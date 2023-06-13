Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On April 21, President Biden signed an executive order addressing domestic toxic pollution and climate vulnerabilities that disproportionately burden low-income communities and communities of color. This is an overdue step toward confronting “long-standing environmental injustices and inequities” domestically, though much work remains to be done. Even as the U.S. government gradually begins to address some aspects of severe environmental injustice within the United States, it has delayed recognition of similar health and environmental damage caused by toxins used during the Iraq and Vietnam wars.

The United States used depleted uranium in Iraq in 1991 and 2003, burn pits from at least the 2003 invasion onward and white phosphorus in 2004. Iraqi civilians have high rates of cancer, and infants are born with birth defects that are often fatal, including anencephaly (underdeveloped brain and incomplete skull), hydrocephalus (fluid on the brain with a swollen head) and paralyzed limbs. U.S. veterans have also suffered from these toxins — with numerous cancers and lung conditions linked to burn pits. They are finally receiving health care and compensation after the 2022 passage of the Pact Act. But no comparable measures have been extended to Iraqi civilians.

The aftermath of the Vietnam War indicates that ignoring this destruction wrought by the United States will worsen instability and further degrade health and environmental conditions in Iraq, leaving civilians without lifesaving care. Inaction also discredits the United States’ foreign policy. The Vietnam case indicates that not acting could have serious regional implications, particularly given the Biden administration’s stated commitment to “cooperation with Middle East partners,” including Iraq, as well as broader international ramifications in high-stakes arenas such as climate negotiations.

During the Vietnam War, the United States deployed Agent Orange, the dioxin-containing herbicide, to destroy jungles that provided cover and food for the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese forces. From 1962 to 1971, the United States sprayed approximately 20 million gallons of herbicides.

In the years after the war, it became clear that Agent Orange had destructive health impacts on U.S. veterans and civilians in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. Veterans were suffering from rashes and cancer, and having children with birth defects. Beginning in 1977, they began filing claims with what is now the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

During the 1970s and 1980s, however, the U.S. government dismissed these claims. Only in 1991 did that change when Congress passed the Agent Orange Act, which recognized that diseases like soft-tissue sarcoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma could result from dioxin exposure.

Yet, even as recognition of the conditions afflicting veterans improved, the United States denied the need to clean up Vietnam or address the health problems facing Vietnamese civilians.

Delaying such a cleanup allowed dioxin to spread in the soil for decades — which is particularly problematic because this compound can remain toxic and dangerous for a full century in soil.

This delay also harmed the United States’ relationship with Vietnam. Agent Orange was what author and journalist George Black calls “a political third rail,” even after the two countries restored diplomatic relations in 1995. “American diplomats were forbidden even to utter the words” Agent Orange and, as Black notes, the U.S. government deemed Vietnamese reports about the herbicides’ damaging effects on human health “propaganda.”

This became the last barrier to fully restoring relations between the two countries.

By 1995, 71 percent of Americans said the war had been a mistake, indicating a public desire to move forward.

But Agent Orange hampered these efforts — despite potential geopolitical benefits to an alliance between the two nations.

In 2006, the United States shifted its approach to Agent Orange. President George W. Bush, dealing with abysmal second-term approval ratings and facing an erosion of U.S. credibility domestically and abroad due to the Iraq War, met with President Nguyen Minh Triet in Vietnam. A joint statement said that “further joint efforts to address the environmental contamination near former dioxin storage sites would make a valuable contribution” to the U.S.-Vietnam relationship. This was the first time, noted the former director of the Ford Foundation’s Agent Orange Program, Charles Bailey, that a U.S. president acknowledged the need to address unresolved dioxin contamination.

Despite this recognition and some funding for environmental remediation and people with disabilities, the cleanup in Vietnam remains unfinished. In 2019, the United States started cleaning Bien Hoa Air Base, the largest remaining dioxin-contaminated site in Vietnam. The expected U.S. contribution for the Bien Hoa cleanup is $300 million. Even so, while the United States deployed herbicides in 44 provinces in Vietnam, it has continued to resist fully remediating the effects of dioxin and, as Black notes, humanitarian aid for dioxin-related disabilities has only reached eight of these provinces.

