In the early stages of the 2024 Republican primary, most candidates have proved reluctant to directly attack the front-runner, former president Donald Trump — even as he lashes out at them. From Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has run as a right-wing culture warrior, to Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), who is emphasizing his own biography with an optimistic, Reaganesque approach, candidates have refused to take on Trump.

This tentativeness frustrates Republican critics of Trump who argue that the only way to dent the former president’s popularity is to confront him head-on.

But it makes sense if one considers the story of Confederate Gen. James Longstreet, once himself a major Republican convert, who epitomized the costs of transgressing party ideology. His story from the Reconstruction era is instructive — both as a political cautionary tale and as an example of personal courage — that resonates today as the 2024 Republican primary campaign takes shape and the party struggles to determine how, or if, it can move forward.

Longstreet was a Confederate legend — Robert E. Lee’s confidant and commander of the 1st Corps of the Army of Northern Virginia, where he led more than 25,000 men. Longstreet’s white supremacist racial views largely matched those of his Confederate peers, and the Union’s military leadership feared him as a troublesome adversary throughout the war.

After the war, in 1867, at age 46, Longstreet settled in New Orleans, becoming a well-liked businessman and a pillar of White, Democratic society. But frank letters he penned in Southern newspapers that year — despite warnings from loved ones that writing them would destroy him — ruined his reputation among his Confederate comrades and his comfortable postwar life.

In one June letter in the Republican, a New Orleans newspaper, Longstreet advocated for the Black vote in the South, though he framed it, in part, as a way to preserve White power. In a private letter to a friend pleading his case, Longstreet wrote: “Congress requires reconstruction upon the Republican basis. If the whites won’t do this, the thing will be done by the blacks, and we shall be set aside, if not expatriated.” An 1868 interview, in which he continued to espouse patronizing views of African Americans, made clear that Longstreet’s racial views hadn’t completely changed.

The African American press in New Orleans saw Longstreet’s argument for what it was: A move to control the Black vote as much as to empower it. The New Orleans Tribune, the first Black daily newspaper in the South, wrote in response: “Our only advisers should be ourselves. None of these so called wise men has our interest or welfare at heart. They speak for their people, not us.” The newspaper’s founder, Louis Charles Roudanez, added sarcastically: “Look out new, enfranchised citizens … Jeff Davis himself will soon claim to be your best friend.”

Nevertheless, Longstreet’s letter outraged most White observers. For them, his motives didn’t matter. His stance was a betrayal, and represented capitulation to Reconstruction, occupying federal troops and newly empowered freedmen.

He received death threats, business contacts fell away and friends distanced themselves — including Lee, who thought Longstreet’s stance on Black suffrage was “a great mistake.” His mood darkened. Over time, his rejection by Southern Democrats pushed him further into the Republican camp, and he played the role of Judas with increasing gusto.

His Republican embrace was facilitated by the friendship he forged as a boy in 1839 at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., with a short, retiring — almost fragile — cadet named Ulysses S. Grant. In the late 1860s, Longstreet’s affection for Grant blossomed as his views transformed. He endorsed his friend for president in 1868, and when Grant won, Longstreet had a powerful Republican patron. Longstreet was at Grant’s inauguration, and days later, in April 1869, Grant nominated him to be New Orleans’s port surveyor.

The patronage position reflected how by 1868, Longstreet had improbably become a staunch Republican. He supported the 1868 integrated Republican ticket for Louisiana governor — White Gov. William Pitt Kellogg and African American Lt. Gov. Caesar Antoine. Kellogg even appointed Longstreet head of the Louisiana state militia, which included both African Americans and former Confederate commanders.

In September 1874, Longstreet’s career came full circle. A decade after serving as a Confederate commander, he was now a Republican law enforcement official leading an integrated militia as it confronted white supremacist insurgents during the Battle of Liberty Place.

The firefight in downtown New Orleans erupted after a contested gubernatorial election in which there was fraud on both sides and Democratic intimidation of Black voters. Five thousand members of the White League, a white supremacist paramilitary organization, tried to eject Kellogg from his New Orleans offices and install his Democratic rival. Democratic insurgents fought Longstreet, the state militia and police forces, resulting in about 20 deaths on each side.

The insurgents overpowered the outnumbered city and state forces, who fled after a brief exchange of gunfire. Longstreet himself was captured by the White League, which also occupied City Hall and the Louisiana Capitol. Order was restored days later when President Grant sent 5,000 federal troops to quell the uprising. Kellogg was reinstalled, but Grant wasn’t the only one concerned that the battle could be the harbinger of a second civil war.

Longstreet was done with New Orleans. Grant saved the Kellogg administration for the moment, but the battle proved that Republican power in Louisiana depended on federal bayonets. In 1875, due in part to concerns for the safety of his family, Longstreet moved to Georgia, where he had spent much of his youth.

Now permanently severed from all but his closest Confederate peers, by the 1880s Longstreet was fully embraced by the North. Later, he even served in Republican administrations under Presidents William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt.

He died just after New Year’s Day 1904 at age 82.

Among former Confederate leaders of his stature, Longstreet stood alone in defending Reconstruction — in word and deed. Even New Orleans’s African American population, at first skeptical, came to respect him. By 1869, when Longstreet was appointed port surveyor in New Orleans, the African American-led Tribune lauded him as “an enlightened man, a true patriot” who demonstrated “great moral courage” as an example for the South. Writing in 1935, even African American historian W.E.B. Du Bois noted Longstreet’s stance among former Confederates, lamenting its rarity.

Longstreet and his family paid high political and personal costs for repudiating the Confederacy and white supremacy — which is why such a move was so rare among high-ranking Confederates after the war. Even after Longstreet’s death, Southern historians destroyed his reputation for a century, transforming him from a Confederate Civil War hero into a Lost Cause villain.

Longstreet’s example exposes why so few Republicans are willing to cross Trump: The risk of political blowback, destroyed friendships, lost future business opportunities and other social costs.

But Longstreet’s story also demonstrates the potential for personal and political transformation. While Longstreet faced ferocious retaliation for his rejection of white supremacy, he created an alternative for White Southerners to the Lost Cause ideology that predominated in the South for a century after the war.

Is there hope today for Republican leaders to defy the extremists in their party? Last week Congressional Republicans agreed to a budget deal that demonstrated that they could resist fury from their right wing base and govern in a bipartisan fashion.

But at the presidential level, so far, leading Republican candidates have mostly chosen not to directly repudiate Trump and steer the party in another direction. Longstreet’s example demonstrates the high costs that ideological and political luminaries risk in transformation — but he is also an example that personal and political change is possible even in the face of severe partisan resistance.

