On Wednesday night, the House passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending. It now moves on to the Senate, where the biggest question seems to be when — not if — it passes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight During the fraught discussions over the past few weeks that produced this legislation, the GOP clearly believed that it had the upper hand in negotiating with the White House, in large part because a significant number of House Republicans are willing to risk the worldwide financial disaster that breaching the debt limit and defaulting on our obligations would ensure. They were willing to gamble that if a crisis were the result, voters would blame the president for the ensuing economic collapse rather than Republicans’ hardball tactics. This helped shape the legislation that emerged from the negotiations.

Yet this calculation may have been misguided. Even if Americans would hold the president responsible for going over the fiscal cliff, history suggests that Republicans would not escape their wrath either. We know this from the case of the French government’s bankruptcy in 1788. The financial problems set into motion forces that would destroy the monarchy — but also took down others responsible as well.

By the 1780s, the French government under King Louis XVI (reigned 1774—1792, executed 1793) was facing financial chaos. The Seven Years War (1756—1763) and assistance to the American colonies in their fight against the British in the late 1770s had increased the French debt to staggering levels. The irrational and decentralized financial system meant that the government found it difficult to control its own financial processes.

And, more than ever before, people paid attention. The growth of a robust and educated public sphere that characterized 18th-century Enlightenment culture meant that the public was aware of and willing to vigorously debate the causes of and solutions to the country’s financial problems in unprecedented fashion.

The impending financial collapse in the late 1780s encouraged the French elite — who had long wanted changes to the absolutist political system — to try to extract political concessions from the monarchy. The king himself was not necessarily opposed to structural changes; after all, he had promised enlightened policies when he came to power in 1774. Unfortunately, the economic and fiscal policies that Louis XVI’s ministers, such as Anne-Robert-Jacques Turgot, tried to impose required sacrifices and were consequently unpopular with both the court nobility and the French public more broadly.

And so, instead of robust systemic changes, an embrace of inconsistent policies by a merry-go-round of financial ministers only deepened France’s fiscal woes.

Matters came to a head in 1786 under controller-general Charles-Alexandre de Calonne, who had taken advantage of temporary wartime taxes imposed during the American Revolution to spend generously on court priorities, including ambitious naval works. When the last of these higher taxes expired, Calonne discovered that France was facing a truly ruinous deficit that threatened the monarchical government. Accordingly, he put together a series of projects aimed at addressing this shortfall.

However, the French parlements — the kingdom’s sovereign courts that were responsible for registering new tax laws — refused to give their consent. The crisis soon escalated. Calonne summoned the Assembly of Notables, a group of high-ranking aristocrats, clergy and state officials, in the hope of finding allies to support his program.

It backfired. Instead, they rejected the proposed changes, including the increased taxes they would be forced to pay. They refused to support such policies unless the king and his ministers gave in to their political demands: specifically, an increased role in the government for people like them. They had long favored a constitutional monarchy similar to that of Britain, in which the nobility would play a significant role.

With no agreement in sight, however, Calonne’s ministry collapsed. As Louis XVI’s next set of ministers tried to impose policy changes unilaterally, the French elite loudly accused the monarchy of despotic rule and proclaimed themselves defenders of the French people’s rights. The royal government finally gave in and called for elections to the Estates General, an assembly of delegates representing all French social classes. This decision would culminate in the French Revolution of 1789 — and eventually, the end of the monarchy and the execution of Louis XVI.

Undoubtedly, many of the French elite — members of the Assembly of Notables, the parlements and other bodies that refused to compromise — believed that they were acting in the interest of the French people. For years, they had successfully dominated public discourse, turning public opinion against the king’s ministers and declaring themselves guardians of the constitutional liberties of France.

Of course, what they really wanted was to protect and enhance their own power and wealth, and they were willing to undercut the nation’s confidence in the French government to do so. They assumed that the royal government would be forced to submit to their demands or would take the fall for economic disaster.

And it’s true: Louis XVI and his government did take some blame. The Revolution of 1789 led to the National Assembly — the successor to the Estates General — writing a new constitution that limited the king’s power significantly. The king’s resistance to these changes, and the failure of the constitutional monarchy that followed, led to Louis XVI’s execution in 1793.

However, the notables who effectively held the government hostage in an effort to gain political advantage also paid a big price. Revolutionary change meant that the sovereign courts of France were suspended in late 1789, and the magistrates lost their privileged position. The nobility found itself increasingly under attack by an angry and galvanized French population, whom they had convinced of the despotism of the French government, but who now associated them with the monarchy and its failings. Many of them followed Louis XVI to the guillotine.

This case illustrates how the GOP is playing a dangerous game — not only with the American and world economy, but with their own political fortunes. It is true that citizens expect their leader, whether king or president, to serve as steward of the nation’s economy. However, they also recognize that the government writ large — and that includes all incumbent politicians — bear responsibility for the system’s health. We may have averted financial collapse this time, but the issue of the debt ceiling will come back again as long as Republicans see political advantage in holding the economy at gunpoint.

