Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Google and Wikipedia have fundamentally simplified the way that history circulates in our society. Just think about how easy it is to check a date, a fact or an election result. At the same time, hotly contested battles about U.S. history now take place on social media, especially since the advent of the 1619 Project, and are central to today’s culture wars. In these ways and more, the digital revolution, with its sweeping changes to the way we consume information and communicate it to others, has also transformed the way we think about history.

But the tendency of these changes is not always toward simplification or polarization. The rising popularity of podcasts means that content creators have new opportunities to treat history as a complex mixture of education and entertainment, from Slate’s “Slow Burn” to the BBC’s “You’re Dead to Me,” and dozens of others. Meanwhile, websites like Substack feature popular newsletters written by historians such as Adam Tooze and Heather Cox Richardson, who communicate the intricacies of the past in greater detail and with more independence than other social media platforms allow.

Advertisement

Eighty years ago, another new technology had a major impact on Americans’ understanding of history: the paperback. Softcover books transformed how readers learned about the past, offering historians a way to share cutting-edge ideas in an accessible format. Their history shows us how, as scholarly knowledge is popularized, it can play a fundamental role in challenging readers to adopt new ways of understanding the past. It also reminds us of the continuing importance of the book as a means of communication in an era awash with digital content.

Pocket Books (now part of Simon & Schuster) launched the first American paperbacks in 1939. They rapidly revolutionized how readers consumed information.

Paperbacks were cheaper to print and distribute than hardcover volumes. They were more attractive to readers, who found pocket-size books easier to transport. Indeed, as mass distribution became the norm, Americans also found paperbacks easier to purchase, and books became available not only from specialized booksellers and mail-order catalogues, but also in drugstores, train stations and bus terminals.

Advertisement

Paperback sales and revenue expanded dramatically after World War II: between 1947 and 1959, according to one estimate, the number of paperbacks sold exploded from approximately 95 million to 286 million. Revenue from these sales jumped from $14 million to $67 million.

Paperback distribution was the cornerstone of the era’s “pulp” literature, as well as a vehicle for repackaging classic texts for consumption by modern audiences.

But prestige trade publishers were also keen to find ways of making the specialized ideas generated in U.S. universities digestible for nonacademic readers. Most scholarly writing was published by university presses with small budgets, leading to exorbitantly priced hardcover books that were not marketed to the general public. Paperbacks (initially offered by trade presses, although academic presses eventually began printing them) gave professional scholars the space and commercial opportunity to translate their academic knowledge into everyday language — at affordable prices marketed to mass audiences.

Advertisement

Publishers began actively commissioning work from historians. In 1945, Alfred A. Knopf, Inc. awarded U.S. historian Richard Hofstadter a competitive fellowship equivalent to a year’s salary on the proviso that he deliver a book that combined “trustworthy scholarship … with literary distinction.” The result was “The American Political Tradition and the Men Who Made It” (1948), a set of acerbic essays about key figures (all White men) in the nation’s political history, including the Founders, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Hofstadter’s writing style owed more to novelists and journalists than professional historians at that time, and it generated a larger readership than purely scholarly writing ever could. “The American Political Tradition” was greeted rapturously by critics and has since sold millions of copies, remaining in print today.

But it wasn’t only good writing that attracted readers to paperback histories. They also bought books that challenged the status quo in American social and political life.

Advertisement

First published in 1947, John Hope Franklin’s “From Slavery to Freedom” was a pathbreaking history of African Americans. For 20 years, the book garnered relatively modest sales in hardback. In 1967, Franklin, then a history professor at the University of Chicago, persuaded his publisher, Knopf, to release a paperback.

The book took on a life of its own. Amid the tumult of the Black freedom struggle, Franklin’s volume became an indispensable guide for students and activists campaigning to overturn the legacies of Jim Crow. For example, historian Debra Ham recalled the profound impact the book had when she encountered it as a student at Howard University in the late 1960s: “It reached into my past … made me heir to the riches of Mansa Musa and taught me that Sojourner Truth was not just the name of a dorm.”

“From Slavery to Freedom’s” career in paperback showed how protest movements could find their own usable pasts between the pages of cheaply produced and widely circulated history books.

Advertisement

The popularity of history paperbacks was propelled by a host of imaginative marketing tactics.

When Daniel Boorstin published the final book in his three-volume series “The Americans” in 1973, his publisher, Random House, took out an advertisement in Texas newspapers that played up Boorstin’s writing on the history of beef farming. It told potential readers that the book would show them how cowboys, cattle barons and desperados had, “like the Texas Longhorn, put their brand on the history of America.”

But while Random House emphasized longhorns for Texas audiences, it sold Boorstin’s book to the “Women’s Press” by touting its relevance for suburban housewives who wanted to learn the history behind the “thousands of brand name cans, jars, boxes and bags in today’s supermarket.” These sales tactics reflected a sense that the book — along with other well-written history paperbacks — had widespread appeal across demographics. Random House was correct: Boorstin’s books reached an audience of hundreds of thousands.

Advertisement

Part of the appeal of paperback histories was their capacity to strike a chord with readers.

In 1986 and 1993, pioneering historian Gerda Lerner — who helped establish the fields of women’s and gender history — published a two-volume history: “The Creation of Patriarchy” and “The Creation of Feminist Consciousness.” The books were immediately available in paperback and sold hundreds of thousands of copies to readers inspired by second-wave feminism.

Lerner received letters from grateful readers, highlighting the powerful intellectual and emotional responses generated by her work. One reader explained that the historian’s words had provided support as she decided to resign from an unsatisfying job: “Your book embodies a powerful force that realigns everything I ever learned and experienced into a sobering pattern, one that reflects the interaction of men and women through the ages.” This response, and the many more like it, demonstrated how Lerner’s scholarly ideas affected the everyday thinking of American women, who used them to understand not only their nation’s past, but also their own social and emotional lives.

Advertisement

In 2023, softcover books are no longer revolutionary in these ways, and we are more likely to engage with the past via our smartphones, tablets and laptops.

But between the 1930s and the 1990s, the paperback was the technology that allowed historians to exercise their skills as popular writers — and in doing so, creatively channel the impulses of a range of political movements and confront the complexities of the past. Paperbacks then, like today, gave ordinary readers access to the cutting-edge ideas circulating in universities and reframed the way they understood both history and their own personal lives. They had a transformational impact for all involved: historians, publishers and readers.

Today, the formats in which this content is presented are primarily digital. But the history of the paperback reminds us of the value of in-depth, yet accessible, accounts of the past that challenge readers — even in an age of shortening attention spans and hyperbolic culture wars.

Gift this article Gift Article