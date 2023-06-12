Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The age of climate trials starts now. June 12 is the first day of the first trial in U.S. history concerning the government’s responsibility for perpetuating climate change. In a Helena, Mont., courtroom, 16 young people are squaring off against state officials. At issue is whether the state’s affirmative actions to authorize, permit and encourage fossil fuel extraction have harmed young people to such an extent that Montana has violated rights guaranteed to them in the state’s constitution — including their “right to a clean and healthful environment.”

But this isn’t just happening in Montana. In a few months, a second climate suit based on environmental rights contained in a state constitution will go to trial in Hawaii. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court just opened the door to trials possibly proceeding in several long-running climate cases in which cities and states have sued oil companies — a decision some advocates have said is “like a dam breaking.”

When did oil companies first learn that their business model was imperiling civilization? What did the state know, and when? What did the framers of the Montana constitution intend? Historians have filed explanatory briefs, and attorneys have quoted archival documents to help answer these questions. But few have noted that this very model of change — a lawsuit, a trial, advocates suing the state to vindicate their right to the natural world and a livable future — is the product of a history spanning more than 50 years.

In the spring of 1966, a young attorney named Victor Yannacone sued Suffolk County, N.Y., to try to stop it from spraying the pesticide DDT. Foreshadowing modern climate cases, he brought suit “on behalf of all of the people of the United States, not only of this generation, but of those generations yet unborn.” He claimed that the county’s spraying of deadly chemicals violated rights contained in the U.S. Constitution.

Yannacone also invoked the public trust doctrine, an ancient legal principle stating that the government holds natural resources “in trust” for the public. While the public trust doctrine is the foundation of many climate cases today, back in the 1960s it was mainly thought to protect riverbeds. Yet legal academics — especially a young professor at the University of Michigan named Joseph Sax — were beginning to rethink the doctrine in far broader terms, expanding the range of resources it could protect.

From the start, many environmental attorneys believed that the courts — and specifically trial courts — provided their best chance to maximize and legitimize the gains of the environmental movement. Speaking to the judge, Yannacone noted, “You represent the testing of these experts in a cauldron where their testimony is measured not in their own language but in the language of the law.” In a courtroom, Sax added, testifying as an expert at a different hearing, “each interested group has an opportunity to set forth on an equal basis its evidence.”

Procedural hurdles kept the New York suit out of court, but Yannacone and a coterie of attorneys, activists and academics started filing similar suits invoking the public trust doctrine and the people’s right to a clean environment — from Michigan to Colorado to Arkansas. Few of these cases made it to trial, but in Wisconsin, Yannacone turned an administrative hearing to determine whether DDT was a pollutant into a headline-generating show trial. The hearing led the state to ban the pesticide in 1970. It also laid out the evidence for all to see.

These lawsuits emerged in tandem with more confrontational forms of environmental activism. In Missoula, Mont. — where unchecked air pollution was a fact of life and childhood asthma a common affliction — a group of women founded GASP, or Gals Against the Smog and Pollution. GASP picketed a pulp mill owned by the Hoerner Waldorf Corporation, a notorious polluter.

When meetings, teach-ins and petitions failed to improve air quality, GASP partnered with Yannacone to sue Hoerner Waldorf, claiming that the company violated “their constitutional rights to a clean environment.” In 1970, a federal judge dismissed the suit, foreclosing the possibility of a trial. The judge signaled, however, an openness to recognizing a constitutional right to a healthy environment. This led the Environmental Defense Fund to conclude: “The case may represent from that standpoint alone a breakthrough.”

Still, attorneys and activists recognized that existing laws were insufficient to secure victories in — or even access to — courts. They contacted to Sax to draft a “model law” empowering any person to bring suit to remedy any environmental harm in a court of law. Following fierce lobbying from students and union members, Michigan enacted the law in 1970, and almost a dozen other states followed in the years to come. A similar bill nearly passed in Montana in 1971, but industry interests lobbied hard and defeated it.

Nonetheless, Montana was one of six states at the time to insert a right to a clean and healthy environment into their state constitutions — the provisions at the heart of many modern climate cases. At the 1972 convention to revise Montana’s constitution, delegates — including some from GASP — excitedly invoked the other laws and amendments passing all across the country, recognizing that their efforts were part of a national movement.

In the decades to come, attorneys brought hundreds of suits under the new laws and amendments. They halted drilling and saved wetlands. When one case to stop a dam went to trial, Sax relished “officials — high and low — called to the witness stand to defend their action.” Meanwhile, environmentalists filed creative public trust lawsuits all across the country, expanding the ancient doctrine to protect lakes and beaches and wildlife.

In the early 2000s, amid alarming revelations about the threat of climate change, legal academics began considering whether the public trust doctrine or environmental rights could give ordinary people a way to stop or slow the extraction of fossil fuels. Inspired by this thinking — and building on international precedent — lawyers, led by a new organization called Our Children’s Trust, started bringing suit in every state. They argued that the public trust or constitutional rights create an affirmative governmental duty to preserve a livable climate for future generations.

In 2011, attorneys, including the founder of Our Children’s Trust, Julia Olson, filed suit in federal court on behalf of a group of young people. Sax, in one of his last public acts before his death, filed a brief in support of their efforts. A similar youth-led climate suit, Juliana v. United States, attracted international attention after being filed in 2015, and, although a federal court dismissed it on technical grounds, attorneys recently notched a victory in their quest to bring an amended version forward to trial. In 2020, Our Children’s Trust and other groups filed suit in Montana.

Though it is too soon to predict the outcome of any of the contemporary lawsuits, the trials could have significant ramifications. One of the Montana plaintiffs’ attorneys recently predicted that a win could lead to a “cascade of legal victories around the country.” A win would result in a declaration that extraction-as-usual is unconstitutional, putting tremendous pressure on state officials to alter laws and serving as a model and a beacon to other states.

Even if it does not succeed, this trial promises to be an unprecedented public forum at which advocates and activists can force the state to reckon with its complicity in perpetuating climate catastrophe. It will put the issue before a judge, as well as before the court of public opinion.

There’s a straight line connecting the anti-pollution lawsuits of the 1960s to the environmental rights laws of the 1970s to today’s trial. The right to a clean and healthful environment is the product of activists and attorneys striving for the freedom to drink unsoiled water, to reside on dry land and to breathe clean air. The court in Helena cannot fully understand the argument youth plaintiffs are making without considering this history.

