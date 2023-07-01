Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that affirmative action programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina were unconstitutional. The decision comes on the heels of Texas and Florida banning Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices and initiatives in higher education. Attacks on efforts to diversify higher ed are not new. Yet, activists and legislators looking to safeguard diversity in higher education can look to a law enacted by Texas in 1997 as a potential path forward.

Texas House Bill 588 — better known as the Top 10 Percent Plan — guarantees that those graduating in the top 10 percent of their high school classes will receive automatic acceptance to the best public universities in Texas, for example, the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University. It offers a pathway for high-achieving minority students to overcome educational disparities and helps ensure diversity at the top public universities in Texas. It’s a reminder to those who are saddened by the Supreme Court striking down traditional affirmative action programs that innovative strategies and working within the system can help achieve some goals.

In 1992, two White women filed a lawsuit against the University of Texas arguing that they were victims of “reverse discrimination” which kept them from receiving admittance to the University of Texas School of Law. The lawsuit arrived only one day after the federal government announced that the University of California Berkeley had violated civil rights law with a minority admission program. One of the women was dismissed from the case, but soon after, three White men joined Cheryl Hopwood’s lawsuit against the university. They argued that they met UT law school’s admission requirements, including grade point averages and test scores, but preferential treatment was given to Mexican American and Black students.

In 1994, U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks ruled that race could be used as a factor in the admission process at UT Law School. Two years later, however, in 1996, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reversed him, saying such policies were unconstitutional. Later that year, the Supreme Court affirmed this decision.

The result was stark: the enrollment of students of color at several public universities in Texas plummeted in the 1996-1997 academic year.

The court’s decision prompted activists to protest and to issue a call to arms for advocates at UT to find alternatives that could preserve diversity through different means. They worried that without affirmative action programs in place, students of color would be discriminated against by higher education admissions administrators, as they had been in the past. They were concerned that the Hopwood decision would reverse the dramatic progress in terms of recruitment and retention of minority students in higher education in Texas that had occurred over the previous three decades.

They understood that a legislative remedy offered the best chance of preserving access for students of color at top Texas universities. Texas Sen. Gonzalo Barrientos (Democrat) contacted to UT faculty members like Professor David Montejano and others and let them know that he was ready to fight for such legislation. Barrientos’ outreach led to the formation of a task force that included UT professors and students, Al Kauffman, a civil rights lawyer with the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund in San Antonio and faculty from the University of Houston to plot the best legislative response to the Hopwood ruling.

The group spent several months discussing strategy. Finally, it settled upon the Top 10 Percent Plan because it enabled a “race-neutral” admissions process that did not consider test scores. It would ensure that the top 10 percent of graduating high school seniors from both public and private schools received automatic acceptance to Texas’ public universities.

The task force members surmised that this would help provide Mexican American, Black and low-income students access to Texas’ top public universities, while also making Texas’ higher education institutions more reflective of the state’s changing demographics. An added benefit included recruiting students from different geographic locations across the state and boosting the local economy from students attending Texas public universities.

Once the task force devised the plan, they handed it over to legislators to generate support in the Texas legislature and turn it into a bill. Fortunately for them, Democrat Irma Rangel was the chairwoman of the House Higher Education Committee. Rangel had a well-known reputation for fighting on behalf of minority constituents. She had been the first Mexican American woman elected to the Texas State Legislature in 1977. Throughout her time in office, she had not shied away from advocating for women’s rights, labor rights and reimagining higher education. She also had a long history of legislative accomplishments.

In 1997, Rangel introduced Texas House Bill 588, which she had co-authored with Barrientos. As members of Rangel’s committee discussed the bill, Rangel invited many task force members to testify about its potential benefits. Her political savvy enabled her to gain the crucial support of Republican State Sen. Teel Bivins, who was the chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee.

Because of the work of Rangel and Barrientos, the bill passed both houses of the Texas legislature, and in May 1997, Gov. George W. Bush signed it into law. The support of Bivins and Bush demonstrated how conservative Republicans at the time valued expanding access to higher education to any student who wanted it.

The top 10 percent plan kicked in for the 1998-1999 freshman class. After the bill’s passage, some dissenters criticized the law for solely focusing on undergraduates.

Yet, it proved to be seminal. In the years following the passage of the Top 10 Percent Plan, Texas universities saw a steady rise in Mexican American and Black student enrollments.

The law has helped broaden the student demographics and expand the alumni network at various public institutions. Universities developed new strategies to create scholarships for students so that they could afford to take advantage of the newfound access to higher education. For example, in 1998, UT created the “Longhorn Opportunity Scholarship” that is centered on providing aid to qualifying high school graduates from low economic backgrounds. In addition, higher education administrators improved their recruitment and outreach techniques to students from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

In 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court did away with the decision in Hopwood v. Texas with its ruling in Grutter v. Bollinger. The court found that race could be used when reviewing applications at the University of Michigan’s Law School. But Thursday’s ruling against affirmative action severely circumscribes the decision in Grutter. The court declined to explicitly overturn it — but now universities across the country will find themselves in the same situation Texas faced in the late 1990s.

Present day conservatives are interested in denying equitable access to higher education. Bans on affirmative action programs and DEI offices, as well as blocking initiatives for student loan forgiveness, will further the socio-economic gap and increase structural inequities in higher education. The most affected will be students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. Conservatives have rapidly diverged from the brand of compassionate conservatism advocated by Bush, and their attitudes are “a feature and not a glitch” in how they legislate.

Even so, the history of the Top 10 Percent Plan in Texas indicates that activism can ensure that universities remain diverse places that are accessible to students of all backgrounds. It may require working through the legislative process, but a coalition of higher education advocates that includes liberal legislators can guarantee racial diversity remains amid affirmative action and DEI bans. And doing so is crucial. The consequences of inaction would be felt for years to come in all aspects of American society.

