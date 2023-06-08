Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the battle for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination gets underway, candidates and potential candidates are focused solely on appealing to the GOP’s populist conservative base, from repeated attacks on “wokeness” to backing severe restrictions on access to abortion. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But trying to win a GOP primary didn’t always mean pandering to the right. As late as 1988, the main challengers to succeed conservative icon Ronald Reagan — Vice President George H.W. Bush and Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) — worked hard to garner the support of more moderate voters and did more than just deliver red meat to activists. But the lessons of that campaign set the GOP on the path to today’s scorched-earth, right-wing, populist politics.

Reagan’s nomination and election in 1980 signaled that both the Republican Party and the general electorate had moved significantly to the right since the mid-1960s peak of American liberalism. By the end of Reagan’s presidency, however, there were signs that the conservative tide was ebbing.

Advertisement

The stagflation — double-digit inflation and high unemployment — that had plagued the country when Reagan entered office was gone, the economy had recovered from a recession in his first term and the stock market was booming. This refocused the attention of many voters on issues traditionally more associated with the Democratic Party, such as education, the environment and those who hadn’t shared in the 1980s economic expansion.

Given these dynamics, Bush’s brain trust believed the vice president needed to pivot for the 1988 cycle. Shortly after the GOP lost the Senate in the 1986 midterm elections, his advisers suggested that Bush break with Reaganism to a small degree. They instructed him that the nation was moving slowly to the left and questioned whether anyone thought voters would “vote for even lower taxes, even less government, and even more defense” in 1988 after Reagan had already delivered on all three promises during his two terms. They called for Bush to offer proposals that would break with the stereotype of an uncaring Republican Party.

In addition, while the conservative wing of the GOP was ascendant, the party was not yet monolithic. The Republican congressional caucuses still included a group of important moderates like Sen. John H. Chafee (R-R.I.) and Sen. William S. Cohen (R-Maine), along with a large collection of moderate conservatives that included Sen. Pete V. Domenici (R-N.M.) and Sen. Alan Simpson (R-Wyo.).

Advertisement

Both Bush and Dole fit into this latter wing of the party. Conservatives distrusted Bush because he had previously been pro-abortion rights and also attacked supply-side economics as “voodoo economics” during his 1980 presidential run. Though Dole had been a Goldwater supporter in 1964, he legislated as more of an Eisenhower Republican, embracing tax increases to balance the budget as well as the limited use of the federal government. For instance, he pushed for the expansion of the food stamps program in the 1970s. At one point, Rep Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), one of the leaders of the conservative insurgency, mocked him as “the tax collector for the welfare state.”

This combination of ideology and a sense of an electorate moving left compelled Bush and Dole to court moderate voters. Bush repeatedly talked of the need to do more about schools and pledged to be “the education president,” saying he wanted it to be his domestic legacy.

Remarking in his announcement speech on the need to help those struggling during the 1980s economic expansion, the vice president said, “There are those who need help … and as far as I’m concerned, we’ll never be a truly prosperous nation until all within it prosper.” Dole echoed these concerns, talking about the difficulties of Americans of different races and the need for federal intervention on their behalf. “They have problems, and in some cases there is no place else to turn but the federal government,” the senator observed in one of the primary debates.

Advertisement

During the general election, Bush continued to focus on these themes. He talked of his hope for a “kinder, gentler nation” in his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in New Orleans, leading a frustrated Nancy Reagan to respond “kinder than who?” He called himself a “Teddy Roosevelt Republican,” and attacked his Democratic opponent, Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, from the left on the environment, criticizing his handling of the cleanup of Boston Harbor.

Yet, at the same time that Bush and Dole tried to project a kinder, gentler GOP, Bush’s campaign — led by advisers Lee Atwater and Roger Ailes — also used slash-and-burn tactics and repeatedly attacked Dukakis as a “liberal” on cultural issues with values supposedly beyond the national mainstream.

Dukakis had vetoed a bill that would have made it a crime for teachers not to lead the Pledge of Allegiance after his state’s Supreme Court advised that the law was unconstitutional. But Bush and his surrogates erased this nuance and hammered away at the decision, with the vice president asking “What is it about the Pledge of Allegiance that upsets him so much?” Ailes argued that Dukakis’s position was “defendable only by left-wingers, lunatics and liberal lawyers.”

Advertisement

Additionally, in an era marked by high crime, Bush repeatedly invoked the story of William Horton, an African American man who had been convicted of first-degree murder in 1975 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. After serving 10 years, however, he was allowed to be part of a furlough program and on his 10th furlough, he did not return and raped a woman in Maryland. Some observers saw the frequent telling of the story as not-so-veiled racism. “The use of the Willie Horton example is designed to create the most horrible-psychosexual fears,” declared the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the runner-up for the Democratic nomination.

“From the Republican convention on, the aim has been to portray Mr. Dukakis as unpatriotic, soft on crime, somehow alien and strange,” wrote Anthony Lewis in the New York Times.

Critically, this strategy worked.

Advertisement

Early in the campaign, polling showed Dukakis winning back some of Reagan’s 1984 supporters — the famed Reagan Democrats, working-class voters who had left their longtime home in the Democratic Party to support the former California governor in 1980 and 1984.

But the Bush campaign attacks took a toll. One independent who voted for Reagan in ’84 told a pollster that he’d changed his mind about supporting Dukakis, saying, “I don’t go along with his stands on the Pledge of Allegiance, abortion, drugs, and prison release.” Dukakis failed to respond to the attacks effectively, and Bush ended up riding the Reagan-era peace and prosperity to win 40 states and 53 percent of the popular vote.

Beginning in 1996, Ailes deployed the tactics he had used to get Bush elected to build Fox News into the most-watched cable news network, contributing to a national climate of us vs. them. In hindsight, the campaign against Dukakis was merely a preview of GOP attempts to paint future Democratic nominees like Barack Obama as somehow alien.

Advertisement

A generation of these kinds of attacks helped to bring the Reagan Democrats into the GOP, eventually making them the new base of the party.

All of this helps explain why the 2024 primary campaign looks so different from the 1988 one. Front-runner and former president Donald Trump and challengers like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are making the same kind of cultural appeals to these voters that worked for Bush in 1988 — and have been key to Republican victories ever since. They attack “wokeness” nonstop and issue ominous warnings about “critical race theory,” which some observers have argued is simply a 21st-century rehash of the Horton attacks.

These cultural issues resonate with the new base of the GOP, even as these voters don’t necessarily support traditional Republican economic policies like cutting taxes for the wealthy and slashing government spending. Notably, older blue-collar voters are heavily reliant on programs like Social Security and Medicare. Hence, Trump has attacked DeSantis from the left for his past support of changing these programs.

Advertisement

Yet, while harsh rhetoric on cultural issues may prove beneficial in the primary, there is some question as to whether it’ll still work in the general election. The GOP has only won the popular vote once since 1988, and its 2024 nominee will probably not even try to win a majority. That’s because this kind of rhetoric appeals to a shrinking segment of the electorate and has contributed to the political polarization in the country. While Trump proved in 2016 that Republicans could capture the presidency with a minority of the popular vote, the GOP may have drawn the wrong lessons from Bush’s 1988 campaign. Slash-and-burn cultural politics appeal to conservative populists but can backfire because they are deeply divisive. A kinder, gentler GOP had far broader appeal.

GiftOutline Gift Article