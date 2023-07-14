Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Moms for Liberty group has been in the news often. Labeled a far-right, anti-government extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, its media visibility is no accident. Its recent Philadelphia national summit included a media training session that generated lots of press attention. Activists were instructed on how to shape and control media messaging by never apologizing, always being on offense, assuming the media (especially the national media) is the enemy and focusing on local press to better reach undecided voters.

This is not surprising. Any movement for social change that hopes to garner support for its cause, amplify its message, as well as influence political leaders and legislation, needs to understand its media environment. Over the course of the 20th century and into the 21st century, the ability of social-change movements to organize and communicate their messages has been central to advancing or thwarting racial justice and equality — and, in turn, to whether a movement fades or succeeds.

Advertisement

A hundred years ago, the Ku Klux Klan reemerged from the moribund state it had fallen into after the end of Reconstruction and the rise of Jim Crow segregation throughout the South. The group rebounded in the 1910s and 1920s by identifying new enemies and effectively utilizing new media to grow its ranks.

In 1925, at the pinnacle of its “second coming,” more than 30,000 Ku Klux Klansmen and women marched in Washington barefaced in white robes and pointed hoods, demonstrating an understanding of the power of visual imagery. A group of marchers formed a huge white cross discernible only by cameras perched on high buildings. A Pathé newsreel, which would have been shown in motion picture theaters across the country, ballyhooed the march as a “wonderful spectacle.”

The Klan knew that its pageantry of white robes and burning crosses would generate media attention. But it also built its own media platforms with Klan newspapers, programming on Klan-friendly radio stations from Kansas to New York and even a Klan-owned high-powered station in Washington, D.C., with national reach. (That station, sold in 1932 to the fledgling broadcast network CBS, is now WTOP in D.C.)

Advertisement

By exploiting the new media of the 1920s, the Klan achieved almost mainstream status and political success, especially with the 1924 Immigration Act, which aligned with the group’s new list of enemies by barring Asian as well as eastern and southern European immigrants (too dark, too Jewish, too Catholic) from America’s formerly more welcoming shores. The Klan used its newspapers, radio addresses and access to media platforms to normalize antisemitism and racial intolerance to those deemed “other.”

Following this, the Klan largely folded, a victim of its legislative successes. It also was mired in internal scandal, including a sensational sex and murder case against a prominent Klan leader.

A generation later in the 1950s and ’60s, it was civil right activists, not the Klan, who most effectively used a new media environment now dominated by network television. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his organization, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), understood how to organize protest campaigns likely to draw network television news cameras, as well as more established photojournalism.

Advertisement

The now-iconic images of civil rights demonstrators in Birmingham, Ala., being attacked in May 1963 by police dogs and pummeled by high-powered fire hoses didn’t just happen. The movement chose to protest in cities where violence — which would in turn bring media coverage — was most likely to occur.

The SCLC knew, for example, that Birmingham’s segregationist public safety director, Bull Connor, would lash out. Birmingham in 1963 had the right ingredients for a racial justice drama with visually clear victims and villains. The worldwide dissemination of those violent images compelled President John F. Kennedy in June 1963 to propose a robust civil rights bill in a historic television address about racial justice.

Segregationists were keenly aware of how King was using television and the news media for his movement’s purposes, but could never find ways to package their positions for network television or other national media outlets. Segregationists frequently got tied up in defensive knots trying to justify Jim Crow or Black disenfranchisement. Visual images of segregationists in national media often emphasized either hate-filled yelling people or anonymous law enforcement figures functioning as machines of the state brutalizing Black bodies.

Advertisement

The 1963 March on Washington put the civil rights movement’s media savvy on sharp display. After a summer of alarmed news media predictions of inevitable violence if “a hundred thousand militant Negroes” marched on the capital, live television coverage and then newspapers and magazines provided images of well-dressed, peaceful marchers. Those images also didn’t just happen. The organizing materials sent to marchers emphasized the need for dignity and discipline, and reminded them that the media coverage would exceed even presidential inaugurals. They were prepared. Less than a year later in June 1964, the landmark Civil Rights Act passed.

But that legislation didn’t address voting rights for African Americans, which led the SCLC and King to organize another media campaign premised on confrontation and white segregationist violence, this time in Selma, Ala., early in 1965.

After a first attempted march to Montgomery over the Edmund Pettus Bridge devolved into scenes of violence that activists dubbed “Bloody Sunday,” King defiantly proclaimed that White men could no longer get away with beating African Americans in dark corners. “We’re going to make them do it in the glaring light of television.” The 1965 Voting Rights Act passed Congress within months of the saturation media coverage of the confrontations in Selma.

Advertisement

White supremacists may have lost the media battles of the 1960s, but with the advent of the internet in the 1990s, they were among the earliest settlers in cyberspace. The “alt-right” grew on social media in the coming decades, especially on chat platforms frequented by gamers, where white supremacists sought to mobilize young, disaffected White males.

They perfected the creation and wide dissemination of edgy memes that flirted with Nazi imagery. Outraging liberals with these digital creations became another way to build an online movement. Some within the alt-right gleefully proclaimed that they “memed” Donald Trump into the White House in 2016.

Organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville hoped to capitalize on this social media success by building an “in real life” (IRL) movement. They chose the Virginia college town as a stage set for confrontation and violent drama, much as civil rights organizers once had done in Birmingham and Selma.

Advertisement

Initially, with a tiki torch march through the central grounds of the University of Virginia, Unite the Right seemed a success. With Thomas Jefferson’s dramatically lit Rotunda as backdrop, images of the marchers made for compelling news footage and instantly meme-able pictures.

The marchers were mostly disciplined, many sporting polo shirts and chinos (suburban dad attire). Instructions to marchers reminded them that cameras would be everywhere and counseled participants to avoid being “overly edgy for the sake of edginess” and dispense with “Roman salutes.” The point, marchers were reminded, was to “gain sympathy from whites and the general right wing.” There was even the necessary amount of dramatic violence as the marchers encountered, then beat and Maced, a small contingent of nonviolent student counterprotesters surrounding Thomas Jefferson’s statue.

It all fell apart the next day with chaos in the streets of Charlottesville: random clashes, fights between alt-right marchers and antifa militants, with nonviolent counterprotesters caught in the middle. The whole rally was quickly declared an unlawful assembly. It culminated with a terrorist car attack by a neo-Nazi, wounding dozens of counterprotesters and killing one of them, 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Advertisement

The alt-right did not become a flourishing movement. It disintegrated with factional recriminations and numerous court cases. The key organizers of Unite the Right were found guilty of perpetrating race-based violence and conspiracy, with the suit’s plaintiffs, Charlottesville counterprotesters who sustained injury and trauma, awarded millions of dollars in damages.

The alt-right’s meme magic and new media prowess crumbled when it encountered the law.

Some of the marchers who came to Charlottesville in 2017 showed up at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The media imagery was similarly dramatic. Here again were aggrieved, mostly White men perpetrating far-right threat and violence with the Capitol rather than UVA’s Rotunda as a backdrop. But the pictures were chaotic rather than disciplined, ultimately displaying weakness not movement strength. And once again insurrectionists lost the media battle as they devolved into violence and faced rapid and robust legal reckoning.

Advertisement

Moms for Liberty is the latest movement on the far right with media skills and an expansive and radical social change political agenda. Unlike many of their predecessors, from the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, to the alt-right, to Southern segregationists, to the Klan, this group is led by women. If they avoid the violent action that has long undermined media-savvy extremist groups, they might succeed where others have failed.

Gift this article Gift Article