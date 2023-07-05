Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Following former president Donald Trump’s June 8 indictment on charges of retaining national security secrets without authorization and working to obstruct the return of documents after receiving a subpoena, the press is speculating that fights over the very secrecy of the documents involved could lengthen the judicial process — maybe pushing it past the 2024 presidential election.

History suggests that these concerns are warranted. The Iran-contra scandal of the 1980s showed how badly awry high-profile cases involving national security secrets can go. The classified documents involved turned the investigation into a years-long process and made it excruciating to prosecute those involved and conduct fair trials.

The Iran-contra affair involved the Reagan administration’s illegally selling arms to Iran and using the proceeds to fund counterrevolutionaries in Central America, which Congress had also made illegal. When the facts came to light in 1986, they embarrassed the White House and prompted investigations, including one by Independent Counsel Lawrence Walsh.

By April 1987, Walsh’s team had conducted 800 interviews and was hearing testimony several days a week. His dozens of aides had examined “hundreds of boxes” from the White House and National Security Council and 200,000 pages from the CIA. Officials assumed Walsh would take one year, maybe two, to prosecute all Iran-contra criminal behavior.

Yet delays brought about by potential defendants immediately slowed things down.

Lt. Col. Oliver North, a former National Security Council staffer intimately involved in the Iran-contra operation, was at the forefront of these stalling tactics. He sued the Department of Justice — twice — over the very existence of an independent counsel. North surrendered his signature to investigators only when threatened with prison time. Congressional investigators also had to threaten criminal contempt proceedings to get North to hand over personal notebooks and other documents. To block investigations, North even petitioned the Supreme Court — in vain.

The most potent shenanigans, however, stemmed from the necessity of lawyers, judges and jurors reviewing classified national security documents.

That meant abiding by a 1980 law, the Classified Information Procedures Act, or CIPA. Before CIPA, many national security cases simply were not prosecuted because of “graymailing” — the defense threatened to reveal national security secrets during a trial, and the DOJ decided that protecting those secrets mattered more than prosecuting the potential defendant.

CIPA gave judges guidelines to determine what documents — or parts of documents — were admissible and which could be shielded. The idea was to balance the right of defendants and prosecutors to present evidence against the right of governments to protect their secrets. It also dictated how to protect classified information during review, which slowed the process.

The cumbersome CIPA procedures meant that Walsh didn’t charge North and a dozen others with crimes until 1988.

Even with the guardrails imposed by CIPA, however, North understood that he could use concerns about national security to gum up the works of his trial. His lawyers demanded to see documents that potentially revealed just about every high-level national security secret during the two-year congressional ban on aid to the counterrevolutionaries.

The Justice Department balked. It didn’t want even the most open secrets to become public, such as the existence of the Ilopango airfield in El Salvador or the identity of countries that everyone knew had given aid to the contras, like China and Saudi Arabia. “You have documents stamped with the highest possible classification that are just twaddle,” fumed Gerhard Gesell, the judge appointed to the North case. Gesell accused the government of “intentional holding of documents necessary for the defense.”

By mid-1988, an interagency group declassifying documents had still screened or censored only 82,000 of the 300,000 pages requested by North’s lawyers. The defense team then demanded to see 147 “additional categories of documents” that Walsh had not yet seen. Gesell largely refused, though he allowed them access to documents tied to 20 more categories or programs.

Exasperated by what he described in his diary as “arrogant graymailing,” Gesell forced North to choose 3,000 pages of documents for his defense, considerably less than the 40,000 pages North was seeking. “They’ve got a hostage — a plane full of 300 secrets — and they’re going to kill one a day until Ollie’s set free,” one government official said of North’s lawyers.

The Reagan White House and NSC also put up roadblocks that damaged Walsh’s case. FBI agents asked for documents from the White House only to have the administration’s counsel deem them “irrelevant,” Walsh complained. Individuals produced their own notes “either late or in incomplete form, or both; in some cases, individuals falsely claimed not to have any notes at all.” Judge Gesell wrote in his diary: “No documents move, justice demoralized … White House is the key. They continue to resist.”

The CIA ran its own internal investigation, which, to Walsh, meant more obstruction as witnesses “would already have run their stories by the inspector general.” The spy agency, as well as Cabinet members and their aides, withheld documents or denied they had them.

Little by little, the defense’s demands and the government’s glacial declassification process forced Walsh to back off the 16 charges against North. In October 1988, he dropped one of them — the coverup of an illegal gift of a $14,000 security system for his home.

In January 1989, the prosecution suffered a major blow. The outgoing Reagan administration refused to make available crucial classified documents, which forced Walsh to ask the judge to dismiss charges of conspiracy and theft against North. Gesell had allowed the government to change specific names in documents to general titles such as “CIA agent” or “South American” country. But a panel of respected Republican foreign policy experts, including Secretary of State George Shultz, Secretary of Defense Frank Carlucci and national security adviser Colin Powell, said no to even revealing that much information.

The Justice Department even asked Gesell to prohibit North from disclosing anything classified without explicit permission from the government. The judge flatly refused: “That isn’t a trial. That’s a farce.”

In response, new Attorney General Richard Thornburgh asked the Supreme Court to halt the impending trial. The court pressed Walsh and the new Bush administration to arrange for Walsh to notify Thornburgh in advance if any document was about to spill secrets in one of nine categories.

On Feb. 21, 1989, almost a year after his indictment, North’s trial finally began. At times, as Gesell had feared, CIPA threw a major monkey wrench into the proceedings. When North courier Robert Owen was on the stand, for instance, Gesell was forced to send the jurors home for the day and oversee a closed-door CIPA hearing over whether a name in a document could be revealed. A similar three-hour interruption wasted the following day. This happened 15 times during the trial.

On May 4, 1989 — 414 days after North’s indictment — a jury found him guilty of three felonies, and Gesell handed down a light sentence. In the next two years, North appealed on a technicality, and Walsh dropped all charges.

Obstruction under the guise of national security had seriously whittled down the charges and the evidence against North — not to mention delayed the verdict by months. Graymailing similarly compelled prosecutors to drop charges against other Iran-contra defendants.

Will justice be again delayed — and eventually denied — in the Trump trial? There is some good news. Both the prosecution and the Trump-appointed judge want the trial to begin in 2023. A Democratic administration is more likely to cooperate in declassifying documents than the Republican ones in the 1980s, which called the Iran-contra trials political witch hunts. Most importantly, it might not be necessary to put classified documents other than those Trump mishandled through CIPA procedures.

Yet Trump, when in legal peril, has a history of attacking and delaying, the trial judge has issued rulings favorable to him, and Republican attitudes toward secrecy cases are steeped in paranoia fed by disinformation. If overwrought fears of national security produce a verdict of “not guilty” for Trump or, worse, usher him back into the White House, it may imperil core democratic norms such as the rule of law and the independence of courts.

