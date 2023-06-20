Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Legislation signed by President Biden over the past two years — from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to the Inflation Reduction Act — has marked a significant government investment in the industries essential to address climate crises. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the process, it has also created an increasingly heated debate: Can the country balance a green industrial policy at the speed and scale of World War II without doing away with the legal processes that were put in place over the ensuing half-century to give communities a say in what gets built near them and how?

This is not the first time the U.S. government has grappled with these issues. During the New Deal and into World War II — the other moment when the United States deployed robust industrial strategies — strong labor unions in key industries provided an important counterweight to corporations in negotiating the terms of government industrial policies. Their presence as organized and (at least partially) democratic institutions was recognized by policymakers as essential to allowing for the efficient implementation of industrial strategies without giving too much power to corporations.

Not unlike our own moment, the 1930s were a time when democracy was widely understood to be threatened around the world. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his allies in government understood that their response to the Great Depression also had to serve as a defense of democracy. Thus, as they embarked on an industrial policy to rebuild the country’s economy, questions of representation were top of mind. As early as 1919, an article in the New Republic argued that democracy faced “tests of unprecedented severity throughout the world,” and its future “depends upon the capacity of employers and workers to harmonize democratic ideals of freedom with voluntary self-discipline essential to efficient production.” To that end, close Roosevelt advisers such as Felix Frankfurter believed that “independent vehicles of working-class representation” were critical.

And so, the New Deal deliberately tried to encourage the organizing of labor unions alongside its investments in industries. Union membership had been declining in the decade before 1933, a fact that New Dealers believed would have to change. When Sen. Robert Wagner (D-N.Y.) introduced a 1934 bill creating a permanent National Labor Relations Board, he argued: “Employers are allowed to unite in trade associations to pool their information and experience and make a concerted drive upon the problems of modern industrialism. If properly directed this united strength will result in unalloyed good to the nation.” But, Wagner cautioned, this organizing on the part of employers posed a “great danger to workers and consumers if it is not counterbalanced by the equal organization and equal bargaining power of employees.”

This vision ultimately informed the passage of Wagner’s National Labor Relations Act in 1935, which protected workers’ ability to organize to form unions. In the following years, union membership would explode. Between 1933 and 1939, union membership rose from just under 3 million to over 8 million.

Likewise, the need for a balance between labor and business in decision-making informed the Fair Labor Standards Act passed three years after Wagner’s. As Columbia Law professor Kate Andrias has argued, the act “empowered tripartite industry committees of unions, business representatives, and the public to set minimum wages on an industry-by-industry basis.” These committees then created a formal process for workers to have a role in the way industrial policies were set and executed. Between 1938 and 1941, 70 such committees were established and came to agreements setting wages for 21 million workers.

This system turned out to be critical to the management of the economy during the massive and accelerated expansion of manufacturing during World War II. That’s why the Roosevelt administration accompanied investments in construction and shipbuilding industries with efforts to expand union representation in these industries to ensure functioning tripartite boards that could efficiently set industry-wide policies and settle disputes. The system they built worked and contributed to successful rapid industrial expansion without runaway inflation.

Labor unions were, of course, not perfectly democratic institutions. In the 1930s and 1940s, unions typically excluded workers of color and women or funneled those workers to lower-paid jobs. Tripartite negotiations, then, were made by and for White male workers.

Furthermore, even among those workers they represented, union agreement to certain industrial policies did not mean unanimous consent. Famously, there was deep internal resistance to union leadership’s willingness to turn to government-created tripartite boards to settle disputes in place of more aggressive worker actions and, ultimately, to labor leadership’s consent to no-strike pledges during World War II. Despite the pledge, there were 153 wildcat strikes in the auto industry 1943 and more in 1944. Over half of auto industry workers participated in an unsanctioned wildcat strike during the war. These tensions fueled red-baiting by union leadership that helped consolidate their power and strengthen their ties to Washington, not the rank-and-file.

This was not a perfect system of democratic industrial democracy, but unions played a vital role in shaping New Deal industrial policies so that they addressed workers’ concerns without sacrificing efficiency. For example, the United Auto Workers helped win and enforce a policy of equal pay for equal work in factories as women poured into industrial manufacturing jobs during World War II, easing (although not without difficulty) a breakdown of the gendered order of factory jobs to facilitate industrial demands.

Today, labor organizations at the scale of those operating during World War II are few and far between. At the start of World War II, about one-quarter of private-sector workers were represented by a union. By the end of the war, one-third of workers were. Today, however, private sector union representation hovers just above 6 percent. This means policymakers don’t have the same tools available that the Roosevelt administration did. The Biden administration faces the challenge of rebuilding democratic worker-led institutions at the same time as we deploy major investments in industrial strategy.

Tripartite coordination between businesses, the government and labor can make the difference between a robust industrial policy and corporate welfare. Historically, unions have been important not only for ensuring that workers benefit from moments of economic mobilization, but also for the successful and democratic execution of an economic mobilization. Ensuring worker organizations can play this role today is critical to ensuring the success of the new industrial strategy.

