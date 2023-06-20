Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Policies that treat drugs as an issue of public health — not just a criminal justice problem — are increasingly receiving bipartisan support across the United States. With the backing of Republican lawmakers, states like Kentucky, Mississippi and Utah recently decriminalized fentanyl test strips in an effort to reduce overdose deaths. Access to resources aimed at minimizing the harm associated with drug use, including needle exchange and naloxone distribution programs, is also expanding throughout the country. More divisive strategies, such as supervised injection sites, remain limited to areas like New York City.

But harm reduction is far from a new idea. While we frequently hear U.S. politicians and media outlets cast blame on Mexico for the rising number of drug-related deaths in the United States, Mexico has long been a model for harm reduction. In fact, more than 80 years ago, Mexico decriminalized drugs and opened a state-run morphine dispensary in the nation’s capital. Although the Mexican government was forced to end this experiment after only five months, this moment in history demonstrates how Latin American countries — in contrast to how they are frequently depicted in U.S. media — have often been at the forefront of thinking about alternatives to drug prohibition.

In 1939, a Mexican doctor named Leopoldo Salazar Viniegra proposed an audacious plan to treat drug addiction that he claimed would also eliminate the illegal drug trade. At the time, he was leading the government’s Campaign Against Alcoholism and Other Drug Addictions and teaching medical courses at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He also served as the director of the federal Psychiatric Hospital in Mexico City, where he researched drug use and addiction.

Advertisement

Salazar was also well-known for his eccentric behavior. He once shot a hole through the door of another employee’s house while doing target practice on hospital grounds, and in another instance, invited drug users to inject themselves with morphine in front of a class of medical students. Sparking an uproar, he claimed that his research showed cannabis was not addictive and posed no danger to its consumers. To prove this point, he often gave marijuana-laced cigarettes to unsuspecting acquaintances, including politicians and, on one accidental occasion, a group of children.

Despite his peculiarities and risky behavior, Salazar remained a respected medical authority on drug addiction, and in 1940, the Mexican government put many of his ideas into action. Over the previous two decades, conservative Mexican presidents had subjected drugs to increasingly harsh punishments based on the belief that these substances would “degenerate the race.” This belief was rooted in eugenic ideas about improving the “human race” and was tied to ongoing nationalistic anxieties regarding Mexico’s racial identity. Although these racist ideas did not disappear entirely, by the 1930s, a group of Mexican doctors led by Salazar had begun to refute these pseudoscientific claims. In 1940, a more liberal president, Lázaro Cárdenas, permitted Salazar to put these ideas into practice, ushering in a major, albeit brief, reversal of Mexican drug policy.

This plan immediately decriminalized drugs and on March 9, 1940, a state-run morphine dispensary opened in the heart of Mexico City. There, doctors began administering daily injections to treat hundreds of diagnosed drug addicts.

Advertisement

Its successful treatments hinged on a different approach to drug use. Salazar believed that addiction was more of a physical illness than it was a criminal behavior. Criminalizing people for being addicted to drugs, he reasoned, was a lot like punishing a patient for being sick.

Through years of clinical practice and research, Salazar had arrived at the conclusion that addiction — particularly to opiates like heroin, morphine and opium — was treatable, but nearly impossible to cure. So, instead of seeking to eliminate someone’s dependency on drugs, he sought to provide those experiencing addiction with safe, reliable and affordable doses of morphine that would help them return to their normal lives. After obtaining a diagnosis for their addiction, these individuals would be eligible to receive regular doses of morphine from the government’s dispensary. These daily injections had to be administered on-site by a medical professional to ensure they could not be resold.

The purpose of this program, Salazar explained, was to relieve this population of the painful symptoms of withdrawal, which would enable them to hold steady jobs and fulfill their societal obligations. They would also no longer have to fear being arrested by the police or exploited by drug traffickers. While not free, the medical-grade doses of morphine provided at the dispensary were sold for a fraction of their going rate on the black market. As such, a dual aim of this program was to undercut the city’s drug traffickers, which Salazar hoped would make the illegal drug trade unprofitable and eventually render it obsolete.

Advertisement

By all measures, this program was a success. Within the dispensary’s first 10 days of operation, the city’s heroin traffickers were losing an estimated 8,000 pesos each day, and people receiving treatment reported improvements in their overall quality of life. Historian Benjamin T. Smith shows that there were even plans in the works to open three more dispensaries, two in Mexico City and another in Guadalajara.

Despite the program’s success, these developments were abruptly halted on July 3, 1940, and Mexico’s first and only morphine dispensary was forced to close its doors. It had become a casualty of the United States’ disproportionate sway in matters of international drug policy.

Drug policy was being devised and debated on a global scale during these years. Although representatives from several other countries, such as Sweden and Poland, had voiced support for Mexico’s plan, the U.S. government took issue with the fact that Salazar’s goal was maintenance, not sobriety. The program’s fate was sealed when Harry J. Anslinger — the commissioner of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Narcotics who led a notoriously racist and xenophobic anti-drug crusade from the 1930s to 1960s — determined that providing maintenance doses of morphine for an indefinite time was not a “medical and legitimate” use of the drug. Historian Isaac Campos explains that this permitted the United States to cut off Mexico’s medical morphine imports, which left the Mexican government with little choice but to halt this program indefinitely, reinstituting drug prohibition.

Advertisement

Although Mexico’s 1940 experiment with harm reduction was short-lived, it offers valuable perspective as we explore effective solutions to our present-day drug problems. U.S. media and right-wing politicians continue to perpetuate harmful stereotypes of Mexicans and Latin Americans more broadly as “drug traffickers.” However, Salazar’s legacy serves as just one example of how Latin American countries, long recognizing the flaws of drug prohibition, have pursued alternative methods of reducing drug-related violence.

Just as Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalize cannabis in 2013, inspiring many others to follow suit, this history demonstrates that rather than seeing Latin America as a scapegoat for the United States’ drug problems, it can be a source of valuable insight as we collectively work toward more humane and effective solutions.

Share