Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nearly a year after the Dobbs decision abolished the constitutional right to have an abortion, the public’s confidence in the Supreme Court has dropped to its lowest levels in half a century. While Republicans celebrate how conservative the court has become, Democrats bemoan this turn. Yet, this division along stark ideological lines — with Republican-appointed conservative justices delivering on the party’s hopes for the court — is a relatively recent phenomenon.

While presidents have long sought to appoint justices whose decisions might increase their party’s political power or advance its agenda, they have consistently received far less fealty from their appointees than they expected. Observers often point to President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s appointment of liberals Earl Warren and William Brennan to illustrate this paradigm. But the trend actually goes back far earlier.

In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt, became frustrated with his liberal Republican appointee, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. Roosevelt had chosen the Bostonian under the belief that Holmes shared his desire to curtail the influence of the titans of great wealth who dominated the nation’s economy. When Holmes proved a disappointment, the president, in his desire to find someone who possessed “the right economic and social philosophy,” considered appointing a conservative Southern Democrat to the court.

Advertisement

The example reminds how much of a struggle it has been for presidents to project the ideology of future justices and how only through major changes to the nomination process have they become more successful.

In 1901, Roosevelt decided to use government power to restrain the elite businesspeople who dominated the economy. Following industrialists J.P. Morgan, James J. Hill and E.H. Harriman’s creation of a large railroad trust known as the Northern Securities Company, Roosevelt employed the Sherman Antitrust Act to dissolve the divisive consortium. The industrialists appealed the decision in the courts, and in 1904, the case reached the Supreme Court.

While many Republicans in Massachusetts were suspicious of Holmes’ favorable decisions toward organized labor during his tenure on the state supreme court, Roosevelt, based on the conversations with the jurist, believed Holmes would support the arguments made by the administration. Yet, when the justices voted five-to-four in favor of dissolving the trust, Holmes’ vote was not among the majority.

Advertisement

Roosevelt was stunned by the jurist’s dissent. Holmes contended that despite the railroad trusts’ enormous size, they did not constitute a threat to interstate commerce. Once believing the justice shared his sympathies, Roosevelt showed his displeasure by no longer inviting the Bostonian to dinner at the White House. The president’s anger over Holmes’ judicial independence caused him to conclude that devotion to legal principles made party loyalty irrelevant.

On March 3, 1906, Associate Justice Henry Billings Brown informed the president of his intention to retire. When Secretary of War and former solicitor general William Howard Taft declined Roosevelt’s offer to serve on the court, Taft suggested the unconventional choice of appointing Tennessee Democrat Horace H. Lurton to fill the vacancy.

Despite Lurton being a member of the opposition party, Taft did not consider the southerner’s political affiliation a problem. The cerebral Ohioan contended that Lurton held favorable views on voting rights for African Americans and the belief in restraining the role of the great industrial trusts. He’d fulfill Roosevelt’s vision of the ideal justice: one who possessed the ability “to unite aloofness of mind with broad humanity of feeling.” In addition, Taft believed Roosevelt’s appointment of the Democratic Lurton would exemplify the president’s view that appointment to the court should be based on legal acumen not party affiliation. But Roosevelt’s closest friend and political confidant, Sen Henry Cabot Lodge (R-Mass.), disagreed.

Advertisement

Friendly with the president since 1884 and instrumental in his meteoric rise to political power, Lodge was responsible for arranging Holmes’ appointment to the court. A calculating and partisan figure who believed the only “good Democrat was a politically dead one,” the Bostonian was concerned with the potential appointment of Lurton. The senator did not question Lurton’s experience or character, but rather his allegiance to the Democratic Party and the ideological bent that came with it.

Lodge wrote the president that he believed the appointment of a Republican to the court was essential because “the Supreme bench … is necessarily called upon to decide questions of wide political bearing.” Lodge understood Roosevelt's disappointment with Holmes, but questioned his instincts about Lurton. “It is a rare thing to find a Democrat who is at heart a Federalist and an old Whig … and it is not a chance to be taken,” the New Englander wrote in September 1906.

Lodge was less concerned about the Republican Holmes siding against Roosevelt’s actions than about the impact that selecting Lurton might have on the attitude of the GOP. “From a party point of view … all of our people who have supported you and your policies so strongly would feel very badly if this was done.”

Advertisement

Roosevelt appreciated the advice, but vehemently disagreed. “[Lurton] is right on the Negro question; he is right on the power of the Federal government; he is right on the insular business; he is right about corporations; and he is right about labor.” The president’s dogged response attempted to convince Lodge that selecting a jurist from the same party didn’t guarantee they would rule the right way on crucial issues. “[T]he nominal politics of the man has nothing to do with his actions on the bench.”

Yet, Lodge refused to back down. He contended that just because “there have been one or two Republican disappointments” it did not change the basic reality that placing a Democrat on the court meant putting someone who did not view the Constitution from a conservative perspective in a position of power. “What I want on the bench is a follower of Hamilton and Marshall and not a follower of Jefferson and Calhoun, whose disciples carried their doctrines into the practical form of secession.” The comment reflected more than Lodge’s partisan views. As one whose world view was shaped by the Civil War, the senator had not lost his distrust or distaste for those like Lurton who had once sworn their allegiance to the Confederacy.

Lodge eventually got his way — but not because he won the argument with the president. Following a more detailed investigation of Lurton’s record on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, Attorney General William H. Moody reported that he had sided with the plaintiffs in cases relating to Interstate Commerce legislation on every occasion except one. The information was enough for Roosevelt to reconsider the Tennessean and appoint Moody himself to the court in December 1906. Following Roosevelt’s departure from the presidency in 1909, his handpicked successor, Taft, chose to dismiss Republican protests and appoint Lurton to the bench.

Advertisement

The decision along with Taft’s lack of political acumen and poor stewardship of the nation’s affairs prompted Lodge to convince Roosevelt to return to the political arena and challenge Taft in the 1912 Republican primary. Yet, when Roosevelt launched a third party campaign after losing the nomination fight, it nearly destroyed his friendship with the senator.

Roosevelt's dissatisfaction with Holmes, the fight over replacing Brown and Taft’s eventual appointment of Lurton exposed how difficult it has been for presidents to find justices who deliver in the way that Donald Trump’s three appointees to the court have. This history also reminds that while the three Trump appointees have moved the court significantly to the right, they have done so because changes in the judicial selection process have made it easier for presidents to avoid nasty surprises like Roosevelt received from Holmes.

Today, presidents focus on finding nominees with long track records and rely on advice from ideological groups like the conservative Federalist Society, with a great deal of familiarity with nominees (who are often themselves members), instead of the way that Roosevelt tried to tease out nominees’ views from political patrons, recommendations from a few high powered allies and conversations with the nominee. These changes reflect nearly a century of frustration from presidents whose appointees ruled in ways that displeased them and their bases. Rulings like Dobbs indicate that presidents finally may have found a way around this nettlesome problem that plagued their predecessors.

GiftOutline Gift Article