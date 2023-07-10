Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just three months after Nichols’s killing at the hands of police, Memphis recorded 40 murders in March alone, double the January figure. As David A. Graham reported in The Atlantic, this surge in murder is part of a U.S. pattern following “highly publicized killings by police officers.” Experts aren’t sure why this happens and why it’s happening in Memphis this year, especially given the significant decline in national murder rates in 2023 thus far. But it’s a social fact that makes life even more precarious in this majority Black city, where, the Marshall Project reports, rates of police arrests of, and violence against, Black residents are disproportionately high.

Police violence is the leading cause of death for young Black men in the United States. It is an urgent and heartbreaking national problem, but with specific local expressions.

Memphis has been a racialized hot spot for police violence for more than 150 years, with roots reaching back to a massacre that occurred soon after the Civil War ended.

By the mid-19th century, the steamboat industry in Memphis, a city perched along the Mississippi River, was thriving, as was railroad construction, providing livelihoods for those willing to endure the dangerous work. Irish immigrants flowed into Memphis, fleeing famine and mass unemployment back home, to take these unskilled jobs and build new lives as Irish Americans. As a fairly young city, just 40 years old when the Civil War began, Memphis was largely a city of newcomers, including White and free Black Southerners.

Black people freed from slavery during and after the Civil War moved to Memphis, occupied early on by Union forces during the war, and competed for the same positions. The labor situation was toxic, pitting the formerly enslaved against Irish immigrants not considered fully White in an evolving racial hierarchy. In short order, the Irish in Memphis adopted the white supremacist ideas and racial grievances of the former Confederates and aligned with the Democratic Party, a strategic move meant to cement their whiteness and Americanness. The population of Memphis had exploded from roughly 20,000 in 1860 to 35,000 by the war’s end, with 20 percent being Irish.

Ex-Confederates, barred from voting, left a hole in the electorate that the new Irish Americans quickly filled as they became active in Memphis politics. Because many had not fought with the Confederates, they were eligible to vote and dominated the elections. (Black men had yet to receive the vote in Tennessee.) As a result, the Irish gained political power in Memphis and parlayed that power in the labor market. By 1865, the Irish held 162 of the 177 positions in the Memphis police force, with the Irish American mayor appointing many based not on their qualifications but by their political affiliation.

The sudden appointment of police officers eager to prove their whiteness and worth as part of the white supremacist power structure in Memphis was quickly felt by Black citizens. Before the 1865 city election, Memphis had been under military control, which meant that the existing 3rd U.S. Colored Heavy Artillery, stationed in Memphis, provided a sense of protection for the formerly enslaved pouring into Memphis from nearby rural areas.

But after the election, the continued presence of the U.S. military, especially armed Black soldiers in uniform, and the new presence of the Freedmen’s Bureau, enraged many in the White community. And so, the Irish police routinely harassed Black soldiers. When they defended themselves, Democratic newspapers published inflammatory headlines and stories exaggerating minor conflicts and blaming the soldiers for the resulting unrest.

Tensions escalated across early 1866 as anti-Black police harassment intensified and Democratic newspapers continued to stoke white supremacist anger. These tensions quickly turned to vicious hatred of Black people and reached their violent peak in spring 1866.

It began when Black soldiers were discharged on April 30 and ordered to turn in their weapons. The disarming of Black soldiers gave the police an opportunity to attack.

On May 1, an altercation between a group of Black men and four Irish policemen escalated into a shootout. Two officers and three Black men were injured, although one of the officers accidentally shot himself when attempting to draw his weapon. News of the event spread quickly across Memphis. The police led two frenzied White mobs, made up primarily of Irishmen, down different streets in South Memphis. The goal: Attack any and all Black people, even if they were not involved in the initial dust-up.

From the night of May 1 through the morning of May 3, the police, aided by White mobs, rampaged through the Black neighborhoods of South Memphis and blazed a path of violence and destruction. Defenseless Black soldiers attempted to recoup the weapons they had turned in just days before, but White soldiers who remained in Memphis thwarted their efforts.

According to a congressional investigation conducted soon after these events, the mob murdered at least 48 Black people, wounded another 70 to 80 and raped at least five Black women. The Memphis Massacre left Black neighborhoods destroyed, with 91 houses, four Black churches and all 12 Black schools burned to the ground.

The Tyre Nichols case is the latest instance in a long history of anti-Black police brutality in Memphis. All five officers who attacked Nichols were charged with second-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty and await trial. The increase in murders in Memphis after Nichols’s death serves as a reminder that there will probably be continuous unrest throughout the nation until meaningful reforms to policing are implemented.

The stakes for young Black men in Memphis — indeed for all young Black men in the country — couldn’t be higher. It is quite literally a matter of life and death — and whether our country’s promise of a fair and just democracy for all will ever be achieved.

