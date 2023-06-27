Listen 7 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Not long ago, liberal claims that Republicans were fascists rang false to many observers. In the early-21st century, the party’s leaders, such as George W. Bush and Mitt Romney, focused on lower taxes and rolling back regulations on businesses. Both men were institutionalists who took governing seriously even while they remained wary of governmental overreach.

Yet today, even many “Never-Trump” Republicans, who supported Bush and Romney, look at the increasing role played by right-wing extremists within the GOP and see a genuine fascist threat.

Conservative journalist Bill Kristol hears “inflections, or at least overtones, of fascism,” while former Republican operative Tim Miller decried how when former president Donald Trump had dinner with rapper Ye and alleged white supremacist Nick Fuentes in Florida, the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, a top Trump rival, didn’t have “the courage to say anything.”

And history shows that these concerns are legitimate. There are serious convergences between the rhetoric and positions of American Nazis from the 1970s and the MAGA wing of the GOP today. Both attacked the FBI and the military for having ceded ideological ground to liberals, both warned consistently that gun confiscation was imminent and both movements included members who called for violence.

The commonalities between their rhetoric reminds us how dangerous some of the claims made by the right in 2023 are and how they long have been tied to bigotry, hatred and organizations that fundamentally reject the United States’ democratic norms.

The fascist National Youth Alliance (NYA) emerged in the late-1960s led by William Pierce, author of “The Turner Diaries,” a violent anti-government novel that later inspired terrorists such as Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

In its monthly publication ATTACK!, the NYA (later renamed the National Alliance) falsely asserted that “true” Americans suffered under a government run by traitors. Some issues included a back page image of an outstretched arm in the familiar “Sieg Heil” position.

The Democratic Party was, in their view, controlled by communists. Establishment Republicans were beyond the pale as well, especially as presidents Richard M. Nixon and Gerald Ford relied on Henry Kissinger for foreign policy decisions. Kissinger’s gravest offense, of course, was his Jewish background.

The NYA often encouraged a politics of violence. In 1970, Pierce’s organization left a recorded telephone message for its followers saying that three antiwar senators, George McGovern (D-S.D.), J. William Fulbright (D-Ark.) and Mark Hatfield (R-Ore.) “need a bullet right between the eyes.” There was, the recording continued, “only one way to deal with a traitor. You don’t argue with him or vote against him in the next election. You kill him.”

In 1976, ATTACK! responded to the news that Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights J. Stanley Pottinger was considering reopening the investigation into the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder with a cover featuring a large photograph of Pottinger under the headline “Wanted: Dead” with a line drawn through “Or Alive.” The accompanying article encouraged followers, “If you see this man, DON’T ASK QUESTIONS FIRST.” Pottinger, they explained, “has a fanatical hatred of the white race.”

In the wake of the Gun Control Act of 1968, the NYA warned that government-led disarmament was coming. One 1973 edition said, “‘Get the Guns!’ is the battle cry of the coalition of hardcore leftists and befuddled humanitarians who are preparing for an all-out drive against privately-owned firearms.”

ATTACK! warned gun owners who thought they could just shoot police who came to disarm them that such a plan wouldn’t work. It also reminded readers that it wasn’t “working cops” who deserved to be shot, but rather “the media masters and the Federal judges and the traitors in Congress.”

Continuing this theme, in 1981, the NYA asked its readers, “Will you be ready when the Equality Police knock on your door…?” Above this question was the image of a hand firing a gun presumably at the person approaching the door.

The impending threats posed to ATTACK! readers by gun confiscation campaigns, other governmental efforts or left-wing revolutionaries demanded military-style readiness at all times.

The publication included a “Revolutionary Notes” column in which readers learned how to conduct “urban guerrilla warfare.” The monthly installments included detailed instructions and drawings of how to build “medium-sized bombs,” how to use “fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate” for bombmaking and how to make “the perfect Molotov.”

The American Nazis saw law enforcement as a threat because the “progressive disease” of liberalism had infiltrated it. In 1974, the NYA was set off by the revelation that the FBI’s counterintelligence programs from the late-1960s included investigating right-wing organizations, in addition to left-wing ones.

ATTACK! was certain that these investigations would now only be used against white supremacist organizations such as the NYA. The FBI therefore had become part of the “Political Police” and a “Growing Threat to Freedom” to all true patriots.

The U.S. military had also been compromised. Still defending racial segregation, the April 1971 edition of ATTACK! paired photographs of U.S. soldiers — all White — in action during World War II with an image of exhausted Black soldiers fighting a losing battle in Vietnam.

In October 1972, the NYA complained that “Women’s Lib Hits Military” when Col. Norma Brown was appointed the new commanding officer of the 6970th Air Base Group. “We are now,” the NYA lamented, “in an era when triumphant liberalism” meant the Pentagon was “charged with … stamping out male chauvinism in the armed services” instead of worrying about what would happen if the 6970th ever had “to perform combat duty.”

At the time, the NYA and other organizations like it were recognized as dangerous forces too extreme to be included in the political process. And for the most part that continued to be the case with far-right, paramilitary groups until the 21st century.

Things began to shift during the presidency of Barack Obama. As columnist Joel Mathis noted during the 2014 armed standoff between Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management, “Republicans have helped unleash the militia whirlwind, even if they’re not really ready to reap it.”

Trump changed this with his willingness to embrace the far right. After the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, which included members of neo-Nazi organizations, he insisted that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the clash between those at the rally and counterprotesters.

In 2020, during his first debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Trump memorably advised the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” The far-right group supported Trump’s candidacy but had a history of violence and Canada had designated it a terrorist group.

It’s not surprising then that some rhetoric from Trump-aligned figures sounds eerily like what was written in ATTACK! in the 1970s.

Trump himself complained about “gun-toting FBI agents” led by a Justice Department full of “criminals.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has accused the U.S. Army of giving preference to “woke policies” regarding diversity instead of training to “kill the bad guys.” And the Oath Keepers, containing some of Trump’s most fanatical supporters, continue to push fact-free claims on the “looming threat of widespread gun confiscation.”

The American Nazi movement of the 1970s remained small. But its views never completely died out, and extremists with similar ideas are more dangerous today because one of our major political parties, at the very least, no longer ostracizes their views as it once did. Tracing these ideas back to the NYA exposes how extreme they are and how, in the past, they have come from Americans who rejected democratic norms, espoused bigotry and encouraged violence.

