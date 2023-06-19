Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Predictions have been rife that large language models (LLMs), and especially the most recent manifestation, ChatGPT, will bring about a “revolution” in skilled white-collar work and eliminate the need for educated workers. Last week, Time magazine (itself staffed mainly by educated, white-collar workers) called it “The End of Humanity.” Somewhat less breathlessly, Goldman Sachs recently announced that artificial intelligence appeared poised to eliminate one out of every four jobs, especially white-collar work, while the White House issued a report late last year sounding a similar alarm. The Washington Post has reported that for some writers, ChatGPT is already endangering their careers.

But what employers are doing to jobs with ChatGPT and other forms of AI is far from new, and that’s precisely the problem. For the better part of a century, managers have deployed digital technology to degrade both blue-collar and white-collar work, and this process has resulted not in the end of human labor, but rather the transformation of good jobs into bad ones.

Since the 19th century, employers have used machines to transform relatively well-paid skilled work — like weaving and butchering — into poorly paid, ostensibly “unskilled” jobs. Employers used machines to break up these crafts and free themselves from their dependence on more expensive and powerful craft workers. They called this mechanization. In place of a single worker who knew the entirety of a trade and used their own tools, mechanized employers hired small armies of workers who learned only a small part of the production process and worked on machines that belonged to their employer. Unlike craft work, these new jobs were boring, exhausting and low-paying.

In the years immediately following World War II, employers began speaking of a new technology, one that would supposedly revolutionize industrial production and do away with the old methods of de-skilling of labor and driving workers harder. They called this process “automation.” The word was of very recent vintage. An executive for the Ford Motor Company, D.S. Harder, coined the term, and in 1947 the company established its Automation Department. Harder called it “a new concept — a new philosophy — of manufacturing.”

In reality, the technology that the term described was rather old. The automatic machine-tool called the transfer machine was older than the assembly line, dating from the end of the 19th century. What was new on the factory floor was the presence of a militant industrial union that the federal government had compelled the Ford to recognize in 1941.

Forced to bargain with unionized workers by the National Labor Relations Act of 1935, a law ordering employers to recognize labor unions, Ford — a company notoriously hostile to unionization — used the idea of automation to question the principle of organized industrial workers in the widespread technological enthusiasm of the postwar period. Executives blamed technological progress for the effects of their decision to speed up production and degrade job classifications. When asked during a 1955 congressional hearing whether the company’s invocation of automation was a response to “labor difficulty in the collective bargaining process,” a vice president for Ford denied that that was its purpose, answering instead, “You can’t bury your head in the sand to progress.”

It appeared that epochal innovations such as the atomic bomb had played a decisive role in winning the Second World War and elevating the United States to the world’s greatest power. Now employers from across the industrial landscape channeled enthusiasm for technological progress.

Fighting workers’ collectively bargained contracts, Ford portrayed unionized workers as technologically obsolete. But in substance, “automation” in automobile factories — like in meatpacking, freight and coal mining, where employers used the word widely — was materially indistinguishable from the mechanization of old.

Workers complained of management speeding them up, breaking up their job classifications and moving work to the South, in an attempt to weaken the union and to obscure the continuing presence — and value — of human labor still on the line.

Human beings still labored, but now they did so under worsening conditions. “Automation has not reduced the drudgery of labor,” wrote one Chrysler line-worker. “Whatever Automation means to management, labor bureaucrat, or engineer, to the production worker it means a return to sweatshop conditions, increased speedup and gearing the man to the machine, instead of the machine to the man.”

The same was just as true when it came to the installation of new machines, and one machine in particular, in the American office.

Beginning in the 1950s, American office managers began introducing electronic digital computers to office work in the hopes of doing the same thing to white-collar workers that it had to automobile workers on the assembly line. The computer’s promise for employers was that it would break up and cheapen the skilled work of secretaries and office clerks. Where an early-20th-century secretary might have worked for one or two people, composed copy, attended meetings, maintained a filing system and even served as an adviser, with computerization clerical workers were thrown into “pools” — a typing pool, a stenography pool, a filing pool — where each worker did only a small portion of secretarial labor. Many did nothing but sit at key-punch machines all day, transforming documents into machine-readable format.

Ironically, the result of office “automation” meant more clerical workers, not fewer — but now their jobs paid far less. When employers introduced word processors in the late 1970s (what they called video display terminals or TV Typewriters), managers and workers alike understood that these machines would speed up and intensify the labor of the lowest rung of clerical worker. Or as one office worker who witnessed the changeover to a computer recalled, “Everything is speed in the work now.” In 1980, a veteran clerical worker in the insurance industry compared the old ways of working to the new computerized system. She acknowledged that the computer was useful “for doing written business,” but she still did not like what the machine had allowed employers to do to her work, specifically the handling of insurance claims. “They’ll still need people,” she said. “There’s going to be a lot of key-punch jobs … and it’s going to be really boring work for anyone who has to work there.”

AI and LLMs like ChatGPT appear poised to continue this trend of degrading white-collar work, but the work itself will not disappear.

Instead, if the history of computers and white-collar work is any guide, employers will use the new machines to break up craft jobs, speed up people and make labor cheaper. Today, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) is on strike, and among their demands is the right to “regulate the use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies.” According to members of the WGA, they are not afraid that AI will replace them completely. Instead, they fear that studios will use the new technology to transform them from writers into “rewriters.” In a kind of writerly assembly line, ChatGPT will spit out rough copy, which poorly paid, highly contingent writers will smooth out into the final product.

Far from eliminating the role of writer, AI might require studios to hire more people to produce scripts — just as the digital computer led to more clerical workers — although for less money and under worse conditions. With the craft of writing broken into smaller tasks, and all of it paced by a fast-working machine, studios could control and produce a more regular (and probably more mediocre) product.

It is encouraging that the WGA is demanding control over AI in their workplace. Because it isn’t AI that’s endangering white-collar workers. It’s the weakness of working people in the face of their employers. AI will not bring about the end of work, but it might very well help employers destroy good work.

