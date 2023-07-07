Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yet, the Southern Baptists are in precipitous decline, though they remain the largest American Protestant denomination (as of 2019, an estimated 5.3 percent of the American population). While fewer Americans are worshiping in Southern Baptist congregations, our recent research indicates that a significantly higher percentage of those who identify as “born again” are worshiping in Charismatic or Pentecostal congregations. White evangelicals have been a crucial GOP voting bloc since 1980, and as Southern Baptist numbers dip, savvy Republican Party candidates have courted Charismatics and Pentecostals aggressively.

The term is a transdenominational umbrella category, but many of the most prominent born-again White evangelicals of the 20th century, particularly those involved in American politics, have been Southern Baptists. Democratic President Jimmy Carter, a Southern Baptist until 2020, helped popularize the term as president and became its well-known champion.

Since he occupied the highest office in the land, Carter was arguably the most-high profile born-again evangelical of the 1970s. But it was Southern Baptist evangelical media magnate Billy Graham who ushered millions into the “born-again” conversion experience during revival meetings captured on film and television.

Graham’s 1977 how-to book about becoming evangelical — “How to Be Born Again” — noted the hallmarks of born-again evangelicalism: personal feelings of emptiness, acknowledgment of sin, a confrontation with the cross of Jesus, repentance and reconciliation with God.

A conservative White evangelical who famously (and infamously) supported President Richard M. Nixon, Graham’s efforts (along with his contemporaries) also ushered in a political realignment that saw White born-again Christians increasingly associated with conservative Republicanism.

Falwell formed his political organization in advance of the 1980 election to counter what he and his allies perceived to be a moral decline in America in the 1960s and 1970s. Falwell’s Moral Majority sought a return to promoting the (White) Christian traditional heterosexual nuclear family on the heels of recent movements aimed at greater racial, gender and sexual equality. The group helped deliver important electoral gains, especially in the South, for Reagan, who similarly campaigned as a “family values” conservative.

The Moral Majority supported Reagan’s successor, George H.W. Bush, in 1988, which demonstrated the power and GOP leanings of the White evangelical vote.

In particular, the Republican primary that year showed that a shift was underway in White evangelicalism. Conservative Southern Baptist pastor Pat Robertson ran for president in 1988, but Robertson was not only a Southern Baptist. He was also a Charismatic.

Charismatics comprise a diverse set of denominational and nondenominational Christians who, in the mid- to late-20th century, began emphasizing practices like speaking in tongues (ecstatic speech or speech-like sounds believed to be from God), divine healing and prophecy. Their predecessors the Pentecostals, largely borne out of early 20th century revivals, created entire denominations defined by those practices.

Such groups were usually seen as peripheral figures in conservative White evangelicalism. Graham’s book on the born-again evangelical experience, for example, included instructions for conversion, but it did not include any discussion of the signature practices of the charismatic movement, such as speaking in tongues or performing divine healing.

“Typical” born-again White evangelical Protestants of the 1980s — Southern Baptists like Graham — most certainly did not endorse speaking in tongues or divine healing. In fact, the Baptist relationship to those practices, especially speaking in tongues, was contested for decades.

Polling data illustrates this trend. With support from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), we asked 1,100 adults living in the United States whether they attended religious services where people speak in tongues, had received a direct revelation from God, had experienced or witnessed divine healing or received a definite answer to a prayer.

Notably, among Christian respondents, 38 percent of those who attend religious services have experienced or witnessed three or more of these practices at their religious services. This growing trend is especially apparent among young people. We found that more than half (55 percent) of millennial Christians experienced or witnessed three or more of these practices. In contrast, less than a fifth (18 percent) of the baby boomer Christians did.

As evangelicals shifted toward charismatic and pentecostal practices, Donald Trump affiliated himself with these factions during his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns and time in office. As a result, he secured over 75 percent of the White evangelical vote in 2016 and 2020 — with 53 percent of White American Pentecostals believing that Trump is God’s anointed leader. Not all Pentecostals or Charismatics support Trump or the Republican Party. Black Protestants, Pentecostal or otherwise, overwhelmingly support the Democratic Party, election cycle after election cycle.

But White Charismatic and Pentecostal groups are a growing and animating force in right wing politics.

Nowhere is this seen more clearly than in the ReAwaken tour, a nationwide roadshow that gathers Trump supporters to hear from figures such as Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump’s sons, right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, worship protester Sean Feucht or “prophetess” Amanda Grace. Part conspiracy convention, part revival meeting and part MAGA merchandising display, the tour is frequently held at Pentecostal and Charismatic congregations around the nation, where speaking in tongues, healing and prophecy abound.

As candidates and campaigns lobby for the coveted White evangelical Protestant vote in 2024, the most energized corners may no longer be in Baptist churches that Billy Graham built. The SBC’s decline, however, certainly does not signal the decline of evangelicals who might influence politics. Instead it tells us that they are worshiping differently. The new bellwether for conservative politics may be found in the deeply nationalistic, mostly White, very exuberant Charismatic and Pentecostal gatherings like the ReAwaken tour.

