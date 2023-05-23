Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the 2024 presidential primary season kicks off, Republican candidates (announced and anticipated) are touting their support for the death penalty amid heightened concern over crime. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently signed two bills expanding capital punishment. One eliminates the requirement that juries unanimously recommend death sentences, while the other makes child rape a capital offense, defying a 2008 Supreme Court decision that such a law is unconstitutional. Last month, former vice president Mike Pence told gun enthusiasts at the National Rifle Association’s annual summit that he wanted to expedite the death penalty for “mass shooters.” And former president Donald Trump — who oversaw an unprecedented spate of executions in the final days of his presidency — has vowed to swiftly execute drug dealers if reelected. In private, Trump has reportedly proposed that the federal government bring back group executions and the guillotine, and televise executions, potentially even the grisly footage of inmates’ death throes.

These Republicans are not the first to use the death penalty as a political tool. Their tactics hark to the 1980s and 1990s, when America had a “political climate” where elected officials “who covet[ed] higher office” had to “constantly profess their fealty to the death penalty,” to quote a 1995 dissent by Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens. Capitalizing on fears of crime, politicians from both parties endorsed the death penalty with vigor — and to great electoral success. The political memory of this era helps explain why Republicans are embracing capital punishment amid febrile anxiety over crime.

In 1972, the Supreme Court held that death sentences as they were then carried out violated the Eighth Amendment’s ban on “cruel and unusual” punishment. That halted death sentences in the United States for four years — until the court reversed course, upholding new death penalty laws in 1976.

The latter decision, which had the practical effect of letting states reinstate the death penalty, came during a combustible moment of rising crime rates, sensationalized coverage of crime and social unrest that left many voters on edge. To them, the “ultimate punishment” came to represent the ultimate opposition to lawlessness and disorder. Ambitious politicians who embraced the death penalty won their favor. Those who didn’t, risked defeat.

No one mastered this political balancing act better than Bill Clinton. In 1980, Clinton lost his bid for reelection as governor of Arkansas after Republicans painted him as a Democrat who was “soft” on crime. They attacked Clinton for reducing sentences, including the life sentences of nearly 40 people convicted of first-degree murder. It was, by all accounts, a watershed moment. Mounting a comeback bid in 1982, a chastened Clinton promised to be harsher. He won, and drastically cut the number of commutations he doled out in the years that followed. Over the next 10 years, in fact, he meted out zero commutations to people serving life sentences.

As Clinton learned, being perceived as soft on crime was dangerous. By contrast, it was almost impossible for a candidate to be too tough on crime, with the death penalty symbolizing true toughness. In 1986, California Gov. George Deukmejian (R) made capital punishment the centerpiece of his reelection campaign, stoking anger against state Supreme Court Chief Justice Rose Bird for reversing death sentences. He won, with over 60 percent of the vote, carrying 56 of the state’s 58 counties. By contrast, Bird, who faced a retention vote that year, lost every county in the state.

Bird’s defeat inspired a nationwide push to remove liberal judges perceived as insufficiently supportive of the death penalty. And elected judges who weren’t removed got the message: Rule against capital defendants, or lose your job.

In 1988, the conventional political wisdom on the death penalty solidified after Republicans attacked the Democratic presidential nominee, Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, portraying him as soft on crime. A conservative outside group ran a notorious ad showcasing William Horton, a Black man previously convicted of murder in Massachusetts who was serving a life sentence in prison. Horton was let out of prison on a weekend furlough as part of a program that Dukakis supported as governor, which enabled him to escape to Maryland, where — a narrator in the commercial explained, as Horton’s glowering face dominated the television screen — he broke into a couple’s home and committed assault, armed robbery and rape. The narrator and graphics also emphasized that Dukakis opposed the death penalty.

During his acceptance speech for the presidential nomination at the Republican convention that year, Vice President George H.W. Bush asked, “Should society be allowed to impose the death penalty on those who commit crimes of extraordinary cruelty and violence?” Bush then told listeners he was a “yes” and Dukakis was a “no.”

Dukakis made matters worse when CNN’s Bernard Shaw asked him in a debate whether he would favor the death penalty if his wife were raped and murdered. He said no — a principled answer that proved politically ruinous. Dukakis’ phlegmatic, policy-based response fell flat with voters, who wanted to see him express some fire at the thought of his wife being brutalized. Even the candidate quickly grasped that his dispassionate answer would haunt his campaign.

In 1992, Clinton ran for president and set out to show Democratic primary voters that he was no Dukakis. He said Democrats “should no longer feel guilty about protecting the innocent” and bragged about personally supervising the first executions in Arkansas since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

By happenstance, the execution date for Ricky Ray Rector, a Black man who had struggled with severe mental illness his entire life, fell just before the New Hampshire primary. After murdering a White police officer, Rector had shot himself in his left temple, and the surgery that followed amounted to an effective lobotomy. He was still sentenced to death by an all-White jury.

Rector was left, in the words of his lawyer, a “zombie.” He was unable to grasp what he did and what was happening around him. In prison, he was known for howling throughout the day and screaming into the night; for thinking that prison guards were releasing chickens and alligators into his cell; and, according to prison guards, for “barking like a dog,” then cheerfully dancing and laughing. During his last meal, Rector said he put aside a slice of pecan pie “for later.”

Given Rector’s condition, activists like Jesse Jackson and even some family friends implored Clinton to grant him clemency. Clinton refused. Instead he flew home to preside over Rector’s execution. This macabre stagecraft was a political boon to Clinton, solidifying his tough-on-crime credentials. His strong performance in New Hampshire turned around his fledgling presidential campaign.

As president, Clinton gave voters what they wanted. In 1994, he signed the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which dramatically expanded the federal death penalty. Two years later, he signed the Anti-Terrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act, which restricted when federal courts can review the merits of state convictions.

Yet, by the end of Clinton’s presidency in 2001, the death penalty had begun to fade as a galvanizing wedge issue. Multiple factors softened support: falling crime rates, high-profile exonerations (some because of the increased availability of DNA technology), increased logistical and legal challenges in conducting executions, and a growing recognition the death penalty was disproportionately applied against poorer people and those of color. Application also varied by jurisdiction. Support for capital punishment didn’t collapse, but the brazenly tough-on-crime playbook of prior decades lost its punch.

Over the past 20 years, support for capital punishment has begun to fall, especially among Democrats. Executions have dropped even more sharply. Eleven states have abolished the death penalty; governors have put a hold on executions in another five. And the United States has only become more of a global outlier for its use of capital punishment, which every other Western democracy has abandoned.

But now Republicans are showing that not everything has changed. Fearmongering around crime remains a potent political weapon. Over-the-top fealty to the death penalty still resonates with some voters. And as long as it does, opportunistic politicians will exploit these impulses to gain power.

