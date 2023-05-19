Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In March, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights heard oral arguments in Beatriz v. El Salvador. This case marks the culmination of a long battle to overturn El Salvador’s abortion law, one of only a handful of countries that fully ban abortion, even in cases where the woman’s life is in danger.

What may be surprising is that abortion was once permitted under El Salvador’s laws. But during and since the country’s 1979-1992 civil war, both Catholic and evangelical churches have focused increasingly on abortion as a rallying issue, and the country slowly dismantled the legality of abortion. In the process, politicians and religious leaders alike have treated abortion as a political football rather than a matter of human rights.

A powerful women’s movement throughout Latin America in the early 1970s brought issues affecting women into formal politics. In El Salvador, women suffered because abortion was illegal and there were high rates of maternal mortality. Because of this, in 1973, lawmakers made abortion legal in the country under three circumstances: first, if the life of the woman was in danger; second, in the case of a serious congenital disorder of the fetus and third, if the person seeking the abortion had been a victim of rape.

But, as in the United States and elsewhere, in the following decades, the politics around abortion would grow increasingly fraught.

Still, abortion was not necessarily a key focus of religious activists in the 1970s. They had other concerns: poverty and inequality. For many years El Salvador had been ruled by an oligarchy of wealthy landowners and politicians who exploited workers, many of whom labored in harsh conditions on coffee plantations.

This exploitation led to the outbreak of the civil war. On one side of the war were the overworked farmworkers and their supporters, and on the other, the right-wing government, landowners and wealthy families. As conflict deepened, church leaders seemed to take a side, preaching that the poor should seek justice and, in some cases, advocating for the rebel forces.

In response, the government cracked down on religious leaders who were outspoken. One of the most prominent was the archbishop of San Salvador, Monseñor Óscar Romero. In 1980 Romero was shot and killed while giving mass, marking a turning point in the war, indicating that not even religious leaders were exempt from the dangers of the conflict. By the end of the war, dozens of religious leaders, including priests, nuns and others who worked with the church, had been brutally murdered for speaking out against the government.

The violence against the clergy constrained the Catholic Church’s role and shaped its approach to social justice activism. Archbishops who followed Romero repeatedly advised against political involvement and activism on behalf of the poor. However, they did feel comfortable speaking out about one social issue: abortion. Catholic leaders in the country — including Romero himself during his life — strongly opposed abortion in all instances and opposed contraception. With the state circumscribing the Catholic Church’s place in the society, church leaders shifted their focus to issues related to gender and reproduction to engage and invigorate their members.

At the same time, there was an enormous resurgence of Protestantism. While different religious groups, including evangelicals, had existed in El Salvador for over 100 years, evangelical Protestantism grew rapidly in the years following the war. Part of the reason was that many people associated the Catholic Church with social justice activism that was unwelcome during and after the war. Rather than taking an activist approach to combating poverty and inequality, many evangelical leaders promised a better future through faith and the promise of the afterlife. This led to a perception of the evangelical church as more apolitical.

Leaders from both Catholic and Protestant faiths, then, coalesced around abortion as a rallying issue.

In 1992, after 12 long years, the war in El Salvador came to an end with the Chapultepec peace accords. One of the outcomes of this agreement was the formation of the Farabundo Marti Liberation Front as an official political party, made up of farmworkers and their supporters. In 1994, elections brought an uneasy balance. The Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (ARENA) right-wing party, made up mostly of traditional career politicians and elites, would have to share the legislative floor with FMLN, the leftist party that had led the rebellion and war against the Salvadoran government. Inspired by religious leaders and drawing on rhetoric framing abortion as a Western imposition undermining Salvadoran sovereignty, right-wing politicians took up the topic of abortion to broaden their support base.

Abortion, they believed, could help the right wing win elections and defeat the left. With a hard stance against abortion, ARENA positioned itself as the party of traditional family values, while ignoring the persistent poverty that hurt Salvadoran families. For the next decade and a half, ARENA would win three consecutive elections and occupy the presidency.

In 1997, with ARENA in control of the legislature, El Salvador considered a bill to withdraw all exceptions to the abortion law, and the next year the government banned abortion entirely, in all circumstances. For a time, the FMLN dissented, maintaining a hard stance against a full abortion ban and arguing to maintain the legality of abortion under the three circumstances established in the 1973 law legalizing abortion. But it did not have enough votes.

In 1999, the ARENA-dominated legislature amended the constitution to recognize human life from the moment of conception. But this time, the FMLN did not take a position on the proposal, concerned that doing so would cost it seats at election time. After the amendment was adopted, leaders from both parties made public statements celebrating it. The ban and constitutional amendment have stood ever since.

In February 2013, a woman named Beatriz received terrible news about her 11-week pregnancy: the fetus had no chance for survival outside the womb. Carrying the fetus to term also posed a high risk to Beatriz’s life. The medical committee of El Salvador’s national maternity hospital recommended an abortion. On these grounds, Beatriz petitioned the Supreme Court for an exception to the ban — but she was denied. She took her case to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR), which called on El Salvador to allow her to have the abortion. But El Salvador refused, only allowing her to have a C-section; the fetus died five hours later. Now, the IACHR, in response to Beatriz’s case, is investigating the abortion ban in El Salvador and is assessing whether it violates the American Convention on Human Rights.

The verdict in this case will not be known for months. But even if the decision is in Beatriz’s favor, the government of El Salvador will probably not permit abortion. President Nayib Bukele once supported abortion if the life of a woman was in danger, offering a less restrictive outlook on the issue through his new party, Nuevas Ideas. But that quickly changed after he took office in 2019 and declared abortion to be mass genocide. Doing so has helped entrench Bukele’s political power and that of his party. But this comes at the expense of the women of El Salvador.

