban on abortion — a “states’ rights” position that the organization declared was “morally indefensible.” With former vice president Mike Pence criticizing Trump’s position and suggesting that a 15-week federal ban should be considered — and with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signaling his antiabortion bona fides by signing a six-week ban into law — it appears that the 2024 GOP presidential primaries might witness a more vigorous intraparty debate on abortion policy than Republicans have seen in decades.

State legislatures are already experiencing this intraparty division. In South Carolina, three Republican female state senators helped stop a bill that would have banned nearly all abortions. In North Carolina and Nebraska, internal divisions forced Republicans to settle for 12-week abortion bans (the Nebraska ban could pass as soon as Friday), instead of earlier ones favored by antiabortion activists.

For some, this is a debate about tactics rather than long-term goals. Even some Republicans who oppose abortion question whether strict bans are politically possible or electorally wise.

But the divisions also reflect a deeper reality: Republicans have never reached a consensus on the morality of abortion. Today, more than one-third of Republican voters want abortion to remain legal in all or most cases, while 60 percent want it to be mostly or entirely illegal. And in previous decades, Republican voters were even more divided on the issue.

For a while, the two groups within the GOP could unite on a strategy to appoint conservative justices to overturn Roe v. Wade. But now that a conservative Supreme Court has overturned Roe in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, they cannot agree what to do next.

In many ways, this division reflects a tension between personal liberty and moral regulation that is as old as the Republican Party. Supporters and opponents of abortion rights can both claim support for their position from the party’s founding principles.

In the 1850s, the Republican Party was founded on the principle of opposition to slavery’s expansion — which meant that it favored morally based restrictions on slavery in the name of securing the personal liberty of the enslaved. That embedded both principles — personal liberty and moral regulation — in the party’s DNA.

The new party’s support for moral regulation went far beyond antislavery legislation. Over the next century, whether the cause was action against polygamy, anti-lynching laws or restrictions on alcohol, the party routinely supported expanded federal regulations to further the moral aims of Northern, middle-class, White Protestants. Often, it did so in the name of furthering personal liberty, reflecting the tension in the party’s founding creed.

When abortion became a matter of national political debate in the early 1970s, Republicans approached the matter by appealing to both of these party principles — that is, a mix of moral regulation and advocacy of personal freedom. But this time, the principles could not be harmonized, and the result was a stark divide within the GOP on abortion policy.

Many elected Republicans supported abortion rights, as did nearly half of GOP voters. Republican governors — including Spiro Agnew (Maryland), Nelson Rockefeller (New York) and even Ronald Reagan (California) — signed prominent abortion liberalization bills into law before the Roe decision.

These Republicans saw themselves as entirely consistent with the party’s principles because they were supporting women’s personal liberty. Some were Republican feminists, who linked abortion rights to expanding women’s rights in other areas like education and employment. Others had different motives. Many of them were also members of religious denominations that allowed for abortion in at least some circumstances, and they personally did not consider abortion to be morally wrong.

And it was a lifelong Republican — Justice Harry Blackmun — who wrote the Roe opinion, with four of the other five Republican-appointed justices joining it.

Yet, these pro-abortion rights forces didn’t have a monopoly on the GOP’s views. Instead, as soon as the court ruled in Roe, Republicans in Congress who believed that abortion was an attack on human life joined with like-minded religious Democrats to propose a federal constitutional amendment to ban abortion from the moment of conception. These Republicans — including Sen. Mark Hatfield (an evangelical Baptist from Oregon) and Rep. Lawrence Hogan Sr. (a Catholic from Maryland) — saw abortion regulation as a necessary protection of human life. To them, that made it just as legitimate as any of the other forms of federal moral regulation that the party had championed during the previous century.

And the division in the GOP wasn’t necessarily one of political ideology. Hatfield was one of the most liberal Republicans in the Senate — an opponent of the Vietnam War and a frequent critic of President Richard M. Nixon. At the same time, some of the party’s most conservative senators, including Barry Goldwater (R-Ariz.) and John Tower (R-Tex.), supported abortion rights.

But this division over abortion began to take on an ideological cast in the late 1970s and 1980s. Opponents of abortion gradually gained increasing influence in the party, especially after Reagan’s presidential campaigns attracted the support of a new generation of socially conservative evangelicals and Catholics (many who had been Democrats) who considered abortion a moral evil. At the same time, many Republican supporters of abortion rights in Northern states left the GOP and joined the Democrats.

By the 1990s, the party’s geographic center had shifted from the Midwest and the Northeast to the evangelical-dominated Sun Belt — and the party’s congressional leadership now represented this region of the country and this constituency. With this shift came a change in views of abortion.

Yet Republican opposition to abortion was not as monolithic as the party’s platform statements suggested. Instead, elected Republicans largely agreed on a strategy on abortion, though not on the morality of the procedure.

Until the Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, the GOP held together an ideologically diverse coalition on abortion with two promises that were broadly acceptable to most Republicans: that federal tax money would not be used to pay for elective abortions and that Republicans would appoint conservative judges. These two strategies seemed to be the perfect blend of the party’s historic commitments to personal liberty and moral regulation — and they appealed even to party members who wanted to keep abortion legal, at least to some degree.

Even many of the party’s supporters of Roe wanted to shift the Supreme Court to the right. The conservative judicial nominees of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump (some of whom used their positions on the Supreme Court to restrict abortion) received strong support not only from antiabortion Republicans but also from libertarian conservatives like Goldwater who did not necessarily want to see Roe overturned.

But now that Roe is gone, Republicans have not arrived at a consensus on how to balance their commitments to the competing core principles of personal liberty and moral regulation.

Instead, their disagreements on abortion policy now largely reflect their views on the morality of the procedure. Those who see abortion as the unjustified taking of an innocent human life are inclined to push for stronger abortion restrictions. Those who view abortion as a legitimate personal decision are much less tolerant of abortion restrictions that they fear will hurt Republicans’ chances in the next election.

This debate is difficult for Republicans to settle, because the claims on both sides reflect the party’s bedrock principles. Without an agreement on the moral tenets or human rights that are at stake in the debate, Republican politicians will probably cast about for a strategy that is politically expedient. But this time, in a post-Roe era, strategy alone may not be able to bridge the deep intraparty divide.

