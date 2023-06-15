Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Conservative state legislatures throughout the country are enacting restrictions or outright bans on drag shows. Critics have justified these restrictions by likening drag performances to pornography or prostitution, maintaining that they appeal to a “prurient interest” and effectively “groom” children for abuse. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Such fears about transgressive dress — especially attire that challenges gender norms — are not new. Instead, history shows that not only have they prompted discriminatory laws, but they have also fueled violence.

Nowhere was that clearer than 80 years ago this month, when the Zoot Suit Riots erupted in Los Angeles. For about 10 days, beginning on June 3, 1943, White servicemen and civilians terrorized people of color across the city. In particular, rioters targeted Mexican Americans dressed in the distinctive zoot suit style of fashion. When rioters apprehended their prey, they beat them, stripped them of their zoot suits and sometimes sheared their hair. Then the police jailed the rioters’ victims. The riots ended only after military leaders confined servicemen to their barracks. Although it was evident that the servicemen had been the perpetrators, city leaders debated outlawing the zoot suit.

Advertisement

While the riots are typically recalled for the racism at their core, they also demonstrate that stereotypes based on clothing and physical appearance — especially those tied to gender norms — can stoke hatred and facilitate state-sanctioned violence.

The zoot suit originated in the late 1930s with young Black jazz aficionados in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Before he became Malcolm X, Malcolm Little, for example, wore a zoot suit as he morphed from country bumpkin to big-city hustler in Harlem in the early 1940s. Inspired by the English “drape,” a silhouette popularized by Edward III, the masculine version of the zoot suit consisted of a long, broad-shouldered “fingertip” coat that was cinched at the waist and a pair of billowing trousers that tapered at the ankle. The fingertip coat, a cardigan sweater and a short, pleated skirt comprised the lesser-known feminine version of the zoot look. Some women also wore the masculine ensemble.

By the early 1940s, the zoot look was popular among working-class youths throughout the United States. In Los Angeles, it came to be associated with young Mexican American men and women known as pachucos and pachucas.

Advertisement

In 1942, pachucos and pachucas came to Angelenos’ attention with the Sleepy Lagoon incident, during which 22 young men — all but one of whom were of Mexican descent — were tried and convicted of conspiracy to murder. Ten girls and young women ranging in age from 13 to 21 were held as witnesses. These youths weren’t gang members, nor did all of them wear the zoot look. Still, law enforcement rounded up hundreds of young Mexican Americans and asserted that the zoot suit was the uniform of the gangster.

This racial profiling helped set the stage for the Zoot Suit Riots.

World War II was a period not only of enforced conformity, but rationing. In March 1942, the U.S. War Production Board mandated a reduction in the use of fabric in the manufacture of men’s and women’s clothing. An exaggeration of the sober men’s business suit, the zoot suit flew in the face of this order and became a sign of generational difference, conspicuous consumption and anti-Americanism. Its association with people of color rendered it all the more foreign.

Advertisement

In a segregated city like Los Angeles, Mexican Americans were supposed to remain poor, humble and on the margins, if seen at all. When worn by a young person of color with enough disposable income to spend $80 ($1,378.92 in 2023 dollars) on an outfit, the flamboyant zoot suit defied the racial status quo.

But the riots weren’t motivated only by racism and misguided patriotism. Anti-zoot hysteria also was fueled by fears of nonnormative gender and sexuality. Mexican American zooters were vilified as violent, anti-American and sexually deviant. With their high bouffants, dark lips and short skirts, pachucas were considered monstrously feminine, while those who wore “el tacuche,” as the masculine ensemble was known in pachuco slang, were pathologized as dangerously masculine. For women, wearing a zoot suit seemed even more transgressive and alarming because the look emerged when women were challenging gender norms in unprecedented numbers by entering the workforce to fill jobs left by men fighting World War II. Challenging gender norms through dress was so suspicious and subversive that women who cross-dressed or failed to appear feminine enough in public could even be arrested for the crime of male impersonation.

According to their critics — which included prosecutors, newspaper publishers and academics — male zooters needed to pay more attention to sports and academics, acceptable concerns for young men, and less attention to their hair and clothes, things women and girls were supposed to care about.

Advertisement

Both racial and gender relations therefore underlie the Zoot Suit Riots. Accusations that pachucos had harassed and raped sailors’ wives and girlfriends helped spark them. The violence erupted primarily in downtown Los Angeles, Chinatown, Chavez Ravine (a neighborhood north of downtown, where Dodger Stadium now stands), East Los Angeles and Watts, all neighborhoods with a high concentration of Mexican Americans.

The riots were marked by clashes between White servicemen and men of color, especially pachucos. Rampaging servicemen, some accompanied by civilians, stopped and boarded streetcars and burst into businesses and private homes in search of zooters. When they apprehended zooters, they beat and “unpantsed” them and sometimes cut their hair. By slashing fingertip coats, pompadours and ducktails, the rioters effectively destroyed signs of generational and racial difference and gender nonconformity. When they couldn’t find zooters, they attacked people of color, regardless of their age or attire.

Nearly 80 years after the Zoot Suit Riots, on May 16, 2023, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors finally denounced them and pledged to fight racial discrimination.

Advertisement

Yet, the riots weren’t just about racial discrimination. They were also about gender norms, fears that transgressive dress signified sinister intent and the sense that people who challenged such norms with their clothing were dangerous. These sentiments persist today.

Like the Zoot Suit Riots, recent anti-drag measures attempt to police gender in public spaces. They, too, are driven by fears that transgressive dress signals malicious intent and that people who challenge gender norms with their attire are dangerous. As in 1940s Los Angeles, scrutiny of the clothing worn by people of color or those defying gender norms can lead to anything from confrontations with police — as witnessed through tactics like stop-and-frisk and anti-gang dress codes — to discriminatory laws, like drag bans, and even violence.

The Zoot Suit Riots indicate that just as the state-sanctioned violence in 1943 victimized not only zooters, but all people of color, today’s drag bans and stereotyping of clothing will more broadly threaten the safety of trans and LGBTQ people, not just drag performers.

The history of the riots reminds us why stereotypes tied to clothing — especially when coupled with fears of transgressing gender and sexual norms — are dangerous and do more harm than good.

Gift this article Gift Article