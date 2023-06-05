Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Born Anna Mae Bullock, in Nutbush, Tenn., in 1939, Tina Turner died May 24, 2023, in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich. In the wake of her death, countless news articles have been written about the singer’s life with almost all of them touching on her violent marriage to musician Ike Turner and her remarkable career comeback after she summoned the courage to leave him.

Very little attention, if any at all, has been given to the Black educational institution that taught a young Bullock and other Black children that they could be anything they wanted to be during the age of Jim Crow. Turner’s successes with Ike and after Ike can be traced to the fact that at the very time that she first launched a professional singing career, she was a student at the all-Black Sumner High School in St. Louis. There, the faculty encouraged, expected and required students to imagine new possibilities for themselves and their communities to counter negative images of Black people in American society.

In 1956, Bullock left Tennessee and joined her mother in St. Louis. She enrolled as a junior in Sumner High School, the first high school for African Americans west of the Mississippi River. The institution opened in 1875 at the demand of the city’s Black residents. Black parents had desired education for their children to distance themselves from their enslaved past, to resist notions of Black inferiority and to bulwark themselves against the proliferation of antiblackness as Reconstruction waned.

Sumner placed Bullock, the daughter of uneducated farmers, in classrooms where she learned alongside the children of Black attorneys and physicians. They received instruction from a faculty of Black teachers, several with advanced degrees from some of the best universities in the country. Segregation prevented many of these Black professionals from securing faculty positions at colleges and universities, so it was quite common for MAs and PhDs to seek teaching positions in Black elementary and secondary schools like Sumner.

Not only was Sumner’s faculty well-credentialed, but they were also innovative and at the forefront of challenging antiblackness in standard history curriculums. Herman Dreer, a faculty member and later administrator at Sumner, when reflecting on the importance of Black students learning accurate and inclusive accounts of history, wrote in 1940 that “the innocent teacher causes a pupil to feel that in modern times the Negro has no part in history, that he was only a savage in Africa, and that he was elevated by being brought to America.” Determined to ensure that Sumner students received exposure to Black history to counter miseducation, Dreer created a curriculum that included study of ancient societies in Africa, plays and pageants about heroic Black figures including fugitive enslaved people and an anthology about Black authors in American literature.

Dreer’s objective was twofold. His brand of Black history that was offered to Sumner students not only vindicated the race, but also reminded Black students of their potential. His curriculum equipped them with the knowledge and know-how to imagine a new world where Black people were leaders, thinkers, inventors and more. In short, Dreer’s curriculum took seriously the humanity, intellect and beauty of Black people and empowered Sumner students to overcome challenges and achieve despite the odds.

The odds were certainly low for African Americans during legal segregation. In the same year that Dreer expressed concern about accounts of history that portrayed Black people in a negative light, Elbert Williams of Haywood County — Bullock’s hometown of Nutbush was located here — became the last recorded lynching victim in Tennessee when he attempted to register to vote and establish an NAACP chapter in Brownsville. Things were not much better in Missouri, where the last documented lynching of a Black man occurred in 1942. And yet, despite widespread racial violence, African Americans continued to organize politically, support Black schools and resist white supremacy.

It was within this context of a transformative and radical Black past that Bullock experienced secondary education in Missouri. She doubled as a Sumner schoolgirl on weekdays and a club phenom on the weekends, singing for Ike Turner and his band, the Kings of Rhythm. Bullock perfected this juggling act and graduated from Sumner in 1958. Months later, she appeared on her first record, on the single “Boxtop” under the name “Little Ann,” and soon after, she became Tina Turner on “A Fool In Love.”

Like many Black schools during the period of legal segregation, Sumner fostered a culture of aspiration that made Bullock believe that success was possible despite the very real antiblackness in American society writ large. Moving beyond the curriculum that celebrated blackness, to inculcate a sense of purpose and possibility, the Sumner faculty went so far as to have each graduating student share their career plans in the yearbook to underscore the message that the students should not limit themselves because of race.

Thus, the 1958 Sumner High School Yearbook includes an Ann Bullock who dreamed of becoming an entertainer. What started as the freedom dream of a graduating senior turned into a successful solo performer career that included 12 Grammys and the undisputed moniker of the queen of rock-n-roll.

Black educational institutions like Sumner gave Black students license to think differently about themselves and their possibilities. Celebrating Black achievement inspired many students in the halls of Sumner, making Tina Turner far from an anomaly. Sumner’s long list of history-making alumni include Arthur Ashe, the first African American to win the U.S. Open, the Australian Open and Wimbledon; Dick Gregory, a noted comedian and civil rights activist; Ethel Hedgeman Lyle, founder of the first sorority for African American college women, Alpha Kappa Alpha; and Robert McFerrin Sr., the first African American man to sing at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Sumner High School is still in operation today. Its campus is a tangible reminder of Black striving. In June 1958, when Bullock walked across the stage and accepted her high school diploma, she was not yet the entertainer she hoped to be. She had received from Black teachers, however, the pushing and nurturing necessary to reach what educational scholar Vanessa Siddle Walker termed her “highest potential.”

The pedagogical vision of Sumner’s faculty during the era of legal segregation is instructive today. Educators can draw on the culture of aspiration that Black teachers cultivated and challenge their students to be all they can be despite limitations placed on them by society because of their race, sex, class, sexual orientation or country of origin. Educators have a responsibility also to ensure that all students see themselves in the curriculum to inculcate a sense of belonging that undergirds success — and they should be supported in this mission. It was this brand of education that paved the way for Tina Turner to be “simply the best.”