Dioxin may also have epigenetic effects — meaning it can affect not only the person exposed, but can alter gene expression and impact the descendants of those exposed decades ago.

Andrew Wells-Dang of the U.S. Institute of Peace said the Vietnam Red Cross estimates that there are “at least 150,000 children born after the war with serious birth defects.” Most require round-the-clock care.

Dioxin left in the soil for decades has made its way into the food chain, contaminating plants and animals like fish, which are then consumed by humans. Once in the body, dioxin accumulates in the liver and in breast milk. That means that dioxin in breast milk remains a potential source of poisoning for infants in 2023.

Even as the United States finally began taking steps to clean up Vietnam, it began the cycle anew in Iraq, where the Bush administration aggressively waged a war.

U.S.-led coalition forces used more than 300,000 rounds of depleted uranium (DU) in Iraq. This built on more than 780,000 such rounds deployed during the 1991 Gulf War. As explained by VA, “DU is a potential health hazard if it enters the body, such as through embedded fragments, contaminated wounds, and inhalation or ingestion.” DU can even penetrate armored vehicles. The U.S. military also used white phosphorus as an incendiary weapon in Fallujah in 2004.

Additionally, the United States widely used burn pits — open pits of waste, sometimes as large as football fields, for burning weapons, chemicals, plastics and medical waste, typically using jet fuel — in Iraq until at least 2010. Many of these pits were operated by private contractors, but in 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that, like the U.S. military, they have legal immunity that protects them from potential lawsuits.

In a positive turn for veterans, the 2022 Pact Act allocated $280 billion for 3.5 million veterans sickened by toxins including burn pits in Iraq and other countries, and expanded existing coverage for Vietnam veterans, too.

Biden, who identifies burn pits as the cause of his son Beau’s fatal brain cancer, portrays the Pact Act as a victory. Before the Pact Act, VA denied approximately 78 percent of veterans’ burn-pit-related claims. The new law, however, provides “presumptive” benefits for many conditions, removing the burden of proof.

Nearly 85 percent of claims are now being approved. This could result in lifesaving care for veterans whose health care may otherwise have been denied.

Yet, as with Vietnam, the United States has once again moved to confront the health ramifications of its actions during war for American veterans without moving to address many of the same problems affecting Iraqi civilians.

Since 2004, Iraqi doctors have noted a dramatic rise in birth defects in Fallujah. Samira Alani, a Fallujah General Hospital pediatrician, observed, “There are not even medical terms to describe some of these conditions because we’ve never seen them until now.” A 2019 study in the journal Environmental Pollution found that residential proximity to the United States’ Tallil Air Base, near Nasiriyah, was associated with increased likelihood of congenital anomalies.

The unwillingness to address these ramifications allows war toxins to continue to destroy Iraqis’ health.

Furthermore, refusal to address this crisis discredits U.S. foreign policy and diminishes Biden’s potential to appeal to young voters who are demanding governmental commitments to environmental justice.

In the devastating aftermath of the Iraq War, the United States has shifted away from the role of occupier and attempted to become a “strategic partner,” invested in preventing Russia and China from displacing U.S. power in the Middle East. But no U.S.-Iraq relationship can be sustained without acknowledging and addressing the war’s dire consequences.

Inaction also degrades U.S. credibility on global environmental policymaking. Following the “loss and damage” agreement at the November 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP27), climate disaster compensation for developing countries was brought to the world’s attention. This means developed countries are increasingly expected to provide funding to address environmental harms inflicted on developing countries. Ignoring the health and environmental consequences of the Iraq War puts the United States out of step with this new international norm, and calls into question its commitment to combating environmental harms.

The implications are clear: Health care and compensation could help Iraqis suffering from illnesses linked to war toxins in the short term and reduce acceleration of the war’s catastrophic health and environmental consequences in the long term. Moreover, failure to address these consequences will discredit U.S. policymaking on environmental justice domestically and internationally for decades to come.

