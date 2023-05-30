Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since May 2, the Writers Guild of America has been on strike, shutting down late-night talk shows and delaying production on future episodes of streaming and network television. With other unions showing solidarity and individuals refusing to cross the writers’ picket line, many productions have already paused, and the situation for studios and streamers could worsen as the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild begin their own contract negotiations.

We have seen similar strikes before. Over the past century, Hollywood filmmakers, creatives and other industry employees have formed unions — including the Writers Guild of America (WGA), Directors Guild of America (DGA), Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and portions of the Teamsters. These groups, which now boast a membership of over 350,000 workers, have secured a wide range of worker’s rights, from health care to pay raises, in this historically exploitative industry.

Today, these organizations once again face the challenge of gaining adequate compensation in the face of unregulated technological advancements. But while the streaming technology now hindering writers’ pay may be a new challenge, the issue at the heart of the matter is not: residuals, or payments to cast and crew members for the rebroadcasting of recorded performances. Residuals were introduced in the 1930s when audio recordings were made of performances and performers were paid a nominal fee to be in the studio in case technical difficulties required a live version instead. Since then, unions have continually had to fight for the regulation of new recording technologies to secure payment for rebroadcasting rights.

Advertisement

In the postwar period of the late 1940s, Hollywood faced many challenges. Congressional investigations of communism in the movie industry coincided with competitive threats from the burgeoning field of television. The income of studios plummeted when they had to give up their cinemas after a 1948 Supreme Court antitrust decision. Legal battles and financial insecurity lasted through the 1950s as the studio system slowly ended.

In the early 1950s, studios began to see television as a new way to generate income by allowing multiple rebroadcasts of kinescope recordings. The unions entered negotiations to secure residuals on reruns, and by 1952, they went on strike to reserve rights in the face of this entirely new exhibition model.

Kinescope, alongside early forays into magnetic videotapes for television, inspired then-SAG executive Ronald Reagan to lead industrial action against television producers. SAG was particularly concerned with the use and rebroadcasting of commercials. The strike lasted 2½ months, with SAG winning nominal but reasonable jurisdiction over — and residuals for — advertising reruns.

Advertisement

By 1960, television was the primary mode of entertainment for many Americans, and developments such as the quadruplex videotape in 1956 made recording and replicating performances for television easier, cheaper and faster. This expansion of television and, crucially, the increased broadcasting of films on television through the late 1950s made the issue of residuals even more important as TV licensing profits soared and studios refused to pay creators their fair share.

On March 7, 1960, again under the guidance of Reagan, who was then SAG president, the union went on strike, joining with the WGA, which had started its action on Jan. 16. With the WGA having already won a settlement with Universal Pictures before the strike, the WGA and SAG faced the eight other major Hollywood studios: Allied Artists, Columbia, MGM, Paramount, Twentieth Century-Fox, United Artists, Walt Disney and Warner Bros.

This solidarity of the unions shut down Hollywood productions for 21 weeks, with actors striking through April 18 and writers lasting 146 days, until June 10. Both unions won health and welfare funds, pay raises in studio contracts, and residuals for films and television reruns. The writers secured residuals of 5 percent of the studios’ income on re-aired films made before 1960, and 2 percent on films made after that, as well as a $350-a-week raise on minimum rates.

Advertisement

In lieu of residuals for films made before 1948, a health and welfare fund totaling $2.25 million was set up. Although several actors, including Hollywood stars Mickey Rooney and Bob Hope, believed that Reagan had failed on this score, Reagan was satisfied with the gains. At a SAG meeting after the strike concluded, Reagan said to members, “I think the benefits down through the years to performers will be greater than all the previous contracts we have negotiated, put together.”

The WGA would go on to strike five times in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, including the longest strike in its history: 22 weeks in 1988. That action once again brought the issue of residuals to the fore during a time of technological change. The introduction of cable and home video as well as deregulation under Reagan’s White House meant studios faced fewer restrictions in producing, distributing and exhibiting films, especially if they had their own cable networks.. Negotiations on regulating residuals in this new era became imperative for the unions.

The same issues emerged during a 2007-2008 strike, although this time concerning DVD residuals, writers’ rights in reality television and animation, and the advent of straight-to-internet content, or “new media.”

At the conclusion of the strike, there was no movement on DVD residuals. Patric Verrone, president of WGA West, justified taking DVD residuals off the table to secure new-media rights, arguing that “what we achieve in this negotiation will be a function of how much we are willing to fight to get our fair share of the residuals of the future.”

Advertisement

The new-media gains ensured residuals of 1.2 percent of distributors’ gross for limited-time rentals of films or television on internet streaming sites, 0.65 to 0.7 percent on downloaded purchases, and 2 percent on streaming sites that generate advertising income. These base residuals were a crucial benchmark for the budding streaming era and set a precedent for the jurisdiction and rights of WGA writers in the future boom of streaming giants such as Amazon and Netflix.

Those wins and negotiations in 2014, 2017 and 2020 increased residuals on high-budget, low-budget and ad-supported streaming exhibition. They also introduced the first policy on foreign residuals in an ever-growing global exhibition market.

But now, these agreements reached just a few years ago may not be enough. Once again, writers and other workers in Hollywood are facing technological change, this time regarding the use of artificial intelligence in projects covered by the WGA’s Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA). The WGA has proposed that any MBA material be produced by a person, with writing credits to a human, and that no AI be used in the production of literary material for a film. The goal is to secure the jobs and pay of writers, with both initial minimum payments during production and residuals for back-end exhibition. The WGA, which has stronger residuals security and higher payments with studios than with streamers, is looking for closer parity, especially with streaming’s rise in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent example of where the agreements have fallen short, Netflix forced the WGA into arbitration by withholding residuals, ultimately owing $64 million in backdated payments while still refusing to shell out $13.5 million in interest.

Advertisement

On May 2, the WGA announced that an agreement had not been reached with studios and streamers on these exact issues, and that it was officially on strike as authorized by a vote of 97.85 percent of its membership.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has rejected WGA proposals on these issues, and as other Hollywood unions enter negotiations, it remains to be seen if they will join in the fight as they have in the past. But history shows that when the Hollywood unions stick together to preempt massive technological disruptions to the industry, their solidarity proves to be a winning combination for entertainment workers.

GiftOutline Gift Article