This month marks 75 years since passage of the groundbreaking Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which permitted women to serve as full members of the U.S. armed forces in every branch. It also marks a decade since the Pentagon reversed its “ground combat exclusion policy,” which allowed women to serve on combat ships, even though it banned them from serving in direct ground combat.

These changes have been monumental. While women represented just 2 percent of the U.S. military in 1948, they currently constitute roughly 18 percent of the armed forces. Yet a 2020 report shows that fewer than 1 percent of deployed active-duty combat troops are women. A fraction of them are African American women.

While the need to recognize and celebrate these historic milestones is paramount, these commemorations often forget that Black women led armies and fought behind enemy lines during the Civil War — long before President Harry S. Truman signed the historic legislation in 1948. Their military achievements have regularly been erased, eclipsed or distorted in service of building a national narrative that appealed to White Americans. Restoring this history to our understanding of the history of women’s role in the military helps us envision a national narrative that is both closer to the truth and that works for us all.

Today, Harriet Tubman is best remembered for her work as a freedom fighter in the Underground Railroad before the Civil War. But Tubman was even more than that. Her actions made her a militant outlaw participating in a type of guerrilla war against the federally protected institution of slavery.

The daring intelligence, resilience and imaginative strategies Tubman used as a committed freedom fighter — willing to brave trip after trip, risking her life and freedom to liberate others — provided her with the experience to be a successful military commander, intelligence operative, nurse, strategist and spy for the Union Army. In fact, she was the first American woman to lead combat troops into battle.

Born Araminta Ross in 1822, Tubman entered this world as the property of a White family in Dorchester Country, Md. She liberated herself and two of her siblings in 1849. Unable to rest while her remaining family was still held in bondage, she became a militant outlaw on behalf of all enslaved people, proclaiming that she would “give every drop of blood in my veins to free them.”

Like abolitionist freedom fighter John Brown, Tubman believed that the only way chattel slavery would end in America was through violence. In 1859, she was supposed to join Brown and his party on the raid at Harpers Ferry, but she fell ill. Having missed the event, she became eager to contribute any way she could to help defeat the Confederacy.

At the start of the Civil War, Tubman eagerly served as a cook, nurse and aid worker for Maj. Gen. Benjamin Butler at Fort Monroe in Virginia.

Wanting to do more, she went to South Carolina in 1863 under the guise of being a nurse and served as a military adviser to Union forces. On June 2, 1863, Tubman led 150 Black Union soldiers from the Second South Carolina Volunteers on three Union gunboats. Together, they liberated over 700 enslaved people in the Combahee River Raid.

Tubman provided crucial intelligence on the location of Confederate mines in the river and reconnaissance for Col. James Montgomery by leading a team disguised as field slaves to gather information on the plantations of the leading South Carolinian Confederates. Incidentally, 2023 also marks the 160th anniversary of this powerfully liberating raid.

Tubman’s military service did not end with the Combahee River Raid. She continued to support Union forces, including Col. Robert Gould Shaw of the 54th Massachusetts at the Second Battle of Fort Wagner in July 1863. Tubman’s commitment, bravery and patriotism during the war even earned her the nickname of “General Tubman” among Black soldiers, as well as at least one medal and a hard-fought-for military pension. Upon her death in 1913, she was buried with military honors.

Not long after the war, Tubman’s military service was overshadowed and downplayed by those trying to cast her as a frail and genteel “Mother Tubman,” or, as Tuskegee University founder Booker T. Washington called her, a law-abiding citizen. Diminishing her nearly 15-year career as a wanted criminal, while simultaneously trivializing her role as a military figure and freedom fighter, made her legacy in U.S. history more palatable for most White Americans.

In addition to women like Tubman, countless other Black women served in the military during the Civil War.

Mary J.R. Richards, who was often referred to as Mary Bowser, is another unsung heroine of the Civil War. She served as a Union spy in the Confederate Senate and smuggled supplies to Union soldiers held in Libby Prison in Richmond.

Richards was born into slavery in Virginia in 1840. Upon the death of her enslaver, John Van Lew, his daughter Elizabeth, an abolitionist, freed Richards and paid for her to be educated.

Elizabeth Van Lew, a prominent member of Richmond’s wealthy White elite, survived living in the Confederacy by adopting a “crazy” persona. This permitted her to move about the city freely and successfully create a spy network in the heart of the Confederate capital.

At the start of the conflict, Van Lew recruited Richards to join her network of intelligence operatives — including Black and White women and men — to smuggle medicine and supplies and assist in prison breaks at Libby Prison.

As part of this ring, Richards assumed the persona of being “dull and unconcerned.” She capitalized on the popular belief that assumed that she, as a Black woman, was illiterate. This enabled her to read Confederate documents and eavesdrop on Senate meetings, even sneaking into the Confederate White House as a laundress to gather intelligence on rebel army movements.

As the Confederacy fell, Richards continued to use various names and aliases to protect herself from possible retaliation and violence for her intelligence work. After the war, she worked as a teacher in various states.

But her mistaken identity, and how she is remembered in the historical record, is indicative of how Black women veterans have been forgotten. Years after her service, in 1911, Harper’s Magazine published a story that incorrectly identified her as “Mary Elizabeth Bowser.” Through that report, the legend of Mary Bowser — rather than Mary Richards — was born.

According to scholar Lois Leveen, Richards lived a fragmented public life that’s been obscured by the legend of the woman who became known as Mary Elizabeth Bowser. Evidence suggests that the mythic figure of Bowser was more than likely a combination of the true stories of multiple unnamed enslaved women who risked their lives working behind enemy lines as Union spies.

Like many unnamed Black women veterans, Richards received no accolades, medals or memorials dedicated to her service during her lifetime. Even in 1995, when Richards was posthumously inducted into the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame for her service during the Civil War, she was honored under the wrong name: Mary Elizabeth Bowser.

This year, as we commemorate the extraordinary achievements of women in the military, it is critical that we remember and tell the stories of the many Black women who were at the forefront of change in the U.S. armed forces.

Black women have consistently been the backbone of this nation, relied upon to uphold its founding principles of democracy. Today, several state lawmakers are working to deny or diminish the contributions of Black women warriors such as Tubman, Richards and the many whose names we do not yet know. This year’s commemorations should also serve as a stark reminder that we must move past complacency and properly acknowledge the valor, resilience and unwavering commitment of Black women warriors and weave their stories into our national narrative.

