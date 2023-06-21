Listen 7 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Last month, the Illinois General Assembly passed a bill that would allow people who are not U.S. citizens to serve as police officers. If Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signs the bill into law, Illinois will become one of a small but growing number of states to allow immigrants with federal work authorization to serve as police officers. California passed a similar law earlier this year, and Nevada and Wisconsin are considering such bills as well.

This trend toward inclusion in police forces is an indicator of the growing appreciation for the integral role that the estimated 12.9 million lawful permanent residents play in our communities. Supporters point out that immigrants already serve in a wide range of professions in this country — including as lawyers, doctors and military officers — without having to become citizens.

Despite these bills, many states still bar people from employment in a wide range of occupations based solely on their lack of citizenship, even though they have full permission to work under federal immigration law. According to a recent survey, one must be a citizen to work as an auctioneer in West Virginia; in South Carolina, citizenship is required to obtain a commercial fishing license; in Alabama, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, one must be a citizen to be a funeral home director; and in Indiana, one has to be a citizen to be a licensed practical nurse. The list goes on.

Many of these laws have their roots in the early 20th century, when state legislatures and nativist organizations pushed for restrictive laws to prevent immigrants from accessing various trades, professions and economic activities. By the 1930s, citizenship-based employment restrictions could be found in every state in the union.

Then, as now, opposition to noncitizen residents in the workplace was based not on actual merit, but on xenophobia and stereotypes. Immigrants were seen as disloyal or treacherous. These lingering attitudes overlook the historical fact that the United States has always had a robust and active population of noncitizen residents who contribute in myriad ways to the economy and to their communities, regardless of whether they become naturalized citizens.

The persistence of citizenship discrimination today is due in part to the failure of the Supreme Court in the 1970s to protect fully an immigrant’s right to work. That decade started with a startling and dramatic win for noncitizens. In the landmark case of Graham v. Richardson in 1971, the Court declared that noncitizens were a “discrete and insular minority” deserving of strong protection under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause from state-based discrimination. The court issued other protective decisions shortly thereafter, prohibiting state licensing boards from discriminating against noncitizen lawyers in Connecticut, engineers in Puerto Rico and real estate agents in Indiana.

It appeared that a legal sea change was underway. As Circuit Court Judge Walter R. Mansfield noted at the time, “[t]his heightened protection of resident aliens’ interests reflects the realization that they should not be treated as distasteful intruders upon our society but rather as welcome participants in it, even though they lack the full political rights reserved for citizens.”

In 1976, buoyed by these favorable decisions, Irish immigrant Edmund Foley challenged the constitutionality of New York’s prohibition on noncitizen state troopers. But by this time, the court’s conservative majority — led by recent Nixon-appointee William Rehnquist — began to push against the tide.

They sided with New York in Foley’s case, giving states wide latitude to discriminate in positions that they could characterize as related to a “governmental function.” This meant that Foley could never become a state trooper, since the state not only required citizenship, but also required all recruits to be between the ages of 21 and 29. By the time Foley completed the five years of residency as a lawful permanent resident that was required to apply for naturalization to become a citizen, he had aged out of eligibility.

The ruling in Foley’s case had repercussions beyond the staffing of the state police force. It became clear just how expansive the jurisprudential category of “governmental function” was when the court proceeded a short time later to uphold citizenship discrimination against public school teachers in New York in Ambach v. Norwick and deputy probation officers in California in Cabell v. Chavez-Salido.

The court had announced an expansive vision of constitutional rights for noncitizens in Graham v. Richardson at the start of the decade, but then pulled back on that promise. This ideological turn was influenced by a new wave of xenophobia that targeted refugees and undocumented immigrants, as well as by a broader backlash against civil rights more generally. The conservative retrenchment in the court dampened further efforts to expand the rights of noncitizen workers and made it possible for states to discriminate against noncitizens in positions that had little relationship to governance. The immigrant rights revolution of the 1970s was ultimately only a partial one.

Fifty years later, immigrant advocates and state lawmakers have turned their attention anew to the problem of citizenship discrimination in state employment law. This development was catalyzed by the Obama administration’s 2012 creation of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which granted federal work authorization and a stay of removal to hundreds of thousands of eligible young people. As DACA recipients graduated from professional schools and sought licensure, it became clear that citizenship discrimination remained a major hurdle, and lawmakers began proposing reforms. Laws meant to benefit DACA recipients have become a wedge to increase opportunities for all noncitizens.

Today, eliminating the remaining vestiges of xenophobia in state law requires either lawsuits by individual immigrants or hard work on the part of legislators to amend the laws. Illinois lawmakers have been engaging in that hard work, with the assistance of organizations like the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund. The recent bill to allow noncitizens to become police officers is just the latest effort. In 2015, Illinois lawmakers made it possible for noncitizens — including DACA recipients — to become licensed attorneys. In 2018 and 2019, they eliminated citizenship discrimination in occupational licensing laws. To do so, they had to make modifications to a wide range of arcane provisions, including the Explosives Act, the Plumbing License Law, the Water Well and Pump Installation Contractor’s License Act, the Horse Meat Act, the Liquor Control Act of 1934, the Safety Deposit License Act and the Coal Mining Act.

In the end, getting rid of these restrictions is not only about acknowledging the contributions of the noncitizens in our midst. It also makes good sense. Noncitizens bring with them essential knowledge of, and connections to, immigrant communities. It was a point that Edmund Foley’s legal team made in his case as well: hiring immigrants helps to create a police force that is representative of the communities they strive to protect. It is encouraging that today’s movement has the support not just of immigrant advocates but also of police departments and police unions. To be sure, the severe staffing shortages in police departments around the country are part of this equation. But supporters also understand that we stand to improve public safety by hiring those who are competent, skilled and dedicated to the mission, without demanding that they have a particular birth certificate in hand.

