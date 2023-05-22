Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A quick news search for Coachella coverage of Bad Bunny will yield more about his love interest Kendall Jenner backstage, or the tweet mentioning Harry Styles that was projected as part of Bad Bunny’s set, than it will about the groundbreaking moment in Latin music history that his performance represented.

The global music superstar Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was the first Spanish-language artist and first Latino solo artist to headline the festival. In addition to performing his reggaetón hits, he did an acoustic mini-set with pioneering Puerto Rican musician José Feliciano, who released the ubiquitous song “Feliz Navidad” in 1970 and who many consider the first Puerto Rican “crossover” artist. He also featured Mexican regional music group Grupo Frontera and brought out Puerto Rican reggaetón artists who have been influential to him, but not necessarily household names, including Jowell and Randy, Ñengo Flow, Arcángel and Jhayco. Additionally, his sets showcased videos on the history of Caribbean musical genres, like salsa and reggaetón. It was a monumental moment for Latin music, Spanish-language music and Puerto Rican cultural history that was largely overlooked in coverage.

But the lack of attention to the cultural nuances and powerful messages in Bad Bunny’s Coachella performance is consistent with the long history of how Latin music has been positioned in U.S. mainstream media. Despite celebrations of Latin crossovers from Desi Arnaz to Gloria Estefan to Bad Bunny, Latin music has continuously been represented as foreign, exotic and distinct from Americanness.

More than mere frivolous tabloid fodder, such representations have damaging consequences. Even seemingly positive coverage — including praising Latin artists for their contributions to the pop scene — is undermined when such praise also casts them as perpetually foreign. And such treatment mirrors similar broader coverage that continuously depicts Latinos as recent arrivals at best, or foreign “threats” at worst.

For example, in the 1940s, Arnaz, a refugee whose family fled Cuba after the 1933 revolution, became a popular U.S. entertainer. In 1940, he played an Argentine football player in the film “Too Many Girls.” The film ends with Arnaz leading a crowd in a conga line around a giant bonfire, banging on the drums. The performance helped launch Arnaz into Hollywood stardom, but the musical number reinforced stereotypes of Latinos as tropical and carefree, fun-loving but potentially dangerous Latin lovers.

This contradictory depiction of the place of Latinos in the United States reflected broader ambivalence. Although the United States recruited Mexican workers to fill essential roles from World War II into the 1960s, anti-immigrant hysteria also prompted mass deportations in the 1950s. In fact, Feliciano’s Latin-tinged 1968 performance of the national anthem at the World Series fueled these nativist fears. The moment ignited a boycott of his music as well as a movement to deport the Puerto Rico-born U.S. citizen, reflecting the assumption that all Latinos were interchangeable and undocumented. It was the festive, bilingual, non-threatening “Feliz Navidad” that helped fuel his comeback.

Anti-Latino sentiment continued to coexist with mainstream fascination with Latin music. In the 1980s, Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine made a name for themselves blending Cuban rhythms with pop sounds. Hits like “Conga” (1985) and “Rhythm is Gonna Get You” (1987) climbed the charts while warning that the contagious Cuban rhythms would force you to move, dance and lose control. Americans loved it.

But the crossover hits came even as tensions mounted about the place of Latino immigrants in the United States. Estefan herself had arrived in Miami from Cuba shortly after Fidel Castro took power in 1959. But when nearly 125,000 Cubans arrived during the 1980 Mariel boatlift, their arrival sparked fierce debate about whether the United States should accept them. That year, greater Miami, home to one of the country’s largest Spanish-speaking populations, declared an English-only policy to signal that Latinos were not welcome.

At the national level, Congress sought to stymie migration from Latin America and the Caribbean. Legislation passed in 1986 granted some residents a path to citizenship, but ramped up immigration enforcement and restrictions targeting Latino immigrants and others.

By the 1990s, established Latin stars such as Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias began to dominate the U.S. charts with new English-language albums, ushering in the “Latin boom.” Despite their successful careers in the Latin market, these artists were consistently portrayed by U.S. media as newcomers to the music scene.

Media coverage often focused on their exoticness and sex appeal rather than their musical abilities. It also cast them as homogenous tropical people. Iglesias, whose family hails from Spain, was automatically linked to Puerto Ricans like Martin or Marc Anthony because of the assumption that such identities were interchangeable. Overall, the message about the 1990s stars was clear: these “hot tamales” were sexy foreign others here to spice up American listeners’ radios with exotic Latin sounds.

Anthony poignantly highlighted this in his 1999 appearance on PBS’s “Charlie Rose.” Responding to Rose’s question about the “Latin explosion,” Anthony critiqued the notion that he and the other artists involved were homogenous, foreign or new. In one particularly salient moment in the interview, Anthony noted: “I was born and raised in New York. I’ve traveled all over the world promoting this album, and you’ll hear ‘How do you like America?’ … It’s the first time I feel like I don’t belong … I feel a little displaced sometimes.”

It was no wonder. Even as listeners consumed Latin music, Latino people in the United States faced a wave of hostility. In 1994 California’s voters passed Proposition 187, which targeted undocumented people, following a campaign that evoked the idea that Latin American migration was the key threat facing the Golden State. Two years later, President Bill Clinton signed federal legislation further ramping up immigration enforcement. Such policies helped sustain the idea that Latinos were foreign or threatening.

In a controversy eerily reminiscent of Feliciano’s 1968 performance, Anthony received massive backlash for singing “God Bless America” at the 2013 MLB All-Star Game. Some complained that a “Mexican” was singing “America’s song.” For Latinos, regardless of citizenship status and pride, the struggle to convince mainstream America of their Americanness is futile.

In 2017, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s remix of “Despacito” hit No. 1 — the biggest Latin crossover to date. Coverage tended to obscure the musical contributions of “Despacito” in favor of long-standing rhetoric that Latinos are a rhythmic, happy, exotic dancing people. Framing Fonsi as a “Latin lover,” the media helped reproduce stereotypes of Latino hypersexuality that undergird xenophobic rhetoric about Latino fertility and the resulting “anchor babies” — elements of what political scientist Samuel Huntington famously referred to as the “Hispanic Challenge.”

How could a country that had just brought a build-the-wall-chanting Donald Trump into the White House also dance and sing along to a Spanish-language love anthem?

The commentators answered with Justin Bieber. Although “Despacito” had already hit No. 1 on Latin charts, a new remix featured Bieber and Spotify soon declared Bieber a “Latin King.” The company later apologized, but the assumption was clear: Latin stars can bring sex appeal and rhythms, but pop genius belongs to Anglo artists. Incidentally, as Puerto Ricans, both Daddy Yankee and Fonsi are U.S. citizens, while at the time Bieber was a Canadian citizen in the United States on a work visa.

In this context, Bad Bunny’s performance at Coachella is a particularly important intervention that challenges both the constant stereotyping of Latin music as tropical and sexy, and the dismissal of Latin music’s artistic merits.

As part of the performance, Bad Bunny’s video history of salsa noted the impact of U.S. Latinos like Willie Colón along with Puerto Rican salsa icons Ismael Rivera, Héctor Lavoe and El Gran Combo. He told the history of reggaetón’s emergence from the barrios of Panama and Puerto Rico. Those nuances may have gone over the heads of commentators in mainstream American media who only recognize Latin artists as tropical and exotic. Instead, Bad Bunny’s Coachella performances called attention to the long history of Latin artists’ contributions to the American musical and cultural tapestry. As he emphatically declared during the set: “This is not an arrival. We’ve always been here.”

The authors are the co-founders of the Bad Bunny Syllabus.

