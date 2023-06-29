Listen 8 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Star pastor Rick Warren’s last stand before the messengers at the Southern Baptist Convention generated buzz. Saddleback, the church he founded, lost its appeal and was expelled from the SBC because of its ordination of female ministers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight News coverage highlighted the SBC’s struggles over the role of women in the organization — as ministers, faculty in colleges, and as possible victims of predators in the ministry. Although SBC churches have been bleeding membership in recent years, hard-liners have chosen to stay the course, a path that has often taken them into the world of conservative Republican politics.

The SBC’s insistence on uniform adherence to both conservative theology and politics proved problematic for Saddleback. After all, the church’s roots are in California, where it has 15 church campuses, to go along with four international ones. It may have carried the denominational label Southern Baptist, but Saddleback’s identity is rooted in the American West and the Pacific Rim world and a specific sort of conservative Christianity, one that is very different from that practiced in the South. Its expulsion reveals that the SBC’s adherence to exclusionary and hard-line policies puts the convention at risk of becoming irrelevant outside its home region.

Baptists have wrestled with this problem before. In the 1930s and early 1940s, thousands of Americans migrated from the southern Midwest and South — places like Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Missouri — to California. Many of these migrants had been associated at least tentatively with Southern Baptist churches.

Historian James N. Gregory chronicles how White Baptists struggled to find and fit into new church homes in the West and North. The Northern Baptist Convention (American Baptist Churches USA now) was more liberal, involved in ecumenical movements and works of social gospel, such as health-care programs, than the churches to which they were accustomed.

Without any Southern Baptist churches in California, former congregants either had to join another Protestant denomination or one of the smaller splinter Baptist groups. Many of them discovered that they were more comfortable in Pentecostal pews, drawn to the emotional style of the services and more fundamentalist teachings, resulting in growth for denominations like the Assemblies of God.

As it became clear that many of these migrants were leaving the Baptist faith, it prompted the Southern Baptists to revive efforts to expand into California that they had abandoned after the Civil War. In 1940, the SBC established a state convention, making it possible to start affiliated churches in the state.

In the postwar era, the development of religion in California coincided with the rise of church on a grand scale, and Southern Baptists were involved in that movement. The career of Southern Baptist evangelist Billy Graham career soared to great heights after his 1949 Los Angeles revival caught the attention of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst, who told his reporters to promote Graham.

Graham, who held seven crusades in Los Angeles, recalled that some of the most significant decisions of his ministry happened in California. This included a 1948 meeting in a Modesto hotel that led to the establishment of the rules for his revivals, including the distribution of funds, the use of crowd estimates, and a pledge that men on the revival team would never be alone with women who were not their wives. Graham may have been Southern-born, but he owed his ministry in large part to his days in California.

Graham’s revivals coincided with a migration from Northern cities to the Southern and Southwestern states, leading to a near doubling of the population in the California between 1950 to 1970. Jobs in the defense industry lured transplants, as corporations moved into a region where there was nonunion labor and room for growth. Already socially conservative before the war, new residents of the region became politically so once their livelihoods were tied to Cold War defense production, historian Lisa McGirr points out. Their politics prioritized small government and anti-communist candidates.

Churches again provided a place for recent migrants to build community ties. This time, the Southern Baptists benefited along with Pentecostal groups. In Orange County, where Saddleback is now located, many of the new churches came to reflect the anti-communist, far-right ideals prevalent in local politics.

But they also had competition — some of it from pastors building large congregations, like Robert Schuller, who welcomed folks first to his drive-in movie theater church and eventually to the Glass Cathedral. Initially, Schuller preached conservative politics before transitioning to a focus on success and self-help. As the popularity of television expanded in the 1970s, competition also came from figures such as Assemblies of God minister Paul Crouch and his wife, Jan, who founded Trinity Broadcasting Network in the nearby city of Tustin.

By the 1980s, religion in California was less about a particular doctrine and more about the possibilities for a migratory populace to establish a sense of place and community. Messages about prosperity and self-help, a new kind of individualism, replaced anti-communism in sermons. This sensibility shaped Saddleback, which Warren — a California native — started in 1980. Saddleback Sam, the avatar of his target convert, reflected these trends and embodied the ethos of Southern California.

Saddleback emphasized its geographic identity more than its denominational one. The church is distinctly Californian, beginning with the name, which comes from the double peak in the nearby Santa Ana Mountains called Saddleback, and the Saddleback Valley that lies between the peak and the coastline.

The geography is again emphasized in the church architecture, which has similarities with the California ranch home style, which became popular as home building boomed after World War II. These homes brought in the outdoors through large windows and sliding glass doors. Similarly, Saddleback’s sidewalls are glass. One side opens to a large patio where congregants can experience mild California weather and watch the services either on monitors or through the windows. The other side has a clear view into a small canyon, a glimpse of what a hiker might see on a hike in the hills of the Santa Anas. The baptistery, a large square shaped more like a spa than the traditional narrow trough, is outside, just off the side of the congregational patio.

This aspect of Saddleback’s identity extends to the church community’s understanding of its place in a Pacific Rim world and its duty to serve diverse local communities. In a service after the coronavirus began roiling through Asia, I witnessed Saddleback ministers celebrating the successful efforts to help their Hong Kong campus acquire masks. As the pandemic moved to California, Warren did not join those ministers opposing shutdown orders, an opposition which was often framed in Christian nationalist terms.

This decision may have stemmed from the geographic breadth of Saddleback, which has campuses in five countries. Saddleback chose to emphasize the building of its international community over the hard-line politics practiced by some other Southern California churches.

Under current pastor Andy Wood, Saddleback’s leadership team, still largely male, has begun to reflect the region’s diversity by including Asian American and Latino campus pastors. These are not the faces of the average SBC messenger. But they are the faces of the average Californian, and they represent yet another shift in California’s population due to changes in immigration patterns.

Saddleback has not been perfect in its embrace of racial diversity, and can hardly be classified as an open and affirming church for LGBTQ+ Americans, fears of SBC conservatives to the contrary. However, its pastors have begun to approach women in church leadership differently than some of their more conservative Southern colleagues. On June 10, Warren tweeted that his “biggest regret in 53 years of ministry is that I didn’t do my own personal exegesis sooner on the 4 passages used to restrict women. Shame on me.” With this, Warren puts Saddleback squarely in line with a rich California heritage, one that maintains some conservative social values but that continually shifts to provide a home and community connection for California’s changing population.

Saddleback’s size, as well as its identity as a California church, means it will continue to thrive without an SBC affiliation. Many who attend Saddleback may have only realized it was an SBC church when it suddenly wasn’t.

The expulsion of Saddleback, however, reveals a rigidity that could damage the SBC. Unless its leadership begins to recognize the importance of local identity in congregations outside the South, the convention will probably continue to bleed members, and with them, influence.

