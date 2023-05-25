Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Reps. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) and Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have introduced The Food Date Labeling Act, which would mandate and standardize date-labeling for food. Their goal is to eliminate the confusion caused by the wide variety of voluntary date labels used by food industry. The bill would establish two standard labels, “best if used by” for quality dates and “use by” for discard or expiration dates. It would end the printing of “sell by” dates that retailers use for stocking purposes, which confuse consumers about whether the food needs to be thrown out.

Advocates see the legislation as a long overdue step toward reducing food waste. Confusion about date labeling leads to an estimated 10 percent of the food waste in the United States. That often means consumers are throwing out good food. This waste increases the production of greenhouse gases and environmental degradation, while driving up food prices.

Since 2016, Pingree and Blumenthal have repeatedly sponsored versions of the food date labeling bill. Yet, they’ve run into opposition from the food industry. The Food Waste Reduction Alliance — an industry group funded by the Grocery Manufacturers Association, Food Marketing Institute and the National Restaurant Association — insists that government-mandated date labeling isn’t the solution. They argue that private voluntary initiatives by industry would work better. The two sides also disagree over how much food waste is the responsibility of the consumer.

This fight echoes one from 50 years ago, when food prices generated consumer unrest about packaged foods and unclear labeling. That battle highlighted how retailers, manufacturers, consumers and regulators often have different ideas about what information ought to appear on food labels. It indicates that consumer activism could win the fight again in 2023, which history also suggests will lead to far more useful labels.

Date labeling on food goes back to the 1910s, when dairy producers introduced “use by” labels for consumers — visible dates on food to indicate how quickly it would spoil after purchase. However, these labels remained limited to specific perishable foods, such as dairy and baked goods.

In the 1930s, manufacturers introduced a second type of food date label, one aimed at grocers, not consumers. These “sell by” labels were used for internal, store purposes, with a coded system giving grocery store employees a date to sell products by, which helped them to manage stock rotation.

This remained the system until 1969.

By then most Americans were buying their food in supermarkets, a new form of “self-service” retailing that centered on packaged foods whose freshness was difficult to assess. Activists began to question why supermarkets had access to “sell by” dates for this merchandise, and consumers didn’t.

One group of housewives started to systematically record the numbers on certain food items and when those foods were restocked. Once they “cracked” the code on a product, like peanut butter, they sabotaged old packages so that expired peanut butter couldn’t be sold. They dubbed themselves the “Code Breakers,” eventually publishing a codebook that they sold nationally through mail-order under the more serious name, National Consumers United. Historian Emily Twarog has written about how these Code Breakers were part of a longer tradition of housewives-turned-activists who pressured supermarkets to meet consumer demands. The media attention their codebook generated prompted more innovative supermarkets to introduce dating in the early 1970s that customers could read and understand.

The fight for food labels that customers could understand was only one front in a wider battle over how to safeguard consumers in the new packaged food economy. In 1967, in response to deception about how much food was in a package, Congress had passed the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act, which required packaged foods to disclose net contents. Consumer advocates also lobbied supermarkets to introduce unit pricing — shelf labels that provided the price per weight or per volume that made it easier for shoppers to make value comparisons on different products.

In 1973, the Food and Drug Administration overhauled its food labeling rules, introducing a voluntary “Nutrition Information” label, following the success of several supermarket experiments with nutrition labeling. In some cases, state legislatures passed laws requiring these consumer-oriented labels on food packages, but efforts to establish national standards generally remained voluntary.

Most of this debate was focused on potentially deceptive practices that involved selling food past its “peak freshness,” not worries over food safety or waste.

In fact, a 1979 Office of Technology Assessment (OTA) report noted that date labeling was not directly relevant to food safety. Contamination from package mishandling could happen at any point in a product’s life cycle, including well before its sell-by date. The report barely even considered the role of date labeling in food waste.

Instead, it argued that date labeling might produce lower food prices, citing experiments with public-facing date labeling in which store personnel — wanting to avoid losing money because products remained on shelves past their use by dates — paid closer attention to expediting the sale of products near the end of their shelf life.

By the 1980s, date labeling became a routine feature on packaged foods; yet despite dozens of attempts by Congress to pass federal legislation, the food industry succeeded in keeping date labels voluntary. (Other countries, including the European Economic Community in 1979, passed laws requiring uniform mandatory date labels.)

But the lack of a federal standard led to a proliferation of different date labels that spawned the confusion that can bedevil consumers today. While stores adjusted from coded labels that consumers couldn’t understand, to clearer date labeling, they simply stamped the “sell by” date that had been calculated for the retailer’s use on the package. The Department of Agriculture also required “Pack by” dates on poultry products: eggs, for example, carry dates for when they are placed in the carton. Perishable dairy products continued to carry “use by” dates for when they might start to spoil, while cereal brands, with their longer shelf life, developed another type of date label: “best if used before,” which assured quality if the product was consumed before that date.

None of these told Americans what they really wanted to know: after what date shouldn’t they eat a food item?

The food industry justified this confusion because of the technical difficulty of establishing the shelf life for different foods. Potentially relevant factors ranged from sensory quality to nutrient loss to perishability time. A food might taste stale, but still be nutritional and safe, for example.

Date labeling packaged foods highlights what geographer Susanne Freidberg argues is an awkward paradox of modern food markets: what makes a food “fresh” once it has been processed, packaged or refrigerated? Recently companies have even explored “Freeze by” dates to encourage freezing foods to maintain peak “freshness.”

Political interest in date labeling resurfaced in the early 2000s, but this time in connection with growing concern about the environmental costs of our packaged food economy, and efforts to promote sustainability and more recently a circular economy, which endeavors to keep materials, products and services in circulation for as long as possible. Environmentalists, consumer advocates and regulators have been exploring how to reframe date labels to encourage consumers to hold onto food for as long as possible, until a “use by” or “freeze by” date, instead of erring on the side of throwing out food prematurely.

Can a government-mandated date label work in the consumer’s interest? For one product category, it already has. In 1985, the Food and Drug Administration established what is currently the only federally mandated food expiration date: a “use by” date on all infant formula.

Is it possible to introduce uniform date labels across many types of foods? History suggests so. Despite strong resistance from the food industry, the 1990 Nutrition Labeling and Education Act (NLEA) mandated that a “Nutrition Facts” label appear on all packaged foods.

These past cases indicate that if Congress passes the Food Date Labeling Act, it will make it easier for consumers to determine by what date they must eat food before it becomes unsafe. This will reduce confusion and, hopefully, food waste. That will benefit the environment and may reduce prices as well. The real question is whether Congress can overcome industry opposition and pass the bill.

