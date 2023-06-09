Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite months of protest and hours of public comments, Atlanta’s City Council voted Tuesday to fund a project dubbed “Cop City,” a police training camp that will be carved out of the Weelaunee Forest. In the face of a diverse community overwhelmingly against the project, council member Michael Julian Bond invoked his father, civil rights legend Julian Bond, in his justification for voting yes. Strikingly, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has also defended Cop City by noting that it will offer training in “civil rights history.”

Activists have pledged to continue their drive to stop Cop City even as repressive measures are being used to intimidate and deter them — from the use of a domestic terrorism law that has been invoked to charge protesters, to the police shooting that left Manuel ‘Tortuguita” Teran dead, to the targeting of bail funds.

Last week Atlanta police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three activists, Marlon Kautz, Adele Maclean and Savanna Patterson, each of them from the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, a nonprofit that for seven years has provided jail support and bail money for people arrested for protesting. The arrests of these advocates for the Fund sent chills down the spines of civil libertarians, lawyers and activists.

Some Georgia politicians are all too happy to tout the civil rights movement’s legacy even as they embrace Cop City and accept the repressive measures of its boosters. But this very history shows that such measures to criminalize activists are not new. In the 1960s and 1970s, threatened by the growing influence of civil rights and Black Power activists, law enforcement and other officials targeted them — subjecting them to surveillance, wanton arrests, spurious prosecutions and high bails to diminish their efforts. Collecting money for bail became a necessary practice of solidarity and movement-building in the face of these repressive tactics. To look at the history of the Black freedom struggle through the lens of bail is thus to recognize a long history of state action to paint activists as dangerous and to thwart them through criminal prosecution.

While bail funds are often cast as a new tactic of the Black Lives Matter era, they have long been key to the defense against the criminalization of dissent and necessary for building movement solidarity and commitment.

In 1960, sit-ins swept the South in a mass push to end segregation at lunch counters and other eateries. Many who participated were arrested. A broad range of supporters, including local business owners, activists’ parents and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), pooled money to bail out hundreds of jailed protesters.

In 1961, Freedom Riders tested a Supreme Court ruling outlawing discrimination in interstate travel facilities, taking bus trips to the South. Some were arrested for attempting to use White facilities. When no bail bonds company in Mississippi would put up the money to bail them out, the NAACP, the Congress of Racial Equality and Harry Belafonte raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to free hundreds of activists. Two years later, Belafonte hosted a fundraiser in his New York apartment ahead of a major new offensive in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s Birmingham campaign. They raised nearly a half-million dollars ($4.5 million today) to ensure that young people committed to continuing the marches could be bailed out when they were arrested.

And in 1964, as the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) led the mammoth Mississippi Summer Project (more widely known as Freedom Summer), there were so many arrests, most spurious, that movement volunteers had to be diverted from community organizing to bail fundraising.

Activists raised bail funds amid hostility. Today the civil rights movement is remembered in a golden hue, but at the time, a majority of the public did not support civil rights efforts. And officials and the media portrayed them as crazy, dangerous, extreme and criminal.

The Northern Student Movement’s work in Detroit was a case in point. NSM was SNCC’s sister organization challenging northern segregation. In 1964, Detroit NSM started the Adult Community Movement for Equality (ACME), which conducted community research on police abuses and organized pickets at police precincts. Detroit police officers responded with raids on the ACME office, wanton ticketing and arrests.

In 1965, ACME joined a local boycott to protest a store whose White owner had shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man, John Christian. With strong ties to the police department, the store owner escaped murder charges. ACME, NSM and other groups organized a boycott that closed the store and challenged the prosecutor’s decision not to bring charges.

In response, the prosecutor issued arrest warrants for 38 boycott participants on conspiracy charges. Probably never meant to stick, the arrests aimed to dampen the boycott by demonizing activists and discrediting their criticisms. High bails were set — and activists had to fundraise to keep their comrades out of jail.

The height of the Black Power movement saw even more sweeping attempts by law enforcement agencies to delegitimize activists, most notably through local Red Squads and the FBI’s COINTELPRO (Counter-Intelligence Program). Systematic surveillance and infiltration by police of groups like SNCC, the Black Panther Party and the Republic of New Afrika led to thousands of arrests. Though scores didn’t result in convictions, others did — and all effectively diverted organizational resources and contributed to a public sense that these groups were dangerous. Indictments worked to scare the public as well as send activists and supporters scrambling to pool financial resources , post bail and mount legal defenses.

In 1967, as urban uprisings exploded around the country, state officials and police frequently and without evidence blamed high-profile leaders like SNCC chairman H. Rap Brown (later, Jamil Al-Amin) for instigating the rebellions. Fearing these leaders’ growing popularity and the resonance of their messages, law enforcement aimed to paint them as inciters of violence and terror. (The parallel to activists in Atlanta facing domestic terrorism charges is stark.)

In Brown’s case, for instance, the FBI secretly sought to “neutralize” him by helping to frame him for starting the 1967 “riots” in Cambridge, Md. The Department of Justice charged him with unlawfully inciting a riot. A judge set his bail at $25,000, roughly a quarter-million dollars in today’s money, and bail bonds companies refused to post such a hefty sum. His legal team organized speaking tours and ad hoc groups to fundraise for his extraordinarily high bail.

These and countless other examples highlight how often the state has used arrests and cash bail to thwart movements. The history of the Black freedom struggle shows that, even when the state doesn’t win the cases it brings against activists, it can still derail them, diverting their attention to the immediate need for bail and undermining their longer term goals. Winning a criminal conviction may be entirely beside the point if, through criminalizing dissent, the state can delegitimize activists’ work in the public eye, dampen the support they receive and create a second front — raising bail and mounting a defense — on which activists must fight.

Monday’s marathon council meeting in Atlanta shows that Cop City protesters have worked through the available “proper channels” and, yet, their opposition has still not been heeded. In the face of hundreds of impassioned public comments against the facility, Atlanta’s city council plowed forward.

Atlanta’s political leaders continue to wrap themselves in the legacy of the civil rights movement to legitimize their backing of Cop City as moral and necessary. They paint today’s activists as dangerous and unreasonable even when they wait for hours to give public testimony and not like the good old days of Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks (even though King, Parks and their comrades were cast as dangerous and unreasonable extremists, just like Cop City activists).

These politicians all celebrated Belafonte’s courageous activism when he died in late April but Belafonte stood with today’s young activists. In 2013, he journeyed to Florida to support the Dream Defenders, a Black Lives Matter group, sitting-in in Florida’s capitol building in the wake of George Zimmerman’s acquittal. “I’m here to tell you,” Belafonte told them, “that those of us who have been in this struggle for over a century are delighted, happy to be part of this moment.” Today, it is the Cop City protesters who carry the civil rights movement’s torch. Like civil rights and Black Power activists, they know that bailing out their comrades is an act of solidarity against the criminalization of their collective dissent and undermining of their growing movement.

