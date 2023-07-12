Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In recent months, journalists covering the brutal war in Ukraine have reported Russia’s deliberate destruction of cultural sites, apart from the collateral damage caused by combat. Beginning with the military invasion of Crimea and Donbas in 2014, troops embarked on a campaign to resurrect Russia’s historical imprint at the expense of Ukrainian culture, which had flourished since the demise of the Soviet Union.

Ukrainian monuments, art and sacred artifacts and more than 200 public libraries, many intentionally targeted as a means of cultural cleansing, have been destroyed or severely damaged during the current war. In response and on a smaller scale, Ukrainians have destroyed statues of Russian figures and recycled Russian texts to use for Ukrainian books and toilet paper.

As modern conflicts from Cambodia to Bosnia and Afghanistan have shown, the obliteration of cultural landmarks has afforded armies an effective method of subjugating civilian populations, breaking the will of opponents and eradicating sites of abiding importance.

It has not always been so. Napoleon looted, rather than destroyed, rare books and paintings. In the aftermath of the Battle of Waterloo, belligerents generally adhered to standards that protected not only noncombatants but also cultural institutions that were vital sources of historical identity.

Until, that is, the beginning of the First World War in August 1914 and Germany’s invasion of Belgium as a shortcut to Paris. In suppressing Belgian opposition, the German army resorted to a strategy of “frightfulness” (schrecklichkeit). Barely three weeks after hostilities commenced, the world witnessed a horrific preview of unconditional warfare.

On the night of Aug. 25, German soldiers, having occupied the town of Louvain, the “Oxford of Belgium,” deliberately set ablaze buildings belonging to the University of Louvain, the oldest university in the Low Countries and the citadel of Belgian culture. During the “Sack of Louvain,” 248 civilians — men, women and children — were wantonly executed, while 1,120 dwellings were put to the torch. In passing through the town, the German private Adolf Hitler described the center as a “heap of rubble,” a testament to the impact of terror that he would not forget.

Remarkably, it was not the slaughter of noncombatants in Louvain and other Belgian towns that provoked the greatest global outrage, but the destruction of Louvain’s most venerated ornament: the university’s 17th-century library, containing a treasure trove of some 300,000 books, 800 incunabula and 1,000 medieval manuscripts. Collections of great importance pertaining to Renaissance humanism, the Reformation and the Counter Reformation were incinerated as a means of instilling terror and assassinating, in the words of the U.S. minister to Belgium, “the soul of a nation.” Britain’s prime minister, Herbert Asquith, denounced the library’s destruction as the “greatest crime committed against civilization and culture since the Thirty Years’ War.”

Anti-German sentiment erupted in neutral countries around the globe, including the United States. “Remember Louvain” became a battle cry among Allied troops. Oxford’s Bodleian Library quickly transferred its rarest collections to the basement for protection in the event of air raids by Zeppelins. For England and France, the library’s destruction transformed an imperial struggle among Great Powers into a moral crusade against German Kultur.

Why? Because intellectuals and clerics viewed the preservation of written knowledge as essential to the survival of Western civilization. Many shared the view of John Milton, the 17th-century English poet, that books were the living embodiment of the human spirit, an afterlife deserving of reverence.

One week after Louvain’s destruction, Romain Rolland, the French author, sent a public letter to Gerhart Hauptmann, Germany’s 1912 Nobel laureate in literature. Rolland was shaken by the German army’s “ferocity.” “Not content with attacking living Belgium,” he wrote, “you wage war against the dead, against the glories of centuries. … Louvain is but a heap of cinders: Louvain with its treasures of art and science, the sacred city.” “Kill men if you must,” Rolland, a pacifist, exhorted, “but respect their great works. It is no more than loyalty to the human race.”

In the war’s aftermath, due to more than 1 million dollars raised in the United States from titans of industry to schoolchildren and New York City cops, a magnificent new library opened in 1928 at the University of Louvain. Vast numbers of books, approaching 1 million volumes, arrived from around the world, among them contributions from the emperor of Japan and, as required by the Treaty of Versailles, myriad titles from the German government.

Because of searing memories of 1914 and fears of another war, the 1930s saw the publication of handbooks in Europe, including in Germany, devoted to reinforcing library buildings and shielding collections in advance of air raids. With the outbreak of the Second World War, the American Council of Learned Societies, up until the fall of Paris, even planned to send a “microphotographic expeditionary force” to “invade Europe and reproduce every book and manuscript available on the continent.”

The violence inflicted upon Louvain and other “martyred towns” anticipated yet worse horrors to come, beginning with the incendiary bombing of Guernica in 1937 by German and Italian planes in the Spanish Civil War — “the most methodical destruction of life and property since Louvain,” wrote an American reporter.

In the German poet Heinrich Heine’s prescient observation, “Where they burn books, they will also, in the end, burn human beings.” During World War II, the legacy of earlier atrocities would be magnified beyond human conception, with millions of civilians marked for extinction and the indiscriminate bombing of cities and towns.

After the war, The Hague Convention of 1956 crafted an international treaty for the protection of “cultural property” during armed conflicts. Yet libraries and museums, as with a massive number of civilians, have continued to fall victim to the extreme violence of modern warfare.

A number of reasons might be invoked, including the insidious impact of 20th-century precedents and the ineffective leadership of the United Nations. What is inarguably clear is that the devastation of cultural sites has increasingly become a weapon designed not just to help win wars but also to have enduring consequences. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is but the most recent example.

Despite the carnage in Ukrainian cities, some of the country’s historians and artists have argued against damaging all Russian landmarks. At the same time, in addition to other foreign aid for civilians, help from international associations of librarians and archivists has rallied to defend Ukrainian institutions and records from Russian cyberattacks.

Several heritage organizations and Oxford University have dispatched a truckload of “conservation supplies and equipment” to Ukraine in what will hopefully become a worldwide effort to rebuild and replenish the loss of its libraries.

Today, many libraries have recognized, for the sake of preservation from potential perils, not least human malevolence, the necessity of employing sophisticated technology to duplicate their collections, including putting some online, which has the added virtue of making them widely accessible.

Concrete, bricks and steel are not enough. As illustrated by Ukraine’s wrenching experience, libraries, though powerful “arsenals” in their own right, remain as vulnerable as they are appealing to enemy combatants, just as they were more than a century ago in Belgium.

