Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With a year and a half remaining before Election Day, the oldest U.S. president in history has a job-approval rating sitting at barely 40 percent. Facing divided government, he signs into law a bipartisan compromise on an issue that constitutes a political vulnerability for him — an agreement with provisions that liberals and conservatives each hate. His party’s congressional caucuses largely fall in line to back him, as the opposition musters support for measures crafted in part by their party’s leaders. The president disposes of the vexing matter and his political team moves on to terrain that is friendlier to his reelection bid.

This isn’t a story about President Biden and the debt ceiling crisis. It’s a story about Ronald Reagan, who was 72 in the spring of 1983, when he signed bills stemming from the recommendations of a commission on Social Security. He was unpopular and wanted to take Social Security — the immensely popular social-insurance program to which Reagan, like other conservatives, had long shown antipathy — off the table as a campaign issue.

A lobbyist said of Reagan’s White House leadership at the time, “It was clear that they would take their own grandmothers off Social Security to get a deal with the Democrats …. the President’s approval rating was at bottom … and they wanted it done, behind them!”

Advertisement

While there are many differences between 1983 and 2023, Biden and his supporters can learn from the way the Reagan White House handled matters. Reagan’s actions reflected a strategic approach to politics — one that launched him toward a landslide reelection.

Social Security was poor ground for Reagan to fight on. Like other rock-ribbed conservatives, he long had hoped to curtail it. Yet merely talking about doing so had caused Reagan nothing but political trouble.

In 1976, his primary challenge to incumbent (yet unelected) Republican president, Gerald Ford, for the GOP nomination had come agonizingly close to success. One serious mistake that cost him was talking on the campaign trail about making Social Security a voluntary system — an idea that had long appealed to conservatives, but which no doubt would have imperiled the system’s finances if implemented.

Advertisement

Ford’s campaign manager in 1976 was James Baker, and he saw how effectively his candidate used the issue to bludgeon Reagan. When Reagan finally won the White House in 1980, he did not turn to a trusted longtime adviser to be his White House chief of staff. Instead, he picked Baker, who had out-managed Reagan’s team four years earlier — someone who appeared to view policy debates through the lens of cold-eyed political realism.

Baker’s hand was evident in Reagan’s quick appointment of a bipartisan commission on Social Security reform in 1981, chaired by the economist Alan Greenspan. Since Greenspan was known for his libertarian leanings, many expected the commission would unveil radical proposals that might threaten — rather than strengthen — the system.

Democrats were practically licking their lips, waiting to pummel Reagan and other Republicans with charges of seeking to privatize or destroy Social Security. During the severe recession of 1981-82, Reagan’s administration did tighten Social Security Disability Insurance eligibility. This was one of the policies, widely seen as hardhearted, that Democrats used against the GOP in the 1982 midterm elections with great effect.

Advertisement

But in 1983, Greenspan’s commission surprised some observers and made a balanced set of recommendations. Republicans, understanding the stakes, accepted a compromise and denied their opponents a potential weapon. They swallowed new taxes on more affluent Americans’ Social Security income — a rather bitter pill for conservatives who strenuously opposed raising taxes on the wealthy. On the other side, Democrats accepted raising the official retirement age by two years, from 65 to 67, over a 40-year period.

Reagan and his advisers agreed to this deal because they had their eye on the big game: the president winning reelection the following year in 1984. They understood that Social Security was a no-win issue for Reagan, and his team brushed aside the hopes and dreams of conservative ideologues by avoiding a fight over it. A long, bloody battle over the issue could only have weakened the president and distracted him from issues on which he was far stronger. And his campaign team was determined to prevent any other priority from interfering with what they hoped would be a huge reelection victory the next year.

Republicans in Congress didn’t have a particularly ambitious agenda for a second Reagan term, but they knew how crucial it was to win to protect his signature first-term achievements: tax cuts, largely for the better-off, as well as a gigantic defense buildup. Republican cadres also wanted to deepen Reagan’s conservative imprint on the federal judiciary and executive-branch agencies. Winning in 1984 meant everything to them.

Advertisement

Their handling of the Social Security negotiations in 1983 offers a playbook from which President Biden and his team can learn.

They face a similar situation in the fight over the nation’s debt ceiling. Again, an elderly incumbent president is mired with anemic approval ratings, and he may be fighting on terrain that is more inhospitable to him than some of his party’s activist base understands. Polling shows that the public might blame Biden and the GOP in roughly equal measure for a catastrophic default on the nation’s public debt.

And like Reagan, Biden has had an enormously successful first term. In his case, that has meant using thin majorities to enact vast public spending on everything from health care to the environment, far beyond what liberals dreamed possible until rather recently. Protecting the core of those accomplishments requires Biden winning reelection — as Republicans’ demands during the debt ceiling fight illustrate.

Advertisement

One key to Biden winning another term will be moving the political debate away from matters where Democrats have no clear advantage and onto ones where they have the biggest advantages, such as abortion rights, health care, historic levels of job creation, the funding of badly needed infrastructure projects all over the country and the threats to democracy from violent extremism. The genius of the Reagan team was understanding that taking a compromise deal that included provisions they disliked — and that broke with long-held conservative aspirations — allowed them to shift the focus away from an issue that probably would hurt them at the polls.

They maintained a laserlike focus on the big picture. Reagan’s team knew that if they scored a victory in 1984, the value of such a triumph in advancing and protecting their agenda would greatly overshadow any deals they cut on Social Security in 1983. Indeed, the Greenspan Commission compromise neutralized Social Security as an issue in 1984. It is similarly possible that a deal on reducing federal spending, after a massive increase in spending, will help neutralize that as a campaign issue for 2024.

It is difficult to predict exactly how this will end, but a realistic scenario is probably a bitter compromise that gets majority support in the House and Senate from more moderate members of both parties. For Democrats — as for Republicans in 1983 — such bitterness would be nothing as compared to losing the next presidential election.

The big game for Democrats is what it was for Republicans 40 years ago: getting their president reelected. That means now, as it did then, choosing to fight on the right battleground.

GiftOutline Gift Article