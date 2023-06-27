Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

On Saturday, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, ordered his soldiers to withdraw from Ukraine and to instead set their sights on targets within Russia itself. First they took over Rostov, then they began a march on Moscow itself, before Russian President Vladimir Putin convinced him to stand down. This was not a foreign invasion: These were Russian soldiers, with a Russian commander, threatening the very government that had created them. Nor was this what we would think of today as a revolution. Prigozhin has no significant ideological differences with Putin, or even any regional power base.

Prigozhin does, however, represent one of the nightmare scenarios that the men who wrote the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights feared: professional soldiers who were loyal to their own commander, rather than to the nation itself. That fear was one of the main reasons they established the Second Amendment, and why they believed that a well-regulated militia, rather than a professional army, was necessary for the security of a free state.

The founding generation had a deep fear of “standing armies” — armies made up of full-time professional soldiers which governments maintained even during peacetime. They inherited such fears from British political writers who, since the late 17th century, had insisted that standing armies could not be part of a free state, because inevitably the men commanding those armies would use their power for their own benefit.

That was the lesson they had learned from history, from when Caesar used his own soldiers to take power in Rome, and from Oliver Cromwell using his command over England’s New Model Army in 1653 to make himself Lord Protector. They pointed out that professional soldiers relied on their payments to survive. This reality meant loyalty to those who paid them — individual commanders — rather than to the society they were meant to protect, or so asserted the critics of a standing army.

By contrast, these writers argued that militiamen, because they did not rely on that pay, would not be subject to the same kinds of pressure. Again, Caesar was the prime example. In earlier generations, Rome’s army had only included men who served part time, and who returned to their fields when the fighting was over. Roman reforms in 107 B.C. had professionalized the army, opening up army duty to propertyless citizens and “putting Arms into the hands of those that had no stake to lose,” as one standing-army critic wrote in 1698. The result? The men Caesar commanded were loyal not to Rome, but to him.

For most of the 18th century, criticisms of standing armies remained a feature of British opposition writers, but did not influence policy. Britain’s professional army was popular and the key to making Britain a world power. These critics wanted to replace it with citizen militias made up of property-owning men who served part-time, training several times a year, but who could be called up when the situation demanded it. In 18th-century Britain, such ideas became less and less popular.

England continued to rely on citizens’ militias in its North American colonies, though. They did so for economic reasons — they were far cheaper — not out of fear of a standing army. Also, rather than limiting the militias to property owners, the Colonial militias restricted them by race. Blacks and Native Americans were excluded from the Colonial militias, or restricted to positions like scout or drummer.

In both Britain and North America, these militias were official institutions, not the voluntary groups of like-minded men who call themselves militias today. In British North America, these militias were under the command of the Colonial governor.

Yet when colonists began opposing British policies, leading England to station “regulars” in New England, those criticisms of standing armies took on new meaning and relevance. That was why Thomas Jefferson complained in the Declaration of Independence that England had “kept among us, in times of peace, standing armies, without the consent of our legislatures.” That same year, Virginia’s Declaration of Rights stated that “standing armies, in time of peace, should be avoided as dangerous to liberty,” language which several other states also included in their own declarations.

In the Revolution’s aftermath, the belief that a large standing army was a threat to a free society enjoyed something close to a consensus among the men leading the United States. Some, like George Washington, hoped to maintain a small permanent force along the western frontier. Yet even he acknowledged that “a large standing Army in time of Peace hath ever been considered dangerous to the liberties of a Country,” and that the “Histories of Greece and Rome in their most virtuous and Patriotic ages … demonstrate the Utility of” militias, while “Mercinary Armies … have at one time or another subverted the liberties of allmost all the Countries they have been raised to defend.”

These beliefs made it into the Constitution, which sought to limit in several ways the potential for anyone to be able to use the military to their own benefit. First, it restricted the amount of time for which any armies could be funded. Then it gave Congress, not the president, the power of “calling forth,” organizing and disciplining the militia. Finally, it declared that a well-regulated militia was necessary for the security of a free state.

This helped explain why there was almost no U.S. Army in the Early Republic. Instead, there were militias, controlled by state governments (usually by the governor himself). The 1792 Militia Act required “each and every free able-bodied white male citizen” aged 18 to 45 to serve in their state militias. The belief at the time was that such forces could never act against the interests of the society they were meant to defend, because the men in the militia were that society.

American history has not borne out the Founders’ fears. The U.S. Army has been a standing army for generations, where soldiers are paid for their service, but that service has become the ultimate sign of patriotism and sacrifice. So powerful is this idea that, not only have we not had to face a military coup, but when former president Donald Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, he found allies in the Senate and the House of Representatives, but not among leaders of the U.S. military.

The Army’s successes have made it hard for Americans to understand the founding era’s wariness of professional militaries. Meanwhile, the gun rights movement has popularized the idea that the aim of the Second Amendment was to allow individuals to defend themselves.

But the goal of the men who wrote the Second Amendment was never to make sure that individuals under attack would have firearms with which to defend themselves. Their goal was to make sure that the United States would not have to face the situation that Russia just faced: American troops, with an American commander, threatening the very government which had created them.

