As LGBT Americans have gathered at Pride celebrations across the United States, their community faces an increasingly hostile political environment. Over the past year, there has been a notable increase in the number of anti-LGBT bills introduced and passed by state legislatures. Based on data collected by the American Civil Liberties Union, 491 anti-LGBT bills have been introduced this year and 72 have become state law. This compares to only 45 bills introduced and two enacted in 2018.

Pushback against LGBT rights has been growing outside the legislative arena as well. Target, for example, removed Pride-theme products from its stores in response to conservative backlash. And recent polling by Gallup shows a clear decrease in the number of Americans — mostly Republicans — agreeing that same-sex relations are morally acceptable.

How can the LGBT movement counter this intense wave of political and social hostility?

One possible answer comes from an earlier chapter of the gay rights movement. During the 1970s, Harvey Milk and other gay rights activists built new coalitions with labor unions based upon a shared understanding that gay rights and labor rights were fundamentally connected.

Although difficult, building this bridge won over a crucial ally with major long-term benefits. A focus on constructing similar bonds in 2023 could provide a pathway for protecting and expanding LGBT rights.

In the early-1970s, the Teamsters Local 888 — representing Bay Area beer truck drivers — found itself fighting an uphill battle against Coors Brewing and its affiliated distributors. At the time, Coors engaged in a variety of antilabor practices, including relying on preemployment polygraph tests to root out pro-union workers. (Molson Coors did not respond to a request for comment about Coors Brewing’s labor practices in the 1970s.) The union launched a strike in response to these practices but was met with brutal — and successful — strikebreaking efforts, prompting it to launch a boycott of Coors beer.

But as the strike before it, the boycott struggled to gain widespread support. Looking for allies, Teamsters leader Allan Baird contacted Milk, an up-and-comer in San Francisco’s gay rights movement. Coors beer was popular in Bay Area gay establishments, making the gay community a potentially useful ally for labor. And Milk — along with gay activist and union member Howard Wallace — understood that the Coors boycott presented an opportunity for the broader gay rights movement to build new alliances.

Indeed, constructing such bridges was central to Milk’s strategic efforts. He argued that gay men and lesbians needed “others to help us in our fight to end discrimination.” But to convince other social groups to join their cause, the gay community would first need to help them. If the San Francisco gay community could play a leading role in the Coors boycott, Milk believed “labor groups fighting Coors will understand who their friends are” and “in turn will start to fight for our rights too.”

However, while potentially strategically beneficial, forming an alliance between gay rights activists and organized labor was not going to be easy.

In the early-1970s, the gay rights movement was still in its infancy. Additionally, much of the labor movement was openly hostile to it. Many in the gay community perceived the Teamsters as anti-gay, and other unions had similar reputations.

In 1972, AFL-CIO President George Meany even refused to endorse Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern in part because of the presence of “gay lib people” at the Democratic convention. Wallace summarized the problem (using tongue-in-cheek-language) as trying “to unite sissies and Archie Bunkers.”

Milk and Wallace understood that building a gay-labor coalition would require more than just tit-for-tat cooperation. Rather, they needed to convince the two communities that they had shared goals, values and interests.

And they started with the most obvious commonality: shared enmity toward Coors Brewing. The beer company was a helpful foil — it was not only anti-union but also anti-gay. The Coors lie detector tests, for example, were used not only to root out prospective workers with pro-union sentiments, but also those who were gay.

Meanwhile, the Coors family donated considerable amounts of money to conservative organizations such as the John Birch Society and the Heritage Foundation, which were hostile to labor and gay rights.

Milk, Wallace and Baird used this to unite their groups. By presenting Coors as anti-union and anti-gay, labor rights and gay rights activists came to view themselves as (in Milk’s words) “victims of the same oppression.”

With workers and gay activists aligned behind a common struggle against discrimination at the hands of more powerful actors, the boycott took off. More than 100 gay bars in the Bay Area stopped serving Coors beer and its market share in California alone dropped from a high of 40 percent to just 14 percent.

Baird was impressed: “One thing I learned about the gay community is that once they lock into something they can stop any product they want.” And the appreciation of the effort by gay activists spread: AFL-CIO leader David Sickler, speaking to a crowd at the 1978 Gay Freedom Day celebration, told the audience that “you have given the Coors company a taste of what gay power is like.”

What’s more, the boycott fostered a deeper connection between the labor and gay communities. New organizations — such as Bay Area Gay Liberation (BAGL) — were founded and brought together hundreds of activists on behalf of leftist causes. And unions awarded leadership positions to gay members, began signing contracts that included sexual orientation in nondiscrimination clauses and endorsed legislation protecting gay workers.

As labor leader John Sweeney noted, the Coors boycott encouraged unions to “build broad and diverse coalitions that could unite around a common agenda.”

What started as a localized, short-term effort ultimately developed into a long-term partnership that paid tremendous dividends for the incipient gay rights movement.

Notably, this model wasn’t limited to the United States. During a major miners’ strike in 1984 in the United Kingdom, gay activists formed Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) with the same goal of bolstering unions in the hope of gaining allies. There, too, the connections proved deep. While initially skeptical of gay rights, the miners’ union — recognizing that the gay community faced similar threats from the same adversaries — also came to be a strong advocate of gay rights.

The LGBT rights movement has come a long way since its early days in the 1970s. Yet it continues to face strong, mounting opposition. The lessons of the Coors boycott emphasize the importance of continuing to build new alliances with groups facing similar opposition and threats — and the potential benefits in doing so now.

It will be challenging; such alliances require groups to value the interests of others as highly as their own and sometimes overcome the misgivings of their own members. But as the achievements of Milk, Wallace and Baird show, these kinds of partnerships can go beyond just short-term, quid-pro-quo exchanges, producing a durable sense of shared identity and purpose and spurring meaningful progress.

