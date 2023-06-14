Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over the past decade, the idea of a basic income has grown an increasingly loyal constituency among Silicon Valley billionaires. From Facebook’s ex-CEO Chris Hughes, whose Economic Security Project has funded pilots in several U.S. cities, to ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s endorsement of the NGO GiveDirectly’s work in Kenya, tech barons have donated millions for such programs around the globe.

Its attraction for tech seems intuitive. Cash transfers’ anti-bureaucratic ethos offered the perfect way to address poverty without reviving the postwar welfare state. As Mark Zuckerberg argued, the proposal should be defended through “the conservative principles of a restricted government, rather than progressive ideas of an expanded social safety net.” In a world mediated by apps and cryptocurrencies, tech philanthropists have tended to reject expert-driven and state-centered solutions to poverty. Instead, they have embraced a deceptively simple yet radical solution: simply giving money to the poor.

But such a proposal itself has a rather mixed record. A recent study following the economic crash during the pandemic showed that $2,000 checks helped people in the short term; they were able to pay bills and buy food and fuel. But such direct payments did not translate into significant health or psychological well-being or into poverty reduction. More radical proposals of a monthly basic income might have a stronger impact, but they immediately raise the problem of their cost for governments.

The Global South seems to tell a slightly different story, however. Countries like Brazil and South Africa have substantially reduced poverty over the past 20 years by expanding their cash transfer programs. In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s program Bolsa Familia, which has provided conditional monetary aid to more than 20 million families, helped to cut extreme poverty by almost 60 percent. South Africa went through a similar transition after the fall of apartheid. While in 1994, only 2.4 million households received cash grants, 20 years later, more than half were covered by monetary transfers.

But even these apparent success stories have their limits. By focusing on increasing the spending power of the poor rather than on transforming the economies in which they live, the “cash transfer revolution” has expanded the grip of the market on the globe rather than curtailing it. And by doing so, it has displaced more ambitious projects of development to address poverty by creating better jobs and providing public education, free health care or proper sanitary infrastructures.

Until the late 1970s, post-colonial leaders didn’t prioritize poverty reduction directly. Instead, they focused on economic growth through state-led industrialization. “The poor nations cannot overcome their poverty,” Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere claimed in front of an American audience at Howard University in 1977, “without industrialization.” In India, Jawaharlal Nehru had famously argued in “The Discovery of India” that “the rapid industrialization of India is essential to relieve the pressure on land, to combat poverty and raise standards of living.”

It was clear for these leaders that without a strong state to manufacture capital goods domestically, the Global South would never catch up with more developed nations, and this undermined the ability to deliver welfare programs. Economists saw poverty as the product of the unequal trade relations between the North and the South rather than just about internal deficiencies of the countries themselves.

From the end of the 1970s onward, however, and under the impetus of the World Bank, the issue of poverty was gradually separated from these global power relations. Established in 1944 after the Bretton Woods conference, the World Bank had been for decades a conservative institution, lending mostly to nations with sound infrastructure investments. Then, in the 1970s, its new president, Robert McNamara, sought to reorient the institution toward poverty alleviation. But depicting the poor as victims — as if they were the outcome of some random natural disaster — McNamara also discouraged more ambitious plans aimed at transforming the distribution of resources between nations.

As the debt crisis in the Global South was mounting, the World Bank’s Structural Adjustment Programs of the 1980s marked a final break with past strategies by embracing more market-based solutions and fiscal discipline. But for many countries, the medicine was harsh. It implied notably drastic cuts in public spending, privatization of public assets, the reduction of wages and, above all, liberalizing trade. In Mexico, the result was devastating. Per capita income fell, real wages collapsed by more than 40 percent, and poverty skyrocketed from 23.5 percent to 38.9 percent. The development community soon referred to this period as the “lost decade.”

In this context, cash transfers slowly emerged as an attractive alternative to both state-led industrialization and public services. In Mexico, the Progresa program launched in 1997 and replaced price controls and food subsidies with an array of direct payments to roughly a third of the country’s households. The program, mostly designed by the Mexican economist Santiago Levy, was a market-friendly form of welfare; it could guarantee a floor of income without jeopardizing the neoliberal changes of the preceding decade that had been designed to open the country to international trade and reduce the role of the state in the economy.

By the early 1990s, nearly all Latin America and over 30 sub-Saharan African countries had undergone such harsh neoliberal changes — along with an extension of their cash transfers. In this context, basic income experiments proliferated in countries such as Namibia, Kenya and Uganda, in part funded by Silicon Valley-sponsored NGOs like GiveDirectly.

By the end of the 2000s, the idea found its way into international institutions such as the U.N. International Monetary Fund, the International Labor Organization and the World Bank. Its takeoff proved so spectacular that in July 2020, at the annual Nelson Mandela Lecture, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres promoted basic income as part of “a new social contract for a new era.”

And so, the rise of cash transfers promoted by Silicon Valley think tanks hardly meant the abandonment of neoliberalism, but rather its extension. It promoted “development without development,” a vision of welfare in which individual betterment is disconnected from the transformation of the global division of labor or the expansion of public services in those countries. Along the way, our very definition of development underwent an indelible change. Struggling against poverty means establishing a global floor below which no one is supposed to fall rather than a collective enterprise to build a fairer globalization.

