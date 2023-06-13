Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The nation is embroiled in a fierce debate over diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in public schools. So far in 2023, 35 bills to ban DEI in state university systems have been introduced in 20 state legislatures, often accompanied by proposals to ban the same programs in K-12 schools. The governors of Florida and North Dakota have signed these bans into state law, with many more copycat bills pending final approval or working their way through state legislatures.

Following the civil rights movements of the 1960s, educators and social justice leaders devised programs to diversify K-12 and higher education and make them more accessible to historically disenfranchised groups, while enhancing classroom content for all students. But throughout the intervening decades, conservative think tanks have consistently called DEI initiatives nothing more than reverse discrimination. The Claremont Institute, for example, calls DEI “radical” and contrary to “our civilization’s principles.” Heather Mac Donald, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, describes DEI as “the nemesis of the Enlightenment ideal of knowledge.”

But the case of Anthony Benezet (1713-1784), a Quaker schoolteacher and abolitionist in 18th-century Philadelphia, rebuts the idea that DEI measures in schools are antithetical to the egalitarian ideals and Enlightenment values upon which America was founded.

Benezet is well-known to historians of Quakerism and abolitionism. Yet his work, and the pivotal role of teaching within it, deserves greater prominence in contemporary debates over education.

Benezet did not use the present-day language of diversity, equity and inclusion, but the spirit of that language was essential to his vision of education. Benezet’s educational philosophy and today’s DEI programs share the belief that all students should enjoy equal access to education as a means of addressing past inequalities while enriching student learning.

Benezet was born to a French Huguenot family, which immigrated first to London and later to Philadelphia in 1731, when he was 18. He joined the Society of Friends, or Quakers, as a teenager and went on to play a “pivotal role in disseminating Pennsylvanian Quaker antislavery to a wider and ecumenical audience.”

Benezet first became a schoolteacher at the Germantown Academy in 1739 and later joined the storied Friends’ English Public School — eventually renamed the William Penn Charter School — where he rejected authoritarian approaches, including harsh discipline and physical punishments, common in schools at the time. Instead, Benezet took up an unconventional philosophy for that era by treating students with kindness and adapting his teaching methods to their personalities and interests. His teaching innovations included modernizing curriculums to accommodate how different children learn and make education “serve more effectively the needs of growing children and a changing society.”

For Benezet, education was a form of social justice. He intended his teachings to prove “that the notion entertained by some, that blacks are inferior in their capacities, is a vulgar prejudice.” At a time when schooling was often reserved for children in privileged classes, historian Nancy Slocum Hornick said, “Benezet believed that the instruction of all children was the proper concern of the state in its best interests.”

As early as 1750, Benezet taught evening classes to enslaved children in his home. In 1754, Benezet founded the first secondary school for girls in America, in an era when girls and women enjoyed few liberties and were typically educated only for domestic life. In 1770, he persuaded the Quakers to establish the first free day school for “African children, slave and free” in Philadelphia. A century before the spread of publicly supported education, Benezet advocated for universal schooling for all children and improved teaching methods for deaf students.

Benezet’s 18th-century commitment to principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom was consistent with important aspects of Enlightenment thought. He consulted philosophers from the school of moral sentiments, such as Francis Hutcheson and Montesquieu to argue that racism and slavery were inconsistent with modern theories of rights and liberty.

Benezet’s abolitionism and his teaching methods fit hand to glove. He conducted exhaustive empirical research on transatlantic slavery and educated himself in African cultures. Benezet published his findings in “A Short Account of That Part of Africa Inhabited by the Negroes” (1762), “Some Historical Account of Guinea” (1771) and other works. Enabling Black children to succeed in school was part of his larger effort to disprove beliefs in the intellectual inferiority of Africans, which were frequently cited to justify their enslavement.

Benezet’s exacting research also refuted rationalizations for modern slavery among seemingly educated and scientifically knowledgeable classes. He successfully persuaded Philadelphia luminaries like Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush to either reconsider racist ideas or more fully support the anti-slavery movement. They were only two of many leaders whom Benezet petitioned before 1776 to “lay the iniquity & dreadful consequence of the Slave Trade before the Parliament, desiring a stop may be put to it.”

In turn, historian Maurice Jackson writes, Benezet became “the leading Quaker voice against slavery” in the 1770s and, eventually, “the leading crusader and theorist against the ‘peculiar institution’ in the Western world.” His writings were read widely by antislavery groups in England, France and Africa.

Benezet’s efforts to educate the public on race and slavery through more diverse forms of knowledge paralleled his desire to make classroom instruction more diverse and inclusive. His argument that “there cannot be in nature, there is not in all history an instance in which every right of man is more flagrantly violated” rested on widely assorted evidence and cultural perspectives: literature on African cultures, eyewitness accounts of transatlantic slavery, historical accounts of global slavery, Western moral philosophy and more.

For Benezet, slavery was antithetical to the best version of what an independent and culturally diverse America could be. While many leaders and intellectuals in the former colonies thought of independence as freedom from England, Benezet believed the revolution was “as much about the rights and freedoms of the enslaved Africans.” Americans striving for “religious as well as civil liberty” themselves, he said, undermine their own cause by keeping “their Fellow-Inhabitants in such grievous circumstances” and “deprived of their liberty.”

Then, as now, education was a gateway to membership in society. Teaching Black students, including children of enslaved people, allowed Benezet to argue that the egalitarian values of the Enlightenment and the American founding should extend to all disempowered groups in America, including enslaved Africans. His educational philosophy was based on an idea that has never been fully realized in U.S. society but remains as relevant as ever: A diverse and egalitarian system of education is indispensable to a modern and free people.

Of course, ingrained racism and slaveholding in the new republic — even among some Quakers — persisted, despite Benezet’s efforts to empower all students through more diverse, equitable and inclusive systems of education. Pundits, politicians and think tanks today claim that their resistance to DEI in schools is forward-thinking, even innovative. But the spirit of that resistance lived in Benezet’s time.

Present-day objections to DEI programs also seem parochial and unimaginative compared with Benezet’s teachings and writings on education. His expansive vision of egalitarian education suggests that diversity, equity and inclusion are not artificial additions to an educational bureaucracy, as present-day opponents contend. They are the essence of what education — informed by the best versions of early American ideals and Enlightenment values — can be.

