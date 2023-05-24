Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“The Diplomat,” Netflix’s new series revolving around the life of Kate Wyler, a newly-appointed U.S. ambassador to Britain, is a dramatic look into the daily life of a diplomat and her staff. Though the show is fictional and set in the present, it illustrates nicely the way American diplomats in Britain have formed a tightknit community dating back to the United States’ earliest days.

In fact, the fictional portrayal in the series demonstrates how diplomacy built on familial and personal relationships dates to the first American diplomats in London. Those men and their families pioneered a model through trial-and-error that still shapes today’s diplomatic practices.

Between 1785 and 1812, six successive ministers, among them two future presidents, were confronted with the duty to establish and negotiate the nature of what Winston Churchill would eventually describe as “the special relationship” between the United States and its former colonial master. That meant building trust, as well as ceremonial rituals that would govern the relationship.

John Adams became the first Minister Plenipotentiary to Britain in 1785 with the mission of demonstrating the United States’ resolve to uphold the terms of the 1783 Treaty of Paris, which ended the American Revolution. He faced the prospect with apprehension, noting in a letter to the Marquis de Lafayette that his presence at court would be “the focus of so many eyeballs.” As the diplomatic representative of a revolutionary state, Adams was a marked man. British elite society watched his mission with interest.

Adams and his family relied heavily on the social norms that governed British aristocratic society to muddle through their introductions to the leaders in government, as well as the king and queen. Abigail Adams found Queen Charlotte “evidently embarrassed” at their meeting. The only daughter of John and Abigail Adams, “Nabby,” told her brother John Quincy about how the family negotiated their awkward royal reception. She noted that Princess Augusta subsequently helped to ease later exchanges by treating the Americans with “much affability and the ease and freedom of old acquaintance.”

Following this British script of diplomatic sociability, the Adams family managed to establish themselves as credible representatives of their nation without rupturing the fragile relationship between the two countries.

Even so, Adams and his family did not find relationships with the British political elite particularly easy. Nabby Adams frequently fretted over the “disagreeable feelings” that emerged as she navigated diplomatic life in the Court of St. James’s.

The reflections of Abigail and Nabby Adams illustrate how throughout the 1790s, American diplomacy was a family affair. The life of an embassy was both public and private. It was at once a physical manifestation of national territory, an office complex and a home.

Unable to afford a large cohort of support staff, American ministers relied on their spouses, children and extended family members to act as clerks, and intelligence gatherers. The young John Quincy Adams had to take his turn as his father’s translator, and John Jay’s son and nephew served as personal secretaries.

Spouses were also particularly valuable in leveraging personal friendships and correspondence networks to bolster the ambassador’s mission objectives. Far from simply planning menus and scrapbooks, the American diplomatic wife of the early-19th century harnessed her own connections throughout Western Europe and North America to facilitate introductions and seek intelligence.

Abigail Adams and Elizabeth Pinckney frequently benefited from their friend Angelica Schuyler Church, today of “Hamilton” fame. As the wife of a British Parliamentarian and sister-in-law to the U.S. treasury secretary, she could access friendships and intelligence in the British aristocracy otherwise unavailable to U.S. diplomats. Church took pride in her large “sphere of acquaintancy” and her parties that brought together unlikely social combinations of parliamentarians, artists, diplomats and royalty.

From these origins, the fragile relationships between the American and British political establishment held for nearly 30 years. Disagreements were common, but the lines of negotiation remained open. There was a willingness to discuss issues of trade relations and border disputes in North America.

As Jay began negotiations with Lord Grenville on the Treaty of Amity Commerce and Navigation in 1794, he reported that they were both of a “disposition to accommodate,” but also understood that they might end up experiencing “mutual regret” over certain points of discussion.

This observation reflected the reality that a desire to discuss did not necessarily mean that there was accord. Without concrete resolutions to trade rights and undecided borderlands, polite discussion could not force British imperial agents to abide by previous treaty agreements. The ruptures of the War of 1812, and the ultimate failure of diplomacy, signaled the end of this first iteration of the “special relationship” between the two countries.

Yet after the Treaty of Ghent in 1815, diplomatic relations resumed with the appointment of (by then a veteran diplomat) John Quincy Adams, as ambassador to Britain. He found that from “sharp and angry discussions with enemies” of wartime, the Americans and British were “to be conciliated into friends.” Adams accomplished this by leveraging his lifetime of social and political experience in Europe to reconnect with old friends in London and reestablish the U.S. Embassy as a prominent political space in the city.

The theme of conciliation remains strong in the modern U.S.-British relationship. Diplomacy is a constantly shifting mode of communication that seeks creative middle grounds to avoid immediate conflict.

A major ongoing feature of the U.S.-British relationship is the ability of the two countries’ agents to keep channels open when confronting disagreements. There has often been a pro-American element in British politics that was built on personal friendships between diplomats and members of Parliament, as seen with the efforts of the Church family.

Such bonds and trust are at the core of what Wyler describes in “The Diplomat” as a “flimsy web of relationships” that binds nations. If trust falls apart at the highest levels of foreign affairs, a cascade of suspicion and public mistrust can weaken even the most well-intended special relationship.

Though the show is set more than two centuries after the experiences of Jay and the Adams family, it illustrates the continuities guiding diplomatic practice in 2023. As Wyler forges personal friendships with British politicians, particularly the foreign secretary, she relies heavily on her support network of staff and family to complete mission objectives. Her husband, Hal, a former ambassador in his own right, assumes the role of “the wife.”

Far from an inert figurehead in the household, his activities reflect the agency of his real-life predecessors to “launch” his wife in her new position. He harnesses personal intelligence networks and eventually uses his role in the background to bolster Kate Wyler’s status.

The story of the Wylers and their colleagues reminds us that behind the high drama of modern diplomatic negotiations between the United States and the United Kingdom is a bond honed through the trial-and-error of the United States’ earliest diplomats.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom is still the focus of many global eyes. It is indeed a ceremonial post from which an ambassador performs the niceties of diplomatic sociability with an old ally, but also now arbitrates the rules of engagement for the future of that friendship, one that remains important in shaping the democratic world.

