On May 16, The Washington Post published findings from an investigation into public housing authorities’ use of federally funded surveillance cameras. The investigation revealed that authorities often use surveillance technology, including facial recognition, to punish and evict public housing residents who incur minor lease violations. While these surveillance measures are purportedly intended to enhance residents’ safety, the investigation exposed that they are instead criminalizing and harming public housing residents.

The disproportionate punishment of public housing residents is not new. Today’s high-tech surveillance practices are a continuation of a decades-long tradition of federally backed and locally implemented surveillance and punishment of public housing residents. During the War on Drugs in the 1980s and 1990s, evictions became a civil corollary to criminal arrest for public housing residents. These policies led to discriminatory eviction rules, guilt by association and a lack of due process. Residents responded to discrimination by advocating for themselves and their rights to housing. They also demanded equal justice under the law — though The Post investigation exposes that, in many ways, this goal has yet to be met.

Public housing began as a New Deal program designed to mitigate poverty during the Great Depression. It was intended to reinvigorate the construction industry and create jobs as well as to house White working-class, two-parent households who had fallen on hard times.

In the middle decades of the 20th century, as White families gained greater access to homeownership through the GI Bill, with its subsidized mortgages, and suburbanization, Black, low-income and female-led families began to occupy public housing at far greater rates. It was at this point, in the late 1960s, that the government began pursuing legislation based on a belief in the disproportionate criminality of public housing residents. These measures included increasing the policing in developments and punishing public housing residents for relatively minor infractions.

In the 1980s, the Department of Housing and Urban Development began to explicitly promote punitive housing practices that both included and extended beyond the traditional criminal justice system. During the Reagan administration, HUD encouraged housing authorities to take a coordinated approach and adopt punitive management practices that expanded the types of punishments residents experienced.

This encouragement took the form of best practice guidelines that HUD disseminated to the over 3,000 housing authorities across the country in the mid-1980s. The guidelines spotlighted housing authorities that evicted entire families based on one tenant’s alleged behavioral problems and surveilled tenants in collaboration with every level of law enforcement, from police and sheriff’s departments to judges and magistrates.

HUD recommended that administrators eavesdrop on conversations to see if residents were underreporting income, to garnish the wages of current and past residents whom they believed had underreported and to seize the valuables (cars, televisions, radios, etc.) of those who were behind on rent. The guidelines also promoted housing authorities that had police officers on their boards and had daily communications with police about residents.

HUD disseminated these reports as the United States was on the brink of the crack cocaine crisis, which exerted significantly greater harm on impoverished communities of color, especially in larger cities, due to problems of addiction along with disproportionate rates of arrest and imprisonment.

In 1988, Congress passed the Anti-Drug Abuse Act, which made public housing a front-line battleground in the War on Drugs.

The bill contained several policies specific to public housing. First, it authorized the Public Housing Drug Elimination Program, which authorized over $100 million per year in public housing anti-crime initiatives, including policing, safety, security technology and some social services. It also “require[d] public housing agencies to use leases that prohibit[ed] public housing tenants or persons under their control from engaging in criminal activity on or near public housing premises.” Such activity — including drug use — now became grounds for eviction. In total, the new law compounded penalties for the alleged criminal activity of public housing residents and created a federal mandate with dedicated funding to expand the War on Drugs in public housing developments across the country.

The law also laid the groundwork for streamlining drug-related evictions. The bill directed HUD to assess resident grievance procedures to determine how they slowed attempts to evict “tenants who engage in criminal activity.” Wanting to evict “problem tenants” faster but feeling unsure of the constitutionality of the bill’s provisions on evictions, housing administrators looked to Congress to pass further eviction legislation. And indeed, Rep. David Dreier (R-Calif.) and Sens. Frank Lautenberg (D.-N.J.) and William Roth (R-Del.) were among the sponsors of several bills aimed at streamlining grievance procedures for drug-related evictions (most of which did not pass). Still, in 1990, HUD waived grievance rules in 40 states, depriving public housing residents of any sort of due process in drug-related evictions.

The 1996 One Strike Act represented the pinnacle of punitive public housing eviction policy. It required housing authorities to evict entire families when a member or even an acquaintance was implicated in drug-related activity on or off public housing premises — with no arrests necessary to trigger eviction proceedings. In the six months following the law’s passage, evictions more than doubled. The law highlighted a legal double standard: No one else was losing their homes because they knew someone who had done drugs.

As in the current case with surveillance cameras, Congress and the federal government implemented these punitive policies with the stated intention of protecting public housing residents.

Yet, the testimony of these residents before Congress during the 1980s and 1990s revealed that while they had a range of thoughts on speedy drug-related evictions, on the whole they understood security and protection much more holistically than did their representatives. Across the board, residents argued that their physical protection required the protection of public housing as a program. While there was more disagreement on this issue, many also argued that their physical protection corresponded with the protection of their civil rights — which they felt were threatened by eradicating hard-won grievance procedures for eviction proceedings. As longtime Baltimore public housing activist Shirley Wise declared before Congress in 1990: “What we are saying is the War is not with us. … We want our public housing cleaned up.” “All we ask,” Wise said, was for public housing residents to receive “equal justice under the law.”

Instead, they faced disproportionate punishment based on policymakers’ belief in their disproportionate criminality. As legal scholar Lisa Weil noted, evictions do “not constitute criminal ‘punishment’ as defined by law. Nonetheless, drug-related evictions have a distinctly criminal flavor.”

The recent Post investigation of surveillance cameras underscores that little has changed over the past three decades. Public housing residents interviewed by The Post reported varied opinions about the surveillance of their homes. Yet, several indicated that they viewed such practices as both harsh and unhelpful.

Their opinions expose how public housing residents remain relatively powerless in housing authority policymaking around using surveillance technologies. While homeowners and renters in private housing can determine whether they use surveillance mechanisms to augment their feeling of safety, public housing residents are rarely able to consent to or prevent the placement of cameras around their homes. Yet now, as in the 1980s and 1990s, public housing residents want “the opportunity to control our own destiny just like any other American,” as St. Louis public housing resident Bertha Gilkey said in 1986.

Authorities are charged with keeping public housing safe. But safety measures do not preclude treating residents equitably and with respect. And history exposes that they’ve too often led to unfair treatment, excessive penalties, guilt by association and other policies and practices that leave residents feeling the sting of harsh double standards.

