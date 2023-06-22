Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On June 14, supporters of the Writers Guild of America’s strike against the film and media studios and streaming services held an International Day of Solidarity, with protests across the globe. Yet while international support makes for great visibility, the solidarity that the WGA most needs now is from its sister guilds and unions — something that hasn’t always occurred during Hollywood labor fights.

Traditionally, unions have not closed ranks, which has undermined their leverage in negotiations with the studios. Even worse, they’ve suffered from internal divisions, which have further weakened their hand. Yet there are signs that this time might be different, including a rally with members of multiple unions held last month at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

And given what is at stake during this negotiation, that unity is crucial. Streaming services have changed how audiences watch and pay for media, all while creating demand for a perennial flow of new films and television shows.

Especially after the coronavirus pandemic made streaming essential, writers have confronted the combination of insatiable demand for new content and shrinking resources that make it hard to survive financially. Where once a series might have 13 to 24 episodes a season, streamers want six episodes to test the market. Writers are getting paid less in part because they are hired for shorter periods of time with no promise of residual pay for reruns.

The rapid pandemic-fueled rise of streaming means that writers, actors and directors have to make up a lot of ground in the 2023 negotiations. Media workers recognize the fundamental shifts and understand that if they are to address the myriad issues presented by streaming, they need the solidarity that has rarely been present in Hollywood.

Historically, Hollywood unions have had uneasy rapport with each other, even in moments of adversity. In 1936, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) refused to recognize the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) as the representative for screen actors until the actors threatened to lend their famous faces to a rival union.

In 1945, violence erupted on a picket line, when the mob-connected and anti-communist IATSE leadership subsumed the more radical Conference of Studio Unions.

The union conflict of this period was memorable. Ronald Reagan, an actor who eventually became the SAG president, crossed this picket line and often said the violence he saw there inspired his strong anti-communist beliefs.

Some of the union divisions reflected how the “Red Scare” and the hunt for communists pitted members against each other. As politicians scrutinized the Hollywood unions for communists and implied that membership was linked to subversive activities, it made unity both within and between unions harder.

In 1960, writers and actors simultaneously went on strike for the first (and only) time. The strike reshaped the business of Hollywood, making jobs risky but potentially profitable.

The advent of television had enabled studios to make substantial profits from allowing networks to run films and reruns of television series that they owned to fill airtime. Yet only the studios and networks — not the writers, actors and directors involved in those films and series — received compensation when they re-aired on television.

The studios balked at paying such compensation and writers walked out in January 1960, followed by actors in March, shuttering productions.

Yet this did not mean solidarity for all union members in Hollywood. Workers in physical production were hurt by the shutdown, and they resented the strike. IATSE President Richard Walsh was so vehemently anti-strike that he and then-SAG President Reagan almost came to physical blows.

Internally, the striking unions also faced challenges. WGA members questioned the allegiances of “hyphenate” writer-directors and writer-producers. While writers were on strike, could those with dual roles be counted on to stop working? Sy Salkowitz, a writer for the TV series “Ironside,” recalled the growing tension within the guild as the strike wore on. After a few months, rank and file writers became convinced that the strike was dragging on because “hyphenates” were secretly “writing scripts or rewriting scripts.”

This schism would plague unions in every subsequent strike.

The 1960 strike made historic gains by establishing royalty (later, residual) payments for writers (WGA) and actors (SAG) for each replay of films and television episodes made after 1948, as well as the establishment of health and pension funds for both unions. Yet, in part because of the lack of unity, the deal was a disappointment. Writers and actors who had worked steadily before 1948 had to sacrifice their chance at back-pay to ensure future earnings.

The 1960 fight foreshadowed how the unions for writers and actors eventually would become reliable allies, recognizing the necessity of unity as studios and networks became branches of media conglomerates starting in the 1980s. Even so, both guilds continued to struggle with internal solidarity.

In 1980, SAG, which was primarily a film actors union, again went on strike, this time along with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), which was long associated with television. Afterward, the unions crafted a merger plan, which prompted an oftentimes ugly battle that lasted for more than three decades. The unions spent more time fighting internally and with one another than they did battling studios and networks. When they did try to extract concessions from studios, they were hamstrung by this lack of unity.

The writers guild suffered from its own factional squabbling. During a 1985 strike, divisions between television and film writers undermined cohesion and led to an unfavorable resolution on VHS residuals that has haunted the WGA ever since.

Only the Directors Guild of America avoided such strife, but mostly because it rarely drove a hard bargain with studios and networks, earning a reputation as being the most pro-studio union.

This long history is being turned on its head in 2023. The dramatic changes brought about by streaming content has led to cohesion rarely witnessed in Hollywood labor fights.

The unions recognize that they face off not just against media conglomerates, but also tech companies — especially Netflix — that have disrupted business-as-usual.

With little data from the streamers on audiences and ratings, and with less attachment to the box office, creatives of all kinds are in the dark about how their success and good work are uncompensated. Streamers introduced new technologies that popularized film and television on-demand, but more important for labor, their Silicon Valley financial models and incentives prioritize profit-sharing with shareholders over creative stakeholders, especially those who are not A-listers. The pandemic only reinforced these trends.

These practices pose an existential threat to the middle class lifestyle of Hollywood writers and other non-stars — even before grappling with the potential dangers posed by burgeoning A.I. technology.

The stakes have produced unity that dates back to 2021 negotiations between IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. To gain support, IATSE launched a virtual campaign that made the grinding work of production visible to millions on social media and the national press. Social media became a powerful force for building solidarity — and displaying it.

The new tool helped foster cohesion among the unions that is now on display. Two days into the WGA strike, leadership from six major entertainment unions took the stage at the Shrine to express solidarity for each other and for rejecting business as usual.

Even so, as in the past, ultimately for some, the stakes were not worth the effort. On June 4, the directors guild leadership announced that it had reached a historic deal with studios and producers. Yet the deal did not cover the crucial issue of A.I. and generated scorn from its own membership, including from one hyphenate who called the DGA “a Vichy Guild.”

While DGA members will probably ratify the deal, the vote could expose fissures within the union and reveal how in 2023 the union’s traditional collaborative approach with studios will no longer fly.

Unlike in the past, the WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA negotiations are about more than simply fair compensation or the consolidated interests of media conglomerates. Now they also face tech companies that have significantly different labor practices and histories.

Tech has remade established Hollywood labor and remuneration practices, and as such, most Hollywood workers realize their unions must stick together to protect their craft. That’s a change from the past, and one that might produce a significantly better deal for writers and actors.

