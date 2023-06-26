Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a candidate, President Biden criticized the Trump administration’s dangerous and inhumane immigration policies and promised pro-immigrant policies instead. But now he has instituted an asylum transit ban that all but ends access to asylum for those arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. He has paired this restriction with modest measures to increase access to legal admissions for people from certain countries.

But this compromise may ultimately work against immigrant rights. In fact, for nearly four decades, these kinds of compromises that provide some benefits for some immigrants also create harsher immigration enforcement for future migrants, including increases in detention, deportation and involvement with the criminal legal system.

By the 1970s, undocumented immigration was a growing political issue. Heading into the 1980s, policymakers contemplated policy changes that would curtail this immigration, address concerns that the border was “out of control,” protect longtime residents from deportation and ensure that any such legislation didn’t disrupt agricultural production.

Policymakers innovated this kind of trade-off policy with the passage of the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) of 1986. That law created several opportunities for undocumented immigrants to receive legal status in the United States. Although many migrants were skeptical about the legitimacy of IRCA and its promise of an eventual path to citizenship, the amnesty provision enabled about 3 million migrants a path to legal status. Vanna Slaughter, who worked with immigrants during this time, recalled: “After [undocumented immigrants] became legal, people could come out of the shadows. They could speak up, go to meetings at school with teachers, register to vote, become confident.”

While IRCA’s legalization provision served as a “pro-immigrant” carrot to gain buy-in from the immigrant community and their advocates, the anti-immigrant stick was not far behind. As part of IRCA, employers now had to validate their workers’ eligibility, or face penalties — a precursor policy to E-Verify, a system for employers to verify someone’s employment eligibility, which began as a pilot program in 1996. Employers could face financial penalties, or even imprisonment if they showed a pattern of noncompliance. IRCA also increased Border Patrol funding and staffing by 50 percent, setting the stage for future increases in border enforcement over the next decades. Although nearly 3 million migrants benefited from IRCA, tens of millions now had to deal with harsher immigration enforcement.

The promise of benefits that are coupled with increased immigration enforcement has been central to subsequent efforts to reform the immigration system, regardless of which party holds power in Washington.

In a 1994 presidential report on immigration, President Bill Clinton also proclaimed a pro-immigrant stance, stating that the United States “welcome[s] those who fear persecution in their homeland and those who come to our country to work hard and play by the rules.” And yet, his presidency coincided with increased immigration enforcement.

Much like increased border control had done with IRCA, Clinton later boasted that his “administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders,” by hiring more Border Patrol staff and speeding up deportations. In 1996 he signed the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA), which criminalized a broader category of migrants and was a key factor in the rising number of people subject to immigrant detention, deportation and internal enforcement measures. The latter was accomplished in part through the infamous 287(g) provision of IIRIRA, which allows local law enforcement departments to perform specific immigration enforcement roles.

In the 21st century, immigration negotiations have reflected the gains and losses experienced by immigrants since then. In August 2001, Congress proposed the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act that would have provided a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as minors. Congress rejected the Dream Act multiple times, however. It was ultimately derailed after 9/11 and the ensuing emphasis on heightened border security through the development of the Department of Homeland Security, which undertook immigration enforcement with increased resources.

In 2006 and 2007, Congress debated proposals for changing immigration laws that were modeled by IRCA. They too would have provided benefits, including a pathway to citizenship, for undocumented migrants. Both bills also expanded border enforcement through the increase of Border Patrol agents, surveillance technology and employer verification. One included an amendment making English the national language, a clear dig at Spanish-speaking communities. While neither proposal passed, they both followed the same structure found in IRCA: increased benefits for some migrants at the expense of increased enforcement for many more.

In 2012, President Barack Obama took executive action to provide certain young undocumented immigrants with protection against deportation along with other benefits through Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). This benefit also was coupled with harsher immigration policy in other arenas. Immigrant advocates labeled Obama the “deporter in chief,” given that over 2.5 million people were deported during his presidency. His administration extended his predecessors’ legacies of building systems of mass deportation and detention, while rhetorically claiming to recognize that immigrants play an important role in American society.

In 2013, a bipartisan “Gang of Eight” Senators attempted to pass the Border Security, Economic Opportunity and Immigration Modernization Act. They too continued the IRCA model of pairing pro-immigrant and enforcement priorities. The bill proposed giving undocumented migrants a 13-year pathway to citizenship. The initial bill also included adding 20,000 Border Patrol agents, at least 700 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border and billions of dollars in surveillance technologies. The bill did not pass, stalling in the House due to the efforts of hard-line restrictionists to undermine any compromise position.

Further congressional legislation stalled under both the Trump and Biden administrations, but still resembled the same compromise of narrow benefits plus wider enforcement. In 2022, The Washington Post reported on two bipartisan immigration deals. One plan would have provided a pathway to citizenship for immigrants who came to the United States as children, while also increasing immigration enforcement — beyond the $25 billion that Donald Trump had demanded in his own border enforcement proposal during his presidency.

While Democratic policymakers have often claimed to be pro-immigrant, especially when compared to Republicans who adopt racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric, the assaults on immigrant rights have been thoroughly bipartisan.

In light of past presidential administrations’ immigration policies, Biden’s moves have been all too predictable.

Even as the use of a pandemic-era Title 42 policy used to expel migrants at the border has finally ended, Biden has established new policies that aim to exclude, not include. For example, there has been an increase in GPS tracking of migrants through ankle monitors during Biden’s administration. One immigrant told a group of Colorado nonprofits that the treatment she received left her “constantly afraid,” the Guardian news site reported. The aforementioned transit ban, similar to a Trump-era policy that turns away asylum seekers from claiming asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, is a clear departure from established U.S. and international policy.

Although the Biden administration has provided relief for Central American children and a certain class of asylum seekers, Biden’s new asylum policy reflects the enduring disconnect between the promises made to immigrant communities and how policy is actually implemented. The benefits extended to migrants have often been selective in nature, and they have historically been accompanied by harsher enforcement strategies that work as universal policy for all other migrants and asylum seekers.

So while we can appreciate when pro-immigrant policies are being discussed and adopted, we should recognize that the carrot is usually accompanied by a big stick that is not far behind.

